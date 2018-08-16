Spying: Telling the Difference Between the Cadillac CT4 and CT5

A fresh set of spy shots have come, revealing Cadillac's upcoming CT4 sedan. This will be replacement for the slow-selling ATS.

But you might be thinking this is the larger CT5, the replacement for the CTS. Both vehicles are dressed up in similar-looking camouflage and have the same overall shape. We'll admit that we were confused when we first laid eyes on the photos, but Autoblog has come to rescue to by having spy shots of both the CT4 and CT5 to help point out differences.

The key difference between the two models is in the back. If the cutout for license plate is at the bumper and a slightly rounded trunk lid, that's the CT4. If the cutout is higher and the trundled is slightly flatter, that's the CT5. There are some other tells such as the CT4's greenhouse ending closer to centerline of the rear wheels, and the size of side-view mirrors. One item that is similar on both models is the influence of the Escala concept in the front - large grille and slim headlights.

Both sedans are expected to use an updated version of the Alpha RWD platform.

Expect to see the CT4 debut sometime towards the end of 2019.

Source: Autoblog