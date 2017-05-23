2018 Dodge Challenger Demon Begins At $86,090

The madness that is the 2018 Dodge Challenger Demon has been priced. It will set you back $86,090 - includes $1,700 gas guzzler tax and $1,095 destination charge. That will get you 808 horsepower and 717 pound-feet of torque from the 6.2L supercharged V8. If you want the full monty - 840 horsepower and 770 pound-feet of torque, you'll need the optional Demon Crate which will only set you back a $1.00. (FCA says the Demon Crate's true is $6,140). Other $1.00 options include,

Cloth rear seat

Leather rear seat

Front passenger cloth seat

Demon trunk carpet kit

There are other options available for the Demon that will push the pricetag up,

Red Seat Belts - $195

Comfort Audio Group: Cloth Seats, includes front passenger cloth seat, 18-speaker Harman Kardon Audio, including two subwoofers and 900W amplifier, premium floor mats and bright pedals - $995

Leather Front Seat Group: Laguna leather and Alcantara suede covered seats with embossed Demon head logo, front passenger seat, heated and ventilated leather front seats with heated steering wheel, premium floor mats, power tilt/telescoping column and bright pedals - $1,595

Painted Black Satin Hood - $1,995

Comfort Group, Leather Seats: Laguna leather and Alcantara suede covered seats with embossed Demon head logo, front passenger seat, heated and ventilated leather front seats with heated steering wheel, premium floor mats, power tilt/telescoping column, bright pedals, 18-speaker Harman Kardon Audio, including two subwoofers and 900W amplifier - $2,495

Painted Black Satin Graphics Package: satin black painted hood, roof and decklid $3,495

"For buyers who must have a sunroof – Power sunroof" - $4,995

All Challenger Demons will also come with a one-day session at the Bob Bondurant School of High Performance Driving in Chandler, Arizona - hopefully reducing the number of accidents involving Demons within the first few months.

Dodge is planning on building 3,000 Demons for the U.S. and 300 for Canada. Deliveries are expected to begin this fall.

Source: Dodge

