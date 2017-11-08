Jump to content
  • Sign in to follow this  
    Followers 0

    Corvette ZR1 Leaks Out, Debuting In Dubai

    William Maley

    By William Maley (edited)

      • Whoops!

    It is no secret that Chevrolet will be debuting a new Corvette ZR1. Numerous spy shots have revealed Chevrolet is going all out with a large rear wing, larger intakes, and distinctly shaped hood. We now have gotten our first look at the new ZR1 thanks to a leak.

    Corvette Blogger got their hands on a leaked image of Car and Driver's December issue which has the Corvette ZR1 front and center. The model matches up perfectly with spy photos with the various aero bits and large air intakes. The cover also reveals the ZR1 will be packing 750 horsepower, but we don't know what engine will be providing that power (our guess is a supercharged V8).

    Corvette Blogger also revealed that the ZR1 will likely debut in Dubai. A reader living in the UAE sent Corvette Blogger an invitation for a special celebratory event to mark the Corvette's 65th birthday on November 12th. A couple of outlets have confirmed this event by saying they will be going.

    After the cover leaked out, Chevrolet released a teaser video of the new Corvette with the November 12th date.

    Source: CorvetteBlogger, Chevrolet
    (Author's Note: At the time of this writing, CorvetteBlogger is currently down. We'll keep you posted when it goes back up).

     

     

    Edited by William Maley

    Sign in to follow this  
    Followers 0
    Go to articles Chevrolet

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    dfelt

    Very cool, love the tone of the engine! :metal: That is a bad ass sounding V8!

    I really hope Corvette stays true to their heritage and DOES NOT put in the over rated DOHC CRAP Motors! <_<

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    surreal1272
    1 hour ago, dfelt said:

    Very cool, love the tone of the engine! :metal: That is a bad ass sounding V8!

    I really hope Corvette stays true to their heritage and DOES NOT put in the over rated DOHC CRAP Motors! <_<

    They have used DOHC in it before, for the record. 

    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Your content will need to be approved by a moderator

    Guest
    You are commenting as a guest. If you have an account, please sign in.
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoticons maximum are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We  Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×