Corvette ZR1 Leaks Out, Debuting In Dubai

It is no secret that Chevrolet will be debuting a new Corvette ZR1. Numerous spy shots have revealed Chevrolet is going all out with a large rear wing, larger intakes, and distinctly shaped hood. We now have gotten our first look at the new ZR1 thanks to a leak.

Corvette Blogger got their hands on a leaked image of Car and Driver's December issue which has the Corvette ZR1 front and center. The model matches up perfectly with spy photos with the various aero bits and large air intakes. The cover also reveals the ZR1 will be packing 750 horsepower, but we don't know what engine will be providing that power (our guess is a supercharged V8).

Corvette Blogger also revealed that the ZR1 will likely debut in Dubai. A reader living in the UAE sent Corvette Blogger an invitation for a special celebratory event to mark the Corvette's 65th birthday on November 12th. A couple of outlets have confirmed this event by saying they will be going.

After the cover leaked out, Chevrolet released a teaser video of the new Corvette with the November 12th date.

Source: CorvetteBlogger, Chevrolet

