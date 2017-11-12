2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Arrives With 755 Horsepower

After countless months of speculation, spy photos, and someone leaking out the cover of this month's Car and Driver, Chevrolet has revealed the 2019 Corvette ZR1. This is the maddest Corvette that Chevrolet has ever built.

Beginning under the hood, the ZR1 packs an LT5 V8 engine. While carrying the same name as the engine found in the original ZR-1, the new ZR1 skips the dual-overhead cams found in the original LT5. Instead, Corvette engineers took the supercharged 6.2L V8 found in the Z06 and installed a larger Eaton supercharger that pumps in 52 percent more air into the engine. The LT5 also features direct and port fuel injection, upgraded crankshaft, dry sump lubrication, and a 4-inch throttle body (the largest ever fitted to a Corvette). The end result is action with 755 horsepower and 715 pound-feet of torque. Chevrolet is keeping quiet the 0-60 mph time, but did say the ZR1 can reach a top speed of 210 mph.

Like the Z06, the ZR1 will be available with the choice of a seven-speed manual or eight-speed automatic. According to a report from Automobile, engineers tried to fit GM's new ten-speed automatic into the ZR1 but couldn't due to packaging issues with the Corvette's architecture.

Polarizing is the best way to describe the Corvette ZR1's styling, especially in the front with large air ducts. This is to help maximize cooling with each duct featuring a radiator and intercooler. The front fenders are slightly wider to make space for wider tires. Unlike the previous ZR1 with a window on the hood showing off the supercharger assembly, the new model makes do with a carbon fiber “halo” hood featuring vents and a shaker piece covering the supercharger.

The ZR1 shown in the photos provided by Chevrolet features the optional ZTK performance package which comes with an adjustable high-wing kit, front splitter with carbon-fiber end caps, Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires, and special tuning for the chassis and magnetic ride control system. The large rear wing is said to provide 60 percent more downforce than the Z06 with the optional Z07 package. The standard ZR1 sticks with a fixed, low wing that is said to deliver the highest top speed.

Those wanting to stand out further with their ZR1 can order the Sebring Orange Design Package. It includes a Sebring Orange Tintcoat for the exterior, brake calipers finished in orange, rocker panels and splitter featuring orange stripes; orange seatbelts and stitching for the interior; and bronze aluminum trim.

The Corvette ZR1 arrives at dealers next spring. No word on pricing, but we wouldn't be shocked if it begins over $100,000.

Source: Chevrolet

