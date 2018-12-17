Jump to content
    Spying: 2020 Cadillac Escalade Makes An Appearance

      Yep, that's an Escalade

    Late last week, the first spy shots of the next-generation Cadillac Escalade made their way onto the web. Much like the spy shots of the Chevrolet Suburban that came out back in May, we can't tell much about the exterior due to the heavy camouflage. There are certain details that can be made out such as Escala-like grille and the headlights moving horizontally.

    Like the new Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra, the Escalade and sister SUV models will utilize the T1XX platform. One of the key changes this platform brings is an independent rear suspension, something we first saw in the Suburban spy shots. The 6.2L V8 with 420 horsepower is expected to continue into the next-generation model, teamed with a new 10-speed automatic. There is also the possibility of the twin-turbo 4.2L V8, detuned to 500 horsepower or so.

    Expect to see the 2020 Escalade sometime next year.

    Source: Car and Driver, Motor Authority

    Robert Hall
    17 minutes ago, A Horse With No Name said:

    Hot...but the new Navigator is still better looking IMHO.

    Haven't seen any pics of the new Escalade undisguised yet, so I'll withhold judgement.  I do like the new Navigator. 

    smk4565

    They have had the 6.2 V8 for about 12 years now, time for something new.   Independent rear suspension will help with 3rd row room, which currently lags behind its competitors that do have IRS.

    • Upvote 2

    smk4565
    2 hours ago, ccap41 said:

    What doesn't the 6.2 do that it needs to do? 

    Fuel economy, NVH, out power a German V8, etc.  That engine is as old as Toyota's V8.  I'd actually like to see the 3.0 twin turbo V6 with an e-assist as the standard Escalade engine, that opens the door to China sales to skirt some displacement taxes and the 4.2 DOHC V8 optional.  

    ccap41
    27 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    Fuel economy, NVH, out power a German V8, etc.  That engine is as old as Toyota's V8.  I'd actually like to see the 3.0 twin turbo V6 with an e-assist as the standard Escalade engine, that opens the door to China sales to skirt some displacement taxes and the 4.2 DOHC V8 optional.  

    Holy sht, you're right. The much &#036;h&#33;tier, larger vehicle, heavier vehicle does need an engine upgrade because the 6.2 gets worse fuel economy doesn't it? 

    Seems more like Mercedes needs to upgrade. 

    6.2.PNG

    • Upvote 1

    smk4565
    18 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    Holy sht, you're right. The much &#036;h&#33;tier, larger vehicle, heavier vehicle does need an engine upgrade because the 6.2 gets worse fuel economy doesn't it? 

    Seems more like Mercedes needs to upgrade. 

    6.2.PNG

    The GLS with the V6 gets better mpg than the Escalade, and that new inline 6 with the EQ boost is better than the V6.  And that 4.7 liter V8 is in it's last year, the 2020 GLS will have the 4.0 liter.  Mercedes is replacing all the GLS engines.  They also trademarked GLS73 which makes one wonder if something above the GLS63 is coming as they do have a plug-in hybrid V8 with over 800 hp in the works.

    Edited by smk4565

    A Horse With No Name
    29 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    Holy sht, you're right. The much &#036;h&#33;tier, larger vehicle, heavier vehicle does need an engine upgrade because the 6.2 gets worse fuel economy doesn't it? 

    Seems more like Mercedes needs to upgrade. 

    6.2.PNG

    My sister Heather drives a Navigator. She did not buy it for Fuel economy. People dropping eighty grand on a rig like this are not persuaded by a half a mile per gallon.

    18 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    The GLS with the V6 gets better mpg than the Escalade, and that new inline 6 with the EQ boost is better than the V6.  And that 4.7 liter V8 is in it's last year, the 2020 GLS will have the 4.0 liter.  Mercedes is replacing all the GLS engines.  They also trademarked GLS73 which makes one wonder if something above the GLS63 is coming as they do have a plug-in hybrid V8 with over 800 hp in the works.

    This is the answer to Dwight in the other thread about Tarriffs. Without some level of free economic competition things never get better. 

    • Upvote 1

    oldshurst442
    2 hours ago, smk4565 said:

    Fuel economy, NVH, out power a German V8, etc.  That engine is as old as Toyota's V8.  I'd actually like to see the 3.0 twin turbo V6 with an e-assist as the standard Escalade engine, that opens the door to China sales to skirt some displacement taxes and the 4.2 DOHC V8 optional.  

