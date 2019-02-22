GM's Detroit-Hamtramck Given Temporary Reprieve

The Buick LaCrosse and Chevrolet Volt have entered that great used car lot in the sky as of February 15th according to a GM announcement. The Cadillac CT6 and Chevrolet Impala were originally scheduled to end production in June of 2019 but have now had their production schedules extended until January 2020. GM states that the reason for the extension is to allow for continued availability of the CT6-V, Blackwing Twin-Turbo V8, and Super Cruise. The Cadillac CT6 is also built in Jinqiao, China.

GM had announced the closure of 5 plants back in November, including Hamtramck. Lordstown Ohio will be the first plant to be unallocated with production stopping March 1st. GM has stated that this restructuring would boost company cash flow by $6B by the end of 2020.