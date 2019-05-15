Jump to content
  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Cadillac CT4 Debuts May 30th

      ...plus a few V-series...

    Cadillac will be unveiling the Cadillac CT4 along with a V-series version on May 30th according to Motor1.

    Both the CT4 and CT5 ride on a second generation Alpha platform called Alpha 2.  The CT5 is offered in rear-wheel drive with all-wheel drive being an option. It is highly likely that the CT4 will get this same offering. 

    There is word that the V-series version of the Cadillac CT5 will also debut.  It is likely to pack the same 4.2-liter Blackwing V8 that is available in the CT6. The CT4 V-series is likely to get an uprated version of the 3.0TT.

    While the CT5 is more of a fastback style, the spyshots of the CT4 shows a more conventional sedan profile and an Escala style grille similar to the CT5's.

    The CT5 is likely to start in the high mid-$30k range while the CT4 will be aimed more at entry-level luxury buyers. 

    Source: Motor1

    • Upvote 1
    Go to articles

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    smk4565

    I like that they are showing the V-series right away.  The last go around the V-series cars came about 2 years after the standard model and I complained about that.  Much better to get them on out there sooner rather than miss 2 years of sales opportunity on a high margin product.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Robert Hall
    3 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    Interesting side profile comparison of the CT4 top to the CT5 below.

     

    Looks like more front overhang, similar slope to back window.  Will be interesting to see what the C-pillar trim looks like...;)

    46 minutes ago, Paolino said:

    So, what is this considered, an ATS replacement?

    Yep.

    • Like 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    surreal1272

    So what will GM say about where the CT5 fits in? They claim it’s a 3 Series/C Class competitor while being larger than both when I think most people knew that there was a CT4 for the smaller size. Just weird for them to market it that way when this was clearly in the works and seems like the more natural competitor to the Germans. 

     

    And I realize that some pics can play tricks on the eyes but why does the CT4 appear to be longer than the CT5? (Note the difference in length from the front wheels to the nose)

    Edited by surreal1272
    • Like 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    balthazar

    ^ Just looked over the complete CT5 introduction press release, didn't mention any competitive models.  And there's no advertising out for it yet...

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Matt 967

    Interesting to see both in person someday. Still not impressed the the names at all. At least ATS and CTS were different. I do not like the CT and XT names at all. 

    Edited by Matt 967
    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    surreal1272
    1 hour ago, balthazar said:

    ^ Just looked over the complete CT5 introduction press release, didn't mention any competitive models.  And there's no advertising out for it yet...

    From the C&G article a few weeks back (and why I asked). 

     

    “Rumors have it that the CT5 will start in the mid-30s and Cadillac is insisting that, despite its size, the CT5 is aligned against the 3-series and C-Class. But in doing so, where does that leave the car?”

     

    Basically I’m asking if this rumor has been confirmed because it has not been answered all this time. The introduction of the CT4 seems to squash the rumor but I was just asking for a little official clarification here. 

    Edited by surreal1272

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    oldshurst442

    I heard a rumour, that you have a broken heart.  Now it seems they're telling me you've changed your wicked ways. 

    Rumour has it.  That she is half your age.  But Im guessing that's the reason that you stayed.  Ive heard, that youve been missing me....

    Heard it from a friend, who heard it from a friend, who heard it from another, you've been messin around...

    I dont believe it. Not for a minute.  

    I know you know we've had some good times. Now they have their own hiding place.  Well, I can promise you tomorrow, but I cant buy back yesterday.  

    Ill be there for you, these 5 words I swear to you. When you breathe, I want to be the air for you. Ill be there for you! 

     

    This post was brought to you by Bananarama, Adele, REO Speedwagon and Bon Jovi.

    And if you frown upon it because it has nothing to do with the topic at hand, I tied it all up with the "rumour" connection and at least there is a very weak automotive connection to it...so...there! 

     

     

     

     

    Edited by oldshurst442
    • Haha 2

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ocnblu

    Per the profile spy shot, I do prefer the CT4's 14 inch wheel size, will be cheaper to replace the tires.  Info states CT4 will have a more conventional sedan profile v. the fastback CT5.  Maybe we can look forward to a cavernous 12.5 cu ft trunk, despite its smaller size.  This would mean Cadillac is serious about fighting the CUV onslaught, by making their sedans uber-practical.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    surreal1272
    50 minutes ago, balthazar said:

    OK, but ‘rumor’ is not ‘Cadillac marketing’. Have to wait & see.

