    Bob Lutz Sees A Grim Future For the Automobile

    William Maley

    By William Maley

      • When did Bob Lutz become Nostradamus?

    Whenever Bob Lutz speaks, many people tend to listen as he a number of years of being in the automotive industry under his belt. Recently, Lutz wrote an editorial for Automotive News' Redesigning the Industry where he predicts we are “approaching the end of the automotive era,” within the next 20 years.

    “The end state will be the fully autonomous module with no capability for the driver to exercise command. You will call for it, it will arrive at your location, you’ll get in, input your destination and go to the freeway On the freeway, it will merge seamlessly into a stream of other modules traveling at 120, 150 mph. The speed doesn’t matter. You have a blending of rail-type with individual transportation,” Lutz wrote.

    Lutz sees governments pushing for a 'no-human-drivers' mandate when it becomes clear that self-driving vehicles are much safer than vehicles operated by humans.

    "The tipping point will come when 20 to 30 percent of vehicles are fully autonomous. Countries will look at the accident statistics and figure out that human drivers are causing 99.9 percent of the accidents."

    This according to Lutz will have catastrophic effects for the industry. Most of the driverless pods will be owned, operated and branded as "Uber or Lyft or who-ever else is competing in the market." Many automakers will be forced out of the business as people turn to sharing and not owning a vehicle. Some will remain, but acting as a supplier. Other parts of the business such as dealers, repair shops, and enthusiast magazines will fade away.

    "The era of the human-driven automobile, its repair facilities, its dealerships, the media surrounding it — all will be gone in 20 years."

    We're not fully on board with Lutz's train of thought. The time frame is a bit too soon as we are still on the ground floor when it comes to autonomous technology and the numerous hurdles that still need to be overcome. Plus, how will this driverless pod system work in rural areas?

    That isn't to say it will not happen. Elements of Lutz's viewpoint are coming into focus. For example, Waymo will not have any way for a human to intervene in emergency situations. 

    We highly recommend reading this piece.

    Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required)

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    Drew Dowdell

    While he may be right eventually, I think his timeline is a bit too short. I'd guess 30 - 50 years only because of the long period of turnover for vehicles which is only growing.  I regularly encounter, while driving my 35 year old car, to encounter other vehicles of similar vintage on the road.  My 13 year old Honda is as common as anything out there, enough so that I have to look for the faded Mile 0 sticker on the back window to make sure I'm getting in my own silver CR-V and not someone else's. 

    Even if we get widespread adoption of autonomous cars on the market in 10 years, the that are new 9 years from now will likely still be on the road in 2042. 

    smk4565

    It could happen in 20 years, I don't think that is so far off, Autonomous cars will get really common, I think for sure in 20 years you'll see more autonomous cars than human driven, getting the government to ban driving will probably be harder than building the cars themselves.

    I think though it won't be all cars on the road, but just as many autonomous drones in the sky.  Less variables to worry about in the air then there are on a road.

    The other big thing that will swing the tide is cost.  If you think of the cost to own a car, $300-400 a month in payment, $80 a month in insurance, $100-200 in gas, $100-200 in maintenance, etc.  All of a sudden we are talking $600 a month, add on another $100 a month in parking if you commute into a city.  If you can get rides in autonomous pods of some sort for even $300 a month, why buy a car?

    Drew Dowdell

    Who's paying an average $200 a month in maintenance?  Maybe a used Benz owner... 

    But in all seriousness, 20 years is still too soon for it to be the majority of transportation in this country.  Product plans are being put in place today for vehicles that will hit the market in 10 years.   While I do agree that automation will increase... the half life of vehicles is just too long for the transformation to happen that quickly. 

