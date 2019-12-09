2021 Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban Debut with Independent Suspension and available Duramax

At an event in Detroit this evening, Chevrolet took the wraps off the Tahoe and Suburban SUVs. We don't have specs yet to publish, but wanted to get the pictures out for you to see. I will be updating the article as more details come out.

Six different trims will be offered including the new High Country trim, an RST trim, and Z71 becomes its own trim line instead of being offered as a separate package. LS, LT, and Premier trims carry on. Engines are the 5.3-liter and 6.2-liter V8s, but the 3.0L Duramax will also be joining the lineup. The 5.3 and 6.2 now sport dynamic fuel management. All engines send power to the wheels through a 10-speed automatic. The Duramax is available on every trim except Z71.

The power ratings are:

5.3-Liter - 355 Horsepower at 5600 RPM / 383 lb-Ft of torque at 4100 RPM

6.2-Liter - 420 Horsepower at 5600 RPM / 460 lb-ft of torque at 4100 RPM

3.0-Liter Duramax - 277 Horsepower at 3750 RPM / 460 lb-ft of torque at 1500 RPM

The column shifter is gone, replaced with a new pushbutton design placed on the dash. Thanks to a fully independent rear suspension, they both gain room inside. Magnetic Ride Control and an Air Ride Adaptive Suspension (available on Z71 and High Country) are available. The Air Ride suspension offers adjustable height of up to 4-inches at all four corners .

The dash sports a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment center standard. Buyers can opt for a rear seat entertainment system with twin 12.6-inch displays. Interior room is up; Tahoe sports 40 percent more third-row leg room and 66 percent more cargo volume behind the third row. While maximum cargo room is up 30 percent, the overall length increased only 4 percent. This is done on a wheelbase that is 4.9 inches longer than the 2020 model. Suburban gets a 4.1 inch increase in wheelbase so that interior cargo volume increases 19 percent while overall length increases 1.3 inches.

INTERIOR DIMENSIONS