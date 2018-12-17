Spying: 2020 Cadillac Escalade Makes An Appearance

Late last week, the first spy shots of the next-generation Cadillac Escalade made their way onto the web. Much like the spy shots of the Chevrolet Suburban that came out back in May, we can't tell much about the exterior due to the heavy camouflage. There are certain details that can be made out such as Escala-like grille and the headlights moving horizontally.

Like the new Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra, the Escalade and sister SUV models will utilize the T1XX platform. One of the key changes this platform brings is an independent rear suspension, something we first saw in the Suburban spy shots. The 6.2L V8 with 420 horsepower is expected to continue into the next-generation model, teamed with a new 10-speed automatic. There is also the possibility of the twin-turbo 4.2L V8, detuned to 500 horsepower or so.

Expect to see the 2020 Escalade sometime next year.

Source: Car and Driver, Motor Authority