    Technically you are correct. I should have led with "potentially marketing" the CT5 but I figured most here got the reference since it was just discussed a few weeks ago in another article. Didn't know semantics were going to be used against me lol.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Paolino

    I hope it's the camo, because that front overhang could give a Buick Century a run for its money.

    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    oldshurst442
    2 minutes ago, Paolino said:

    I hope it's the camo, because that front overhang could give a Buick Century a run for its money.

    Or a 3rd gen Trans Am

    Image result for 3rd gen Trans Am side profile

     

    Come to think of it...a 2nd gen Trans Am too

    Related image

    Those are not all nice and tucked in ...

    The CT5's area right in front of that front tire forward, now that Im looking at it more and more...looks kinda squished...with no personality to boot....

    Image result for 2020 Cadillac CT5 side profile

    Yeah...I like me some front overhang....

     

     

     

     

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    daves87rs

    Why 3 sedans? Why waste the money?????

    Save the money, give us a proper Caddy sedan that is affordable but badass, and maybe throw a wagon in for those who still like those.....

    This is still OLD GM think.........

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Paolino
    11 minutes ago, daves87rs said:

    Why 3 sedans? Why waste the money?????

    Save the money, give us a proper Caddy sedan that is affordable but badass, and maybe throw a wagon in for those who still like those..... ﻿

    This is still OLD GM think.........

    Just because they shut down plants saying no one is buying sedans and the majority want crossovers and SUVs and got rid of two cars I would love to own doesn't mean this is a mis... oh... I see what you mean.

    • Thanks 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565

    I don't think 3 sedans is too much, but in today's market you could make a good argument that 2 sedans is enough for Cadillac.  The question is how many more crossovers are they making?  It isn't uncommon now to see 6 or 7 SUVs in a brand now.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    oldshurst442
    22 minutes ago, daves87rs said:

    Why 3 sedans? Why waste the money?????

    Save the money, give us a proper Caddy sedan that is affordable but badass, and maybe throw a wagon in for those who still like those.....

    This is still OLD GM think.........

    I like your thinking all but for one thing.

    Im for a proper Caddy.

    Im for a badass Caddy.

    Im for a wagon Caddy. Maybe. (its that CUV/SUV thing that is going on in the market place that puts a damper on that idea)

    But I definitely DO NOT want an affordable Caddy...

    • Like 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    daves87rs
    1 hour ago, oldshurst442 said:

    I like your thinking all but for one thing.

    Im for a proper Caddy.

    Im for a badass Caddy.

    Im for a wagon Caddy. Maybe. (its that CUV/SUV thing that is going on in the market place that puts a damper on that idea)

    But I definitely DO NOT want an affordable Caddy...

    Well, with the Craze of the CUV/SUV, the sedan needs to offer something to the buying public- Value! It also makes a nice step up into the “family” trucklets that people will feel better paying a few bucks more for.

    It’s time to dump the benchmark, and just change the game.......

    • Like 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    dfelt
    4 hours ago, oldshurst442 said:

    Image result for 2020 Cadillac CT5 side profile

    Yeah...I like me some front overhang....

    Totally agree, those wheels out to the corner like that is gonna be expensive to fix when damage happens as nothing on the front to absorb the impact. OUCH.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Join the conversation

    You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
    Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.

