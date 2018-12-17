Jump to content
  William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Hyundai and Kia Get Served A Class-Action Lawsuit

      Deals with an engine defect that can cause a fire to erupt

    Hyundai and Kia find in themselves in a bit of legal trouble. Last week, the law firm Hagens Berman filed a class-action lawsuit against the Korean automakers over an alleged defect on two engines; the 2.4L four-cylinder and turbocharged 2.0L four-cylinder from the Theta II family. 

    The defect in question is a flaw in the engine design that “restricts or blocks oil flow to the engine’s moving parts, such as connecting rod bearings, prematurely wearing out those parts to the point that the engine parts seize, which stops engine operation while running. Engine seizure often causes internal parts, such as the connecting rods, to break and knock a hole in the engine, permitting fluids to leak and ignite a fire,” according to the lawsuit. More than 350 complaints have been filed on National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's (NHTSA) on models equipped with these engines,

    • 2011-2019 Hyundai Sonata
    • 2011-2019 Kia Optima
    • 2011-2019 Kia Sportage
    • 2012-2019 Kia Sorento and Soul
    • 2012-2019 Kia Soul
    • 2013-2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
    • 2013-2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

    Bloomberg reports that NHTSA has opened an investigation into the "timeliness and scope of the carmakers’ recalls related to manufacturing errors in “Theta II” engines." Hyundai has issued two recalls in 2015 and 2017 for certain Sonata and Santa Fe models. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York meanwhile has opened a criminal investigation into this issue.

    When reached for comment, Hyundai Motor declined to say anything about the lawsuit. In a statement, the company said that “nothing is more important than the safety and security of Hyundai customers,” noting that it is 

    cooperating with the U.S. Department of Transportation and the NHTSA.

    “Over the past three years, we have held numerous meetings with DOT and NHTSA representatives, and proactively discussed and identified possible safety items for NHTSA’s evaluation, including the engine recalls. NHTSA has been fully briefed and kept apprised of these recalls and low rates of associated non-collision fires,” said Hyundai Motor.

    Source: Bloomberg


    ykX
    12 minutes ago, A Horse With No Name said:

    There are reasons Hyundai and KIA rank at the bottom of the American automotive universe for me.

    Name one car manufacture which didn't have class action suit filed against it or major recall issued?

    A Horse With No Name
    44 minutes ago, ykX said:

    Name one car manufacture which didn't have class action suit filed against it or major recall issued?

    All of them have...I just don't have much trust for Hyundai products.

    regfootball

    it is the sort of thing that reinforces a deserved or undeserved stereotype.  Hyundai wants to be a big boy with a new Genesis G70 and get awards, etc. they have to get by this just like GM would if it were them.

    FAPTurbo

    lol GM couldn’t even make ignition switches properly and people here say Hyundai is somehow bottom of the barrel...

    oldshurst442
    42 minutes ago, FAPTurbo said:

    lol GM couldn’t even make ignition switches properly and people here say Hyundai is somehow bottom of the barrel...

    Yet Hyundai's leaders, after Toyota, VW, GM and the others, with their respective scandals, still did not learn from past history, and decided to screw the consumer anyway...

    I wouldnt be laughing at these people here...

    In fact, Id invite these people in here to laugh at you in failing to troll them successfully...

×