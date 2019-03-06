Jump to content
  Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    New York 2019: 2020 Hyundai Sonata

      A big bold update over the conservative current model.

    Hyundai has released pictures of the next generation 2020 Hyundai Sonata about a month ahead of the cars formal debut at the New York International Auto Show.  This eighth generation Sonata is an all-new design that is much bolder than the rather conservative model currently on sale.   The new design theme is called Sensuous Sportiness.

    The new car is larger than the outgoing model by 1 inch in width, 1.4 inches in wheelbase, and 1.8 inches in length. Hyundai has made efforts to improve the premium feel of the cabin.  The dash has a minimalist feel to it while the dash cluster and infotainment system are fully digital. 

    One notable feature is the daytime running lamps.  When illuminated, the lights run on a strip up the outer seams of the hood, but when switched off they appear as pieces of chrome trims. Hyundai calls them Hidden Lighting Lamps.  The Sonata will also feature a digital key that will allow drivers to use their smartphone to unlock and start the car.

    No word yet on powertrains.

    The 2020 Sonata will debut at the New York Auto Show in April and will go on sale later this year.

    A Horse With No Name
    9 minutes ago, Robert Hall said:

    Noice...greenhouse reminds me of the LaCrosse.  Interesting lighting details front and rear.  Nice interior. 

    My first reaction was strongly negative....but the more I look at it the more I like it.

    ykX

    I am not crazy about exterior design, seems all over the place.  But LED looks cool and the interior looks very nice.  At least they are still going to make a sedan.

    ccap41
    17 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    Dare I say... this looks just as good as the Arteon

    2020 Hyundai Sonata.jpg

    58bdb5b8e76e7_VolkswagenArteon2.jpg

    It really does. This is a pretty dang good looking vehicle. They didn't try and do too much and they didn't pull a typical VW and make it bland.

    dfelt

    VW started the Fight, then Hyundai won the war.

    Exterior looks good for both, but once you move inside, Hyundai has a superior looking interior IMHO.

    image.png

    Paolino

    Wow, Hyundai has been desperately trying to get me into a new vehicle and I kept saying there's nothing I really want and I wanted to lower my payments off the Genesis if I was going to stay in a lease... if this comes out in time, I'd lease a limited trim of this.

    frogger

    I prefer the VW front and rear end and steering wheel, but other than that the Hyundai seems just as nice, that dash looks class leading.  Powertrain will will be the weak point.

     

    Edited by frogger

    ccap41
    1 hour ago, dfelt said:

    VW started the Fight, then Hyundai won the war.

    Exterior looks good for both, but once you move inside, Hyundai has a superior looking interior IMHO.﻿

    image.png

    The steering wheel itself is the only thing that sticks out as a negative for the Hyundai. Everything else looks way better. 

    28 minutes ago, Robert Hall said:

    Two new midsize sedans in a shrinking market, nice to see.  I wonder when the next gen Mondeo will be seen...

    Isn't the Arteon larger? I thought the Passat was the mid-size car. 

    Drew Dowdell
    2 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    The steering wheel itself is the only thing that sticks out as a negative for the Hyundai. Everything else looks way better. 

    Isn't the Arteon larger? I thought the Passat was the mid-size car. 

    Passat and Arteon are pretty close in size. Not enough difference to be significant.  Passat is a big mid-size.

    Robert Hall
    3 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    The steering wheel itself is the only thing that sticks out as a negative for the Hyundai. Everything else looks way better. 

    Isn't the Arteon larger? I thought the Passat was the mid-size car. 

    Arteon is a bit smaller than the US Passat but a bit larger than the Euro Passat. 

    Edited by Robert Hall
    dfelt
    19 minutes ago, Robert Hall said:

    Arteon is a bit smaller than the US Passat but a bit larger than the Euro Passat. 

    Talk about a confusing mess. Bigger but smaller so does that mean it is just right? :P 

    Drew Dowdell
    Just now, dfelt said:

    Talk about a confusing mess. Bigger but smaller so does that mean it is just right? :P 

    Euro and US Passats are different sizes. 

    Frisky Dingo

    This is daring design done right. Bravo, Hyundai. Almost makes up for the wretched new Elantra. Almost.

     

    As for comparisons to the Arteon, I don't think there will be a tremendous amount of cross-shopping the 2, but I could be wrong. I think the Arteon looks better. Hyundai could have usurped it in the interior department however. Refinement and performance is typically where Hyundais lose out big, and I would expect it to be no different here. I don't foresee a Sonata model that will approach the top  spec Arteon performance wise. Plus the Arteon will offer AWD.


    Still, nice to see Hyundai doing this. If the popularity of CUV's means more sedans like this- ones willing to take some risks and really separate themselves, it might not be so bad.

    frogger

    Arteon also has the "hatchback" thing going for it.

    On VW Canada's site you can build and price the Arteon, as long as it is the Execline AWD model for 48 grand... Or about what a Stinger GT or base A5 Sportback go for.

     

     

    Frisky Dingo
    10 minutes ago, frogger said:

    Arteon also has the "hatchback" thing going for it.

    On VW Canada's site you can build and price the Arteon, as long as it is the Execline AWD model for 48 grand... Or about what a Stinger GT or base A5 Sportback go for.

     

     

    The Arteon will top out right around 44-45K in the US market.

