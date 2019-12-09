Jump to content
    2021 Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban Debut with Independent Suspension and available Duramax

      ...takes on the looks from the trucks...

    At an event in Detroit this evening, Chevrolet took the wraps off the Tahoe and Suburban SUVs. We don't have specs yet to publish, but wanted to get the pictures out for you to see.  I will be updating the article as more details come out. 

    Six different trims will be offered including the new High Country trim, an RST trim, and Z71 becomes its own trim line instead of being offered as a separate package. LS, LT, and Premier trims carry on. Engines are the 5.3-liter and 6.2-liter V8s, but the 3.0L Duramax will also be joining the lineup. The 5.3 and 6.2 now sport dynamic fuel management. All engines send power to the wheels through a 10-speed automatic. The Duramax is available on every trim except Z71.

    The power ratings are:

    • 5.3-Liter - 355 Horsepower at 5600 RPM / 383 lb-Ft of torque at 4100 RPM
    • 6.2-Liter - 420 Horsepower at 5600 RPM / 460 lb-ft of torque at 4100 RPM
    • 3.0-Liter Duramax - 277 Horsepower at 3750 RPM / 460 lb-ft of torque at 1500 RPM

    The column shifter is gone, replaced with a new pushbutton design placed on the dash.  Thanks to a fully independent rear suspension, they both gain room inside. Magnetic Ride Control and an Air Ride Adaptive Suspension (available on Z71 and High Country) are available. The Air Ride suspension offers adjustable height of up to 4-inches at all four corners .

    The dash sports a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment center standard. Buyers can opt for a rear seat entertainment system with twin 12.6-inch displays. Interior room is up; Tahoe sports 40 percent more third-row leg room and 66 percent more cargo volume behind the third row. While maximum cargo room is up 30 percent, the overall length increased only 4 percent. This is done on a wheelbase that is 4.9 inches longer than the 2020 model.  Suburban gets a 4.1 inch increase in wheelbase so that interior cargo volume increases 19 percent while overall length increases 1.3 inches.

    INTERIOR DIMENSIONS

      TAHOE SUBURBAN
    Headroom
    (in / mm):

    42.3 / 1074 (first row)
    38.9 / 988 (second row)
    38.2 / 970 (third row)

    42.3 / 1074 (first row)
    38.8 / 988 (second row)
    38.2 / 970 (third row)

    Legroom
    (in / mm):

    44.5 / 1131 (first row)
    42 / 1068 (second row)
    34.9 / 886 (third row)

    44.5 / 1131 (first row)
    42 / 1068 (second row)
    36.7 / 933 (third row)

    EPA Passenger Volume
    (cu ft / L):

    168.4 / 4768

    170.4 / 4826

    Cargo Volume^
    (cu ft / L):

    122.9 / 3479 (behind first row)
    72.7 / 2058 (behind second row)
    25.5 / 722 (behind third row)

    144.7 / 4097 (behind first row)
    92.9 / 2632 (behind second row)
    41.1 / 1164 (behind third row)

     

     

    2021-t1suv-overview-01.jpg

    2021-t1suv-overview-02.jpg

    2021-t1suv-overview-03.jpg

     

    Edited by Drew Dowdell

    ocnblu

    LOVE that Z71, and I applaud the vertical frontal aspect, reminds me of circa 2002, those were some sweet looking Chevy trucks back then.  I am happy the trucks and utilities are re-converging, looks-wise.

    ocnblu

    *grabs chest*  ELIZABETH, IT'S THE BIG ONE... GONE is the column shift lever, replaced by a row of buttons!

    riviera74

    The column shift lever belongs in a 1980s museum.  It's about time it was left behind in favor of push button shifting.  Besides, was push button shifting not available back in the 1950s?

    oldshurst442

    These are nice.

    Im on my way in liking full sized pick-up trucks from Detroit...but I never really hated on these. Whether the Chevy or GMC or Caddy versions. I always kinda liked them. This new one seems to be refined more than ever before. And this is just the Chevy...   The Denali and Caddy must really be awesome inside. The Cadillac really has to show up the Navigator because the Lincoln really really upped its game.  And if the Caddy does that, it dont matter what Rolls and Bentley do...the Caddy will remain king of the big SUVs. 

    On the exterior, just your basic Tahoe and 'Burban...and that is how it should be.   

     

     

    Drew Dowdell
    2 minutes ago, Robert Hall said:

    So no 2.7 4 cyl version like the Silverado...

    No, but the Duramax 3.0 is there. 

    Robert Hall
    Just now, Drew Dowdell said:

    No, but the Duramax 3.0 is there. 

    Yeah, first diesel Suburban in a while isn't it...

    smk4565

    These seem very carry over so is this new or a mid-cycle refresh?  The body panels on the side look the same, the center console is carry over, engines are carryover with the addition of the diesel.

    Independent rear suspension is a big improvement as is the air suspension.  Good adds there.

    Front end is ugly on the Silverado, it's ugly here.  I don't think Chevy has made a good looking car since Ed Welburn left, C8 looks good, but outside of that, Chevy builds some of the ugliest cars on the road right now.  

    balthazar

    Prefer the Silverado's nose to the Tahoe, but it looks very fresh & crisp overall.
    Every engine getting the 10-spd is good, so is the 3.0TD being available - really intrigued by it.

    Drew Dowdell
    17 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    These seem very carry over so is this new or a mid-cycle refresh?  The body panels on the side look the same, the center console is carry over, engines are carryover with the addition of the diesel.

    Independent rear suspension is a big improvement as is the air suspension.  Good adds there.

    Front end is ugly on the Silverado, it's ugly here.  I don't think Chevy has made a good looking car since Ed Welburn left, C8 looks good, but outside of that, Chevy builds some of the ugliest cars on the road right now.  

    Completely new platform, and no the console and engines do not carry over. The engines are just the same displacement, they have been updated.

    smk4565
    6 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    Completely new platform, and no the console and engines do not carry over. The engines are just the same displacement, they have been updated.

    Updated with the same horsepower and torque ratings as the 2014 Tahoe/Escalade, etc.  My 08 Mercedes engine has more horsepower and torque than the 2021 Tahoe from similar displacement.   That 5.3 is almost as ancient as the Tundra 5.7 V8.

    Drew Dowdell
    10 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    Updated with the same horsepower and torque ratings as the 2014 Tahoe/Escalade, etc.  My 08 Mercedes engine has more horsepower and torque than the 2021 Tahoe from similar displacement.   That 5.3 is almost as ancient as the Tundra 5.7 V8.

    Wrong. It just got revised.

    USA-1

    USA-1 219

    Posted (edited)

    Love that GM is sticking with the SB NA V8's! Cleaner more conservative front end to the Silvy 1500, not crazy about he back-end off the bat, but probably better in person like the Silvy. Inside is a nice improvement and probably what we'll see with the 2021 Silverado/Sierra interior updates. They'll continue to rein in the full-size SUV class. 3.0 DMax is a big add too and continuing to offer the 6.2 in Tahoe is huge. GM has nailed the smoothness and shift algorithms of the 10 speed. Driven a Silverado and Caddy with it now and they were both awesome. Just not crazy about push buttons or dials for shifting an AT into or out of gear.  

    Edited by USA-1
