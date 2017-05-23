2018 Dodge Challenger Demon Begins At $86,090

The madness that is the 2018 Dodge Challenger Demon has been priced. It will set you back $86,090 - includes $1,700 gas guzzler tax and $1,095 destination charge. That will get you 808 horsepower and 717 pound-feet of torque from the 6.2L supercharged V8. If you want the full monty - 840 horsepower and 770 pound-feet of torque, you'll need the optional Demon Crate which will only set you back a $1.00. (FCA says the Demon Crate's true is $6,140). Other $1.00 options include,
- Cloth rear seat
- Leather rear seat
- Front passenger cloth seat
- Demon trunk carpet kit
There are other options available for the Demon that will push the pricetag up,
- Red Seat Belts - $195
- Comfort Audio Group: Cloth Seats, includes front passenger cloth seat, 18-speaker Harman Kardon Audio, including two subwoofers and 900W amplifier, premium floor mats and bright pedals - $995
- Leather Front Seat Group: Laguna leather and Alcantara suede covered seats with embossed Demon head logo, front passenger seat, heated and ventilated leather front seats with heated steering wheel, premium floor mats, power tilt/telescoping column and bright pedals - $1,595
- Painted Black Satin Hood - $1,995
- Comfort Group, Leather Seats: Laguna leather and Alcantara suede covered seats with embossed Demon head logo, front passenger seat, heated and ventilated leather front seats with heated steering wheel, premium floor mats, power tilt/telescoping column, bright pedals, 18-speaker Harman Kardon Audio, including two subwoofers and 900W amplifier - $2,495
- Painted Black Satin Graphics Package: satin black painted hood, roof and decklid $3,495
- "For buyers who must have a sunroof – Power sunroof" - $4,995
All Challenger Demons will also come with a one-day session at the Bob Bondurant School of High Performance Driving in Chandler, Arizona - hopefully reducing the number of accidents involving Demons within the first few months.
Dodge is planning on building 3,000 Demons for the U.S. and 300 for Canada. Deliveries are expected to begin this fall.
Dodge Announces Pricing for 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon — Owners Can Unleash Full Power for $1
- Exclusive, personalized and serialized Demon Crate offers components that unleash the Challenger SRT Demon’s 840 horsepower, 770 lb.-ft. of torque and full potential at the drag strip; available to owners for $1
- First-ever, factory-production car with driver’s seat only; front passenger seat, available for $1
- Rear seat available in leather or cloth for $1
- Demon trunk carpet kit available for $1
- Highest horsepower V-8 production car engine ever produced
- First-ever front-wheel lift in production car as certified by Guinness World Records
- World’s fastest quarter-mile production car with an elapsed time (ET) of 9.65 seconds and 140 miles per hour (mph) as certified by National Hot Rod Association (NHRA)
- World’s fastest 0-60 production car: 2.3 seconds
- 0-30 miles per hour: 1.0 second
- Highest g-force acceleration of any production car: 1.8 g
- Challenger SRT Demon is covered by FCA US LLC factory warranty, including three-year/36,000-mile limited vehicle warranty and five-year/60,000-mile limited powertrain coverage
- Production of limited-edition, serialized, single model-year (3,000 United States/300 Canada) Challenger SRT Demon begins later this summer; deliveries to Dodge//SRT dealers to begin this fall
- All customers who buy the new 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon receive one full-day session at Bob Bondurant School of High-performance Driving
“Eighty-five thousand dollars is not just a number in a business case to Dodge; we know it's a lot of money and a significant up-charge over a Challenger Hellcat,” said Tim Kuniskis, Head of Passenger Cars – Dodge, SRT, Chrysler and FIAT, FCA North America. “We worked very hard to build as much value into the Challenger SRT Demon as possible – features, performance and exclusivity that simply can't be duplicated with a goal of maintaining, and possibly even growing, as much future value as possible.”
The limited-production Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is the first-ever production car to do a front-wheel lift, as certified by Guinness World Records, and it’s the world’s fastest quarter-mile production car with an elapsed time (ET) of 9.65 seconds at 140 miles per hour (mph), as certified by National Hot Rod Association (NHRA). It also registers the highest g-force (1.8 g) ever recorded at launch in a production car.