    The 2018 Escalade's 6.2 liter is the truck engine of the 2014 release of the LT1 in the Corvette Stingray.

    Its also called a Gen V of Chevy small blocks

    Gen IV were the LS engines.

    Gen III were the LT engines again. 

    No...the Gen V small block LT is NOT a Gen III LT small block.

    No...the Gen III LT small blocks have nothing in common with Chevrolet's original 1950s small block V8s...

    Yes...the Gen IVs are different from the Gen IIIs.

    Yes...the Gen Vs have some similarities to the LS based Gen IVs, but...

     All Gen V engines are aluminum blocks with aluminum cylinder heads and include features such as direct injection, piston cooling jets...something that the Gen IV LS engines do not have...

    The Gen Vs are...brand new and employ state of the art technology keeping them on par in technology and sophistication with exotic V8s from exotic V8 makers such as Ferrari...

    Mercedes V8s are good.

    AMG V8s are awesome. 

    The Chevrolet Small Block V8...is legendary. You may not agree with this.  But its OK.  

    I, would love to see the new TT 4.2 liter in a new Cadillac product, in the Escalade though, I am more than happy to see a detuned LT5 under the hood. 

    Why?

    Its a truck. Its the Escalade.

    4.2 liter versus 6.2 liter. 

    Twin turbo sure.  Its good.  

    2.65 liter supercharger....think about that for a moment...

    Cadillac should always be about arrogance...

    Unless Cadillac puts 2 supersized turbos the size of 1 gallon paint,  on the possible Escalade 4.2 liter to produce that 700 or so horsepower, I would prefer the 2.65 liter supercharger under the hood of my 'Slade.

    But that is just me. Trying to retain some American Muscle, Cadillac arrogance in my American automobiles...something that the dudes that run Cadillac  should be thinking about as well...

     

    Edited by oldshurst442
    • Thanks 1

    daves87rs

    Engine is not a big deal at this point....if i’m Going to pony the money, it better move!

    We’ll see if it gets some flash....

    oldshurst442

    I beg to differ.

    The Escalade is not one of those wannabe nimble track handling SUVs like a Porsche Cayenne or Lamborghini Urus or BMW X6...

    The Escalade is  the original (Lincoln Naivigator is truly the original) large land yacht SUV...

    Kinda like how  1960s Lincoln Continentals or 1970s Cadillac Fleetwoods used to be...

    That is why the Escalade sells...

    People want and love their big land yacht Cadillacs. 

    The Bentley and Rolls Royce made their Bentayga and Cullinan in the Escalades image...

    Because Bentley and Rolls Royce never abandoned their floaty land yacht images...unlike Cadillac.

    But you see, the Bentayga has got a (as its top engine) a 6.0 liter and the Rolls Royce has a 6.75 liter under their hoods. Both V12s. But it dont matter. 

    Both are 6.0 liters and above...and for a reason...

    Even Mercedes Benz with their GL class SUV has got a 5.5 liter as its biggest V8 offering in theirs.

    For Cadillac to go with a 4.2 liter in their Escalade would be a mistake in my eyes...

    The irony (and hypocrisy) of today's world is this:  At a time when electrics are gaining status more and more in the market place, at a time when everybody has gone "save the planet" and view the internal combustion engine as the Devil, the world seems to not want to let go of V12s and V8s....especially in high displacements...

    The Challenger rides on a 20 year old platform, yet the world has gone bonkers over its 2.7  and 2.4  (Demon and Hellcat respectively) liter supercharger on top of a 6.2 liter V8 and continues to sell at a voracious rate...

    The Scatpack at 6.4 liters is also revered...

    Let us not forget the Jeep version of the Hellcat...

    Ferrari...Ferrari has dropped a 6.5 liter V12 in their latest GT sports car. UP from 6.3 liters...

    6.5 liters...in a Ferrari...

    Remember this logo?

    Image result for 6.5 liter GTO

     

    Yes...it belongs on a GTO...not a Ferrari GTO, but a muscle car Pontiac GTO...in 1967...

    A 6.2 liter V8 with a 2.65 liter blower attached to it in the Escalade  would be a very welcomed status symbol...

    A better status symbol than that: EV Escalade. 

     

     

     

    Edited by oldshurst442