    Guest
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



  • Similar Content

    • Drew Dowdell
      Cadillac News: Cadillac SuperCruise Getting Big Upgrades
      By Drew Dowdell
      Cadillac's SuperCruise is currently considered the best of the hands free driving systems on the market, but some recent upgrades to Tesla's AutoPilot are pushing Cadillac to innovate further. Cadillac plans to roll out SuperCruise to all of its models starting with the 2020 model year.  Before that happens, Cadillac has some updates in store.
      Cadillac is able to push updates to the SuperCruise system via an over the air package. While not considered a "next generation" of SuperCruise, Cadillac will be adding capabilities.  Those could be features like automatic lane changes and wider availability of the system on interchanges.  In addition, the just released Cadillac CT5 gets slightly upgraded hardware over the CT6.  One area where Cadillac has made improvements is in feedback to the driver.  If SuperCruise can't see road markings due to poor road conditions like snow or heavy rain, the system will display a message as to why it cannot engage. 
      SuperCruise monitors data from customers and they analyze why the system disengages.  This data is then used for further development and refinement of the system.  Cadillac said in vehicles so equipped that 70 percent of all highway miles driven are traveled with SuperCruise active.
       

      View full article
    • Drew Dowdell
      Cadillac SuperCruise Getting Big Upgrades
      By Drew Dowdell
      Cadillac's SuperCruise is currently considered the best of the hands free driving systems on the market, but some recent upgrades to Tesla's AutoPilot are pushing Cadillac to innovate further. Cadillac plans to roll out SuperCruise to all of its models starting with the 2020 model year.  Before that happens, Cadillac has some updates in store.
      Cadillac is able to push updates to the SuperCruise system via an over the air package. While not considered a "next generation" of SuperCruise, Cadillac will be adding capabilities.  Those could be features like automatic lane changes and wider availability of the system on interchanges.  In addition, the just released Cadillac CT5 gets slightly upgraded hardware over the CT6.  One area where Cadillac has made improvements is in feedback to the driver.  If SuperCruise can't see road markings due to poor road conditions like snow or heavy rain, the system will display a message as to why it cannot engage. 
      SuperCruise monitors data from customers and they analyze why the system disengages.  This data is then used for further development and refinement of the system.  Cadillac said in vehicles so equipped that 70 percent of all highway miles driven are traveled with SuperCruise active.
       
    • Drew Dowdell
      Cadillac News: Cadillac Drops 2.0T from CT6 In the US
      By Drew Dowdell
      Cadillac has dropped the 2.0T from the CT6 after only a partial year in production.  The new base engine is now the 3.6.  Also gone is rear wheel drive as all V6 and V8 models of CT6 are built as all-wheel drive. 
      This move raises the base price of the CT6 from $51,490 to $56,490 for the CT6 Luxury with 335 horsepower 3.6 liter V6 and all-wheel drive. 
      The 2.0L Turbo (LSY) was a replacement for the older 2.0T (LTG) that originally debuted with the CT6. It produced 237 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque and was rated for 24 mpg city and 34 mpg highway. 
      The option has already been removed from Cadillac's website.

      View full article
    • Drew Dowdell
      Cadillac Drops 2.0T from CT6 In the US
      By Drew Dowdell
      Cadillac has dropped the 2.0T from the CT6 after only a partial year in production.  The new base engine is now the 3.6.  Also gone is rear wheel drive as all V6 and V8 models of CT6 are built as all-wheel drive. 
      This move raises the base price of the CT6 from $51,490 to $56,490 for the CT6 Luxury with 335 horsepower 3.6 liter V6 and all-wheel drive. 
      The 2.0L Turbo (LSY) was a replacement for the older 2.0T (LTG) that originally debuted with the CT6. It produced 237 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque and was rated for 24 mpg city and 34 mpg highway. 
      The option has already been removed from Cadillac's website.
    • Drew Dowdell
      Cadillac News: Cadillac Expands Big in China
      By Drew Dowdell
      Cadillac is aiming to boost its dealership network in China to about 500 stores by 2025, about a 65% increase over the 302 it has in operation today. Cadillac President Steve Carlisle said that Cadillac in China has become a credible alternative to the German luxury brands, and that their average buyer age is 32 years old. 
      Cadillac has plans to introduce a new Cadillac model every 6 months through 2021. Carlisle also announced that Cadillac will release a refresh of the Cadillac XT5 later this year. 
      Cadillac sold over 205,000 vehicles in China last year, a 17 percent increase over the year prior. That compares to just 154,700 sales in the US. 

      View full article

  • Social Stream

  • Today's Birthdays

    1. Regalguy01
      Regalguy01
      (40 years old)

  • Who's Online (See full list)

  • My Clubs

About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×
×
  • Create New...