A new report from the Wall Street Journal says the Chevrolet Sonic could be no more as early as of the end of this year. According to sources, the decision comes down to consumers veering more towards trucks and utility vehicles, and declining sales. So far in 2018, sales of the Sonic have dropped 21.5 percent. Overall volume has dropped by over two-thirds when compared to the Sonic's best sales of 93,518 units in 2014.

This could be more bad news for GM's Orion plant, home to the Chevrolet Sonic and Bolt. The plant already lost production of the Buick Verano in late 2016.

The report also notes that Ford will be axing both the Taurus and Fiesta according to sources close to discussions.

Source: Wall Street Journal (Subscription Required)