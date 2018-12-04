Jump to content
    By William Maley

    Chevrolet Reveals 2020 Silverado HD and Its Massive Grille

      My, what a big grille you have.

    Chevrolet has revealed the first details and images of the upcoming 2020 Silverado HD that will be premiering in February - most likely at the Chicago Auto Show.

    The most evident item that will determine whether or not you like the truck is the front end. Chevrolet wanted to make the heavy-duty Silverado slightly different than its light-duty brother. This is done via a larger grille with an industrial look. Other design changes include squared-off fenders and smoother surfacing on the sides. Chevrolet has introduced a set of integrated steps into the side of the bed that is said to help with access to the available fifth-wheel hitch. No pictures of the interior were provided, but we're expecting it to be similar to the Silverado 1500.

    Like the current Silverado HD, the 2019 model will have two engines. There will be "an all-new gasoline engine with direct injection mated to a six-speed transmission" and a "Duramax Turbo-Diesel V-8, which delivers 910 lb-ft of torque through an all-new, Allison 10-speed transmission." Chevrolet is keeping quiet on various technical details for both engines.

    Sales are expected to begin sometime in the middle of next year.

    MOST CAPABLE, MOST ADVANCED SILVERADO HEAVY DUTY EVER TO DEBUT IN FEBRUARY 2019

    • 2020 Silverado HD is the third all-new Silverado in 18 months

    DETROIT — When the 2020 Silverado HD debuts in February 2019 it will be the most capable and most advanced Silverado HD ever. It will also be the third all-new Silverado model from Chevrolet in just 18 months — each designed for different customers.

    “We know the needs and priorities of heavy-duty customers are different than those of either light-duty or medium-duty customers,” said Jaclyn McQuaid, chief engineer, Silverado HD. “As such, we built a heavy-duty truck tailor-made for them that has more differentiation than ever before from light-duty models, offers advanced towing technologies to improve towing confidence and includes new features such as the integrated Bedstep, which makes it easier to access the bed while pulling a fifth-wheel trailer.”

    Built at the Flint Assembly plant in Flint, Mich., the new Silverado HD’s design has a bold, sculpted form that follows its enhanced heavy-duty function, differentiating it from the light-duty Silverado. In fact, the 2020 Silverado HD exterior shares only the roof with its Silverado 1500 stablemate — every other piece of sheet metal is exclusive to Silverado HD.

    “We set out to make a statement with the 2020 Silverado HD and wanted to visually capture the power and capability of the truck,” said Brian Izard, lead exterior designer for Silverado HD. “The result is a truck that looks like a piece of heavy machinery with modern, chiseled finishes and customer-focused details.”

    The interior benefits from similar architectural changes made to the all-new Silverado 1500, including an additional 3 inches of legroom on crew cab models and a taller, more comfortable seating position.

    Under the 2020 Silverado HD’s hood is a choice of two new powertrains: an all-new gasoline engine with direct injection mated to a six-speed transmission, or the Duramax Turbo-Diesel V-8, which delivers 910 lb-ft of torque through an all-new, Allison 10-speed transmission.

    The 2020 Silverado HD also will offer all-new customer-focused trailering technology, significant increases in towing and payload capabilities and a host of technologies and features designed specifically for heavy-duty truck customers.

    GM’s focus on understanding truck customers has helped build the most successful truck franchise in the industry over the last four years. Since introducing the industry’s first three-truck strategy with midsize, full-size light-duty and full-size heavy-duty trucks in 2014, GM has been the best-selling truck manufacturer for four consecutive years. The company has sold more than 600,000 pickups than the closest manufacturer from 2014 through the first three quarters of 2018.

    That momentum is expected to continue with the launches of the new Colorado ZR2 Bison, all-new Silverado 1500, the all-new Silverado Medium-Duty trucks and now the all-new Silverado HD models.

    The 2020 Silverado HD goes on sale in mid-2019, stay tuned for more details about the all-new 2020 Silverado HD.


    Robert Hall

    I imagine there will be an even uglier work truck trim in white w/ the front all black... 

    With that full width spar w/ tabs on top of it, maybe they were inspired by the late 50s Chevy Viking truck grilles. 

    Edited by Robert Hall

    dfelt

    @ccap41 @Robert Hall This wins the Ugly Incest of the year award. WTF GM, you just had to inbred your truck with something from a bad concept? :puke:

    🤔🤔🤔 Thinking on this, is there a new Transformer movie I have not heard about that requires ugly incest kids that arrive on our planet and are really decepticons? 🤷‍♂️

    Robert Hall

    They did a better job w/ the 4500 HD front end.  It looks like a regular Chevy truck front, scaled up without the new weirdness..

     

    2019-Silverado-4500HD-005.jpg

    Edited by Robert Hall
    • Haha 1
    • Upvote 1

    balthazar

    balthazar 4,501

    Posted (edited)

    That (the HD) is NOT attractive.
    I don't even know WHAT it is.

    However, that side bed step is genius!

    Edited by balthazar
    • Upvote 3

    ccap41
    3 minutes ago, balthazar said:

    However, that side bed step is genius!

    I absolutely agree! That's about the only thing that I love about this truck as of now.  The gasoline V8 and 10spd for the Duramax are both intriguing though. 

    • Upvote 1

    balthazar

    I probably can't even see over the bedrail on that HD; I already know I can barely touch the bedfloor on the 1500 4WD.

    • Haha 2

    Robert Hall
    1 hour ago, balthazar said:

     

    However, that side bed step is genius!

    That's one of the features that once you think about it, you wonder why it isn't on full sizers all ready...

    I do wonder what the 'all-new gasoline engine with direct injection' will be..

    Edited by Robert Hall
    • Like 1

    ocnblu

    I see what they're doing here... and it makes me happy.

    b360c94a6f9600b40c711cfda9f58dc0.jpg

    4 hours ago, Robert Hall said:

    They did a better job w/ the 4500 HD front end.  It looks like a regular Chevy truck front, scaled up without the new weirdness..

     

    2019-Silverado-4500HD-005.jpg

    Looks WAY weak now after seeing the stupendous new 2020 2500HD.

    b360c94a6f9600b40c711cfda9f58dc0.jpg

    Cmicasa the Great

    Split grille.. what's not to love.. YES!!! Finally.. someone came out with a truck, that actually looks like its ready to do some fukking work. I've been saying it for a while.. what the deal with these pick-ups looking like they are trying to be something other than trucks. Is is BOLD??? BOLD is an understatement. 

    silverado-hero-pic.jpg?quality=85

    1543868784840.png

    • Upvote 1

    dfelt

    2020 Chevy Silverado HD is 910 Pound-feet of UGLY!

    :roflmao:

    Road/Show has an awesome title for the story about this truck!

    https://www.cnet.com/roadshow/news/2020-chevy-silverado-hd-truck/ 

    So 3 inches of legroom in the rear of the crew cab models tell me they are wanting to go after the buyers of the RAM Mega Cab truck. Gonna have to see what the leg room is as I just saw elsewhere that Ford was also adding legroom to the rear seat area of the crew cabs. 

    Seems we might have a legroom war brewing! :P 

