Jump to content
  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    GM's Detroit-Hamtramck Given Temporary Reprieve

      CT6 and Impala live on to January 2020; Lacrosse and Volt ended February 15th.

    The Buick LaCrosse and Chevrolet Volt have entered that great used car lot in the sky as of February 15th according to a GM announcement.  The Cadillac CT6 and Chevrolet Impala were originally scheduled to end production in June of 2019 but have now had their production schedules extended until January 2020. GM states that the reason for the extension is to allow for continued availability of the CT6-V, Blackwing Twin-Turbo V8, and Super Cruise. The Cadillac CT6 is also built in Jinqiao, China.

    GM had announced the closure of 5 plants back in November, including Hamtramck.  Lordstown Ohio will be the first plant to be unallocated with production stopping March 1st.  GM has stated that this restructuring would boost company cash flow by $6B by the end of 2020. 


    Source: GM Media

    Go to articles GM News

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    smk4565

    Makes sense, they can probably build enough 2020 model year CT6 in the fall to last them all of calendar 2020.  Impala probably has enough volume and enough fleet buyers that likewise they can build enough to last calendar 2020 before they run out.  Then it staggers the sedan deaths over a couple years rather than all at once.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell
    4 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    Good News, hopefully they will find use on the BEV3 platform to keep the plant going even longer.

    There's that, but there's also the VSS platform coming for the next generation CT6.  VSS is supposed to be capable of a much wider range of vehicles than Alpha and Omega are. 

    1 minute ago, smk4565 said:

    Makes sense, they can probably build enough 2020 model year CT6 in the fall to last them all of calendar 2020.  Impala probably has enough volume and enough fleet buyers that likewise they can build enough to last calendar 2020 before they run out.  Then it staggers the sedan deaths over a couple years rather than all at once.

    as mentioned above, there is also a new platform coming. Maybe this buys them time until that gets released. 

    • Upvote 2

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell
    15 minutes ago, Robert Hall said:

    CT4 and CT5 will be on that new platform?  Those are due in the next year or so?  It seems like there have been prototype sightings of them for a while...

    To be honest, I don't know.  I would guess probably not. They'll probably both be on the last iteration of Alpha. 

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Robert Hall
    20 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    To be honest, I don't know.  I would guess probably not. They'll probably both be on the last iteration of Alpha. 

    I kind of figured that, since it sounded like VSS is further out..

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565

    VW builds the A4, A5, A6, A7, A8, Q5, Q7, Q8, Macan, Cayenne, Bentayga and Urus off one platform I think.  That is some ridiculous scalability right there. 

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell
    26 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    VW builds the A4, A5, A6, A7, A8, Q5, Q7, Q8, Macan, Cayenne, Bentayga and Urus off one platform I think.  That is some ridiculous scalability right there. 

    Right.. it's the old Chrysler K-Car idea.  They built a full range of sedans, coupes, convertibles, trucklets, and mini-vans off the same component set. 

    26 minutes ago, Robert Hall said:

    MLB and MLBEvo... pretty versatile component set..and they have MQB for the smaller vehicles.

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Volkswagen_Group_MLB_platform

    MQB goes all the way up to Atlas and Passat.  It's not about size, it's about engine orientation. 

    • Thanks 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Robert Hall
    2 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    Right.. it's the old Chrysler K-Car idea.  They built a full range of sedans, coupes, convertibles, trucklets, and mini-vans off the same component set. 

    MQB goes all the way up to Atlas and Passat.  It's not about size, it's about engine orientation. 

    Right...MLB are for north-south orientation, MQB for transverse engine.  Makes sense.   

    • Thanks 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    dfelt
    2 hours ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    To be honest, I don't know.  I would guess probably not. They'll probably both be on the last iteration of Alpha. 

    So maybe the CT6 and CT8 on VSS with CT5 & 4 on Alpha till the 6 & 8 are up to speed and then refresh 4 & 5 to VSS?

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    dfelt
    10 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    Yes, but I wish we could go back to names

    I totally agree, but with the marketing invested in CT, maybe keep ICE on alpha numeric and with the new EV product line go all names again. That I think would be the best for Cadillac moving forward.

    • Downvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell
    3 hours ago, dfelt said:

    I totally agree, but with the marketing invested in CT, maybe keep ICE on alpha numeric and with the new EV product line go all names again. That I think would be the best for Cadillac moving forward.

    It's not too late to turn back on the ICE cars.

    • Thanks 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    riviera74

    RIP Buick LaCrosse (2005-19) and Chevrolet Volt (2011-19) and Chevrolet Impala (1957-96; 2000-19).

    Long live the CT6 (I hope I can buy one someday.  Either that or a high-end XT5).

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    daves87rs

    Given how often D-Ham fuks up, I would rather seen it be Lordstown....

    Still blows my mind how the Equinox can’t move there and save one plant-and just build something else in Mexico......

    I’ve thought for quite a few years now that the plants should have switched......

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Your content will need to be approved by a moderator

    Guest
    You are commenting as a guest. If you have an account, please sign in.
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×