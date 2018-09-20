Cadillac Making Some Changes To The V-Series

Cadillac is planning to make some significant changes to their V-Series sub-brand . Speaking to dealers yesterday in Las Vegas, General Motors product chief Mark Reuss said the lineup would expand beginning with the CT6 V-Sport next year - although it will be renamed to the CT6-V.

"Beginning with the debut of the CTS-V Sedan in 2004, the V-Series sub-brand sparked new life into Cadillac. As a result of the overwhelming response the CT6 V-Sport received when revealed in early 2018, we've decided to formally make it a V-Series, signaling the expansion of V-Series," said Reuss in a statement.

The CT6-V made its official debut at the New York Auto Show in March. It will boast a twin-turbo 4.2L V8 engine with double overhead cams producing 550 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque. Other changes include a rear limited-slip differential, revised suspension components, and large Brembo brakes. A detuned version of the twin-turbo V8 will be available on the CT6 Platinum.

A Cadillac spokesman declined to comment on what the future models will get V variants, but we would assume the upcoming CT4 and CT5 are on the table.

2019 will be the final year for both the ATS-V and CTS-V a spokesman told Autoblog.

Source: Autoblog, Automotive News (Subscription Required), Cadillac