    By William Maley

    Spying: Telling the Difference Between the Cadillac CT4 and CT5

      The dead giveaway is the placement of the license plate

    A fresh set of spy shots have come, revealing Cadillac's upcoming CT4 sedan. This will be replacement for the slow-selling ATS.

    But you might be thinking this is the larger CT5, the replacement for the CTS. Both vehicles are dressed up in similar-looking camouflage and have the same overall shape. We'll admit that we were confused when we first laid eyes on the photos, but Autoblog has come to rescue to by having spy shots of both the CT4 and CT5 to help point out differences.

    The key difference between the two models is in the back. If the cutout for license plate is at the bumper and a slightly rounded trunk lid, that's the CT4. If the cutout is higher and the trundled is slightly flatter, that's the CT5. There are some other tells such as the CT4's greenhouse ending closer to centerline of the rear wheels, and the size of side-view mirrors. One item that is similar on both models is the influence of the Escala concept in the front - large grille and slim headlights.

    Both sedans are expected to use an updated version of the Alpha RWD platform.

    Expect to see the CT4 debut sometime towards the end of 2019.

    Source: Autoblog


    dfelt

    Agree with @Cubical-aka-Moltar Green house has not really changed and other than the license plate, it just looks like a scalled down size between the 3 CT versions. Truly hope they are clearly different looking.

    balthazar

    A 'CT4' below a 'CT5' is going to be a complete mistake.
    The only successful way forward is 1 sedan (and coupe please) below the CT6.

    regfootball

    if these sedans do not address

    -having actual nice interiors (on par with MB and Audi etc)

    -usable back seats and cabin space, leg room and girth

    -CUE problems

    -engine / powertrain options that make sense and are clearly tiered (i.e. optional motor actually performs significantly different, V sport available with AWD, turbo with improved operating characteristics, new turbo six optional)

    -get rid of goofy styling and MAYBE even border on stunning

     

    then what is the point

    maybe this is why Johan said fk it

     

    i mean honestly, this doesn't look like any significant movement on the styling meter.

     

    Edited by regfootball

    regfootball
    2 hours ago, balthazar said:

    A 'CT4' below a 'CT5' is going to be a complete mistake.
    The only successful way forward is 1 sedan (and coupe please) below the CT6.

    I agree mostly but would make an exception if they did a CT3 on a FWD based chassis to compete with A3 and A class, and if they did that to also skip having a true competitor for the 3 series / C class size.  I would rely on the CT5 as the RWD torch bearer in that case.  Then there would be clear distinction in purpose between the small entry Caddy and the CT5.

    Edited by regfootball

