It has been almost a year since Audi unveiled the Q8 concept at the Detroit Auto Show. The concept was Audi's take on the SUV-coupe that the BMW X6 kicked off. We've known for some time that Audi was planning to bring the Q8 into production and recently, a spy photographer caught one almost uncovered.

The production model keeps the coupe-like stance and narrow glass area of the concept. Up front is massive octagonal grille, long and slim headlights, and faux openings in the bumper. The rear hatch is quite rakish and features a unique design for the tailgate.

The Q8 is expected to use Audi's MLB platform that underpins the Q7 crossover. We're guessing the base powertrain will be the turbocharged 3.0L V6 offering 354 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque. This will be paired with an eight-speed automatic and quattro AWD. Expect a plug-in hybrid and high-performance RS model to follow.

We won't have to wait too long for the Q8 to be revealed. Reports say the Q8 will go into production sometime later this year, meaning we could see the Q8 debut at Geneva or New York.

Source: Autoblog, Autocar, Motor Authority