While the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon remains a livable street car, every component was scrutinized and optimized for weight, capability and durability on the strip. The 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon includes key standard features unique to Dodge’s ultimate performance halo, including:
- Supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI® Demon V-8 with 808 horsepower and 717 lb.-ft. of torque
- TorqueFlite 8HP90 eight-speed automatic transmission with factory-production car exclusive TransBrake
- Standard with one seat, a premium cloth-covered driver seat
- Standard cloth seat includes Ballistic II inserts with silver embroidered Demon head logo
- Standard line lock engages the front brakes to hold the Challenger SRT Demon stationary but leaves the rear wheels free for a burnout to heat up and clean the rear tires
- Brembo lightweight high-performance brake system with two-piece rotors
- 3.09 rear axle ratio for improved off-the-line acceleration
- After-Run Cooler, a factory-production car first, helps the Challenger SRT Demon get ready for the next run as quickly as possible by running the cooling fan and the low-temperature circuit coolant pump after engine shutdown
- First-ever factory-production car with innovative SRT Power Chiller™ liquid-to-air intercooler chiller system
- Air-Grabber™ induction system includes the largest functional hood scoop (45.2 square inches) of any production car
- Torque Reserve delivers increased levels of power and torque at launch
- A flat-bottom SRT Performance steering wheel wrapped in Alcantara with paddle shifters
- Demon head logo fender badges
- Two-speaker audio system
- SRT Demon-tuned three-mode Adaptive Damping Suspension (ADS)
- 315/40R18 street-legal drag radial tires specifically designed and developed exclusively for the Challenger SRT Demon, with a new compound and specific tire sidewall construction
- 18 in. x 11 in. lightweight aluminum wheels
- Remote start
- Manual tilt/telescoping column
- Serialized dash plaque
- Dark Brushed II interior accents
For owners who want to make their Challenger SRT Demon even more capable on the strip or more comfortable for the street, available options include (all options are set at U.S. MSRP):
Demon Crate ($1): Exclusive Demon Crate offers components that unleash the car’s 840 horsepower, 770 lb.-ft. of torque and full potential at the drag strip and is personalized with the buyer’s name, VIN and serial number. The Demon Crate and the performance parts it holds are valued at $6,140, but Challenger SRT Demon owners can buy the entire package for $1. Contents of the Demon Crate include:
Direct Connection Performance Parts:
- Two narrow, front-runner drag wheels
- Performance powertrain control module with high-octane engine calibration
- Replacement instrument panel switch module with high-octane button
- Personalized ID badge
- Conical performance air filter
- Two valve stems
- Passenger mirror block-off plate
Demon-branded track tools:
- Hydraulic floor jack with carrying bag
- Cordless impact wrench with charger
- Torque wrench with extension and socket
- Tire pressure gauge
- Fender cover
- Tool bag
- Foam case that fits into the Challenger SRT Demon trunk and securely holds the front runner wheels and track tools
- Cloth rear seat ($1)
- Leather rear seat ($1)
- Front passenger cloth seat ($1)
- Demon trunk carpet kit ($1)
- Red seat belts ($195)
- Leather Front Seat Group includes Laguna leather and Alcantara suede covered seats with embossed Demon head logo, front passenger seat, heated and ventilated leather front seats with heated steering wheel, premium floor mats, power tilt/telescoping column and bright pedals ($1,595)
- Comfort Audio Group, Cloth Seats, includes front passenger cloth seat, 18-speaker Harman Kardon Audio, including two subwoofers and 900W amplifier, premium floor mats and bright pedals ($995)
- Painted Black Satin Hood ($1,995)
- Comfort Group, Leather Seats, includes Laguna leather and Alcantara suede covered seats with embossed Demon head logo, front passenger seat, heated and ventilated leather front seats with heated steering wheel, premium floor mats, power tilt/telescoping column, bright pedals, 18-speaker Harman Kardon Audio, including two subwoofers and 900W amplifier ($2,495)
- Painted Black Satin Graphics Package, available with all 15 exterior colors, includes satin black painted hood, roof and decklid ($3,495)
- For buyers who must have a sunroof – Power sunroof ($4,995)
The 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon will be available 15 exterior colors: B5 Blue (late availability), Billet Silver, Destroyer Grey, F8 Green (late availability), Go Mango, Granite Crystal, Indigo Blue (late availability), Maximum Steel, Octane Red, Pitch Black, Plum Crazy (late availability), Redline, TorRed, White Knuckle and Yellow Jacket.
Production of the limited-edition single model year 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon begins later this summer at the Brampton (Ont.) Assembly plant, with 3,000 vehicles for the United States and 300 vehicles for Canada. Deliveries to Dodge//SRT dealers will begin this fall.
The Challenger SRT Demon is covered by FCA US LLC’s factory warranty, including three-year/36,000-mile limited vehicle warranty and five-year/60,000-mile limited powertrain coverage.
