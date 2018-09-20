Jump to content

  William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Cadillac Making Some Changes To The V-Series

      CT6 V-Sport to Become CT6-V, ATS-V and CTS bid farewell in 2019

    Cadillac is planning to make some significant changes to their V-Series sub-brand . Speaking to dealers yesterday in Las Vegas, General Motors product chief Mark Reuss said the lineup would expand beginning with the CT6 V-Sport next year - although it will be renamed to the CT6-V.

    "Beginning with the debut of the CTS-V Sedan in 2004, the V-Series sub-brand sparked new life into Cadillac. As a result of the overwhelming response the CT6 V-Sport received when revealed in early 2018, we've decided to formally make it a V-Series, signaling the expansion of V-Series," said Reuss in a statement.

    The CT6-V made its official debut at the New York Auto Show in March. It will boast a twin-turbo 4.2L V8 engine with double overhead cams producing 550 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque. Other changes include a rear limited-slip differential, revised suspension components, and large Brembo brakes. A detuned version of the twin-turbo V8 will be available on the CT6 Platinum.

    A Cadillac spokesman declined to comment on what the future models will get V variants, but we would assume the upcoming CT4 and CT5 are on the table.

    2019 will be the final year for both the ATS-V and CTS-V a spokesman told Autoblog.

    Source: Autoblog, Automotive News (Subscription Required), Cadillac

    Edited by William Maley


    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    dfelt

    Excitement! :metal:

    Two things come to mind, one is you could buy the platinum with the detuned twin turbo V8 and then update the programming I am wondering and when will they roll out the V-Series for the CUV / SUV product line?

    ccap41

    These cars will be kickass but their names will be terrible. They do not flow whatsoever.

    CT5-V   CT4-V

    dfelt
    1 hour ago, ccap41 said:

    These cars will be kickass but their names will be terrible. They do not flow whatsoever.

    CT5-V   CT4-V

    Totally agree, we need to bring back the rich historical names and then have the V still.

    🤔 Imagine an Elmiraji V

    Drew Dowdell
    1 hour ago, ccap41 said:

    These cars will be kickass but their names will be terrible. They do not flow whatsoever.

    CT5-V   CT4-V

    My expectation (purely my own hypothesis) is that it will be officially branded CT5 V-Series/Sport rather than just V. 

    Otherwise, you're right.

    regfootball

    I like C3PO myself

    Image result for c3po

    43 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    Totally agree, we need to bring back the rich historical names and then have the V still.

    🤔 Imagine an Elmiraji V

    Cadillac has so many kickass concept names too bad they don't use them.

     

    Honestly too, I still like STS, CTS, XLR, DTS, etc its just that the offerings became twisted.  The CTS got larger.  The STS became underwhelming.  

    smk4565

    So this signals that the 550 hp CT6 will be the top of that line which I assume means the CT5-V will get the same 550 hp engine.  

    I think Cadillac’s low sales volume on sedans/coupes hurts their ability to do a lot of performance cars or high performance cars.   The CT6 is a car that might sell 20,000 globally per year, and the V-series might be 1,000 per year, so how much time and effort are they going to put into that.  

