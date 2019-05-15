Cadillac CT4 Debuts May 30th

Cadillac will be unveiling the Cadillac CT4 along with a V-series version on May 30th according to Motor1.

Both the CT4 and CT5 ride on a second generation Alpha platform called Alpha 2. The CT5 is offered in rear-wheel drive with all-wheel drive being an option. It is highly likely that the CT4 will get this same offering.

There is word that the V-series version of the Cadillac CT5 will also debut. It is likely to pack the same 4.2-liter Blackwing V8 that is available in the CT6. The CT4 V-series is likely to get an uprated version of the 3.0TT.

While the CT5 is more of a fastback style, the spyshots of the CT4 shows a more conventional sedan profile and an Escala style grille similar to the CT5's.

The CT5 is likely to start in the high mid-$30k range while the CT4 will be aimed more at entry-level luxury buyers.