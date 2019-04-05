Jump to content
  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Trump Threatens Mexico with Auto Tariffs

      ...in spite of negotiating no tariffs with them earlier..

    The President has threatened to slap tariffs on the import of all cars in a year if Mexico does not completely halt the flow of illegal immigration, a near impossible task.  This is after he backtracked on his previous threat to completely close the US-Mexico border, a move his own advisers recommended against.  Such actions would have massive economic repercussions on both sides of the border, raising prices for many consumer goods. 

    Trump said, "Mexico understands that we're going to close the border or I'm going to tariff the cars. I'll do one or the other. And probably start with the tariffs".  He further added, "I don't think we'll ever have to close the border because the penalty of tariffs on cars coming into the United States from Mexico, at 25%, will be massive".

    One problem with this threat is the fresh trade agreement with Mexico that Trump has already negotiated. Going back on a fresh trade agreement adds to the longtime concerns by other world leaders on whether Trump's word, and the U.S. Government, can be trusted.  Tariffs on imported goods aren't paid by the exporting country, they are paid by the consumers of the importing country, so it is unclear who Trump is targeting with these tariffs. 

    One of the biggest automotive importers from Mexico is General Motors.  GM recently had to remove a Chevrolet Blazer display from a stadium in Michigan after backlash over its Mexican origin. GM has recently closed two plants in Michigan costing the state thousands of jobs. 

    Go to articles

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    dfelt

    Idiot POTUS45 and his incompetent business bully approach clearly threatens global trade in ways he is incapable of understanding as he would not do such moronic comments if he was a real businessman.

    This is so insulting to our country and the world the lack of professional leadership in DC.

    This approach to jobs, trade, etc. is going to hurt the poor to low income the most as costs across the board will go up.

    Pathetic, pathetic, pathetic.

    • Upvote 1
    • Downvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Join the conversation

    You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
    Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.

    Guest
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



  • Similar Content

    • William Maley
      Industry News: China To Back Off the 40 Percent Tariff on U.S. Built Cars Beginning Next Month
      By William Maley
      China has announced today that it would be reducing tariffs on U.S.-built cars and car parts from 40 to 15 percent beginning on January 1st. This reduction will last for three months as the U.S. and China begin hashing out a new trade deal. We first reported the reduction of the tariffs earlier this week.
      China's Ministry of Finance posted on their website said it hopes the talks between the two can go quickly and remove "all additional tariffs on each other’s goods" that were brought forth before the current trade-war.
      “China just announced that their economy is growing much slower than anticipated because of our Trade War with them. They have just suspended U.S. Tariff Hikes. U.S. is doing very well. China wants to make a big and very comprehensive deal. It could happen, and rather soon!” President Donald Trump wrote on Twitter in response to the announcement.
      China raised the tariffs on U.S.-built vehicles and parts back in July in response to the U.S. raised tariffs on Chinese-built vehicles and parts to 27.5 percent. The move caused a number of headaches for automakers which had to increase prices on models sold in China or change up various plans. Various automakers and groups welcomed the news.
      At the moment, the U.S. hasn't announced any plans to reduce the 27.5 percent tariff on Chinese-built vehicles and parts.
      Source: Associated Press, Reuters

      View full article
    • William Maley
      China To Back Off the 40 Percent Tariff on U.S. Built Cars Beginning Next Month
      By William Maley
      China has announced today that it would be reducing tariffs on U.S.-built cars and car parts from 40 to 15 percent beginning on January 1st. This reduction will last for three months as the U.S. and China begin hashing out a new trade deal. We first reported the reduction of the tariffs earlier this week.
      China's Ministry of Finance posted on their website said it hopes the talks between the two can go quickly and remove "all additional tariffs on each other’s goods" that were brought forth before the current trade-war.
      “China just announced that their economy is growing much slower than anticipated because of our Trade War with them. They have just suspended U.S. Tariff Hikes. U.S. is doing very well. China wants to make a big and very comprehensive deal. It could happen, and rather soon!” President Donald Trump wrote on Twitter in response to the announcement.
      China raised the tariffs on U.S.-built vehicles and parts back in July in response to the U.S. raised tariffs on Chinese-built vehicles and parts to 27.5 percent. The move caused a number of headaches for automakers which had to increase prices on models sold in China or change up various plans. Various automakers and groups welcomed the news.
      At the moment, the U.S. hasn't announced any plans to reduce the 27.5 percent tariff on Chinese-built vehicles and parts.
      Source: Associated Press, Reuters
    • William Maley
      Ram News: Ram Trucks Tired Of Being Number Three, Reconsiders Production In Mexico
      By William Maley
      Earlier this year, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles announced that it would be moving production of the next-generation Ram HD trucks from Saltillo, Mexico to the Warren Truck Plant in Michigan. This was due to the U.S. Government threatening steep tariffs on Mexican-made vehicles. Saltillo would continue producing global commercial vehicles. But with a new Free Trade Agreement between the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; FCA is having second thoughts about moving production.
      CEO Mike Manley told Reuters that he wants Ram Trucks to move out of third place with truck sales.
      “We need to get ourselves into second” place. Frankly, I don’t care which of the two I take share from,” he said.
      Thus, he is reconsidering the decision made by his predecessor and keep some Ram HD production in Mexico.
      “With a combination of Warren and Mexico building what we call the classic truck, we have enough production to increase output next year if it’s required. In my opinion it will be required. We are gaining share. Obviously I am looking for that to continue, but it’s an incredibly competitive segment,” said Manley.
      The new agreement between the two countries calls for no import cap, so long as the vehicle meets a certain amount of content from various countries.
      Source: Reuters

      View full article
    • William Maley
      Ram Trucks Tired Of Being Number Three, Reconsiders Production In Mexico
      By William Maley
      Earlier this year, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles announced that it would be moving production of the next-generation Ram HD trucks from Saltillo, Mexico to the Warren Truck Plant in Michigan. This was due to the U.S. Government threatening steep tariffs on Mexican-made vehicles. Saltillo would continue producing global commercial vehicles. But with a new Free Trade Agreement between the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; FCA is having second thoughts about moving production.
      CEO Mike Manley told Reuters that he wants Ram Trucks to move out of third place with truck sales.
      “We need to get ourselves into second” place. Frankly, I don’t care which of the two I take share from,” he said.
      Thus, he is reconsidering the decision made by his predecessor and keep some Ram HD production in Mexico.
      “With a combination of Warren and Mexico building what we call the classic truck, we have enough production to increase output next year if it’s required. In my opinion it will be required. We are gaining share. Obviously I am looking for that to continue, but it’s an incredibly competitive segment,” said Manley.
      The new agreement between the two countries calls for no import cap, so long as the vehicle meets a certain amount of content from various countries.
      Source: Reuters
    • William Maley
      Subaru News: Import Tariffs Will Cause A 'Big Impact' At Subaru
      By William Maley
      While the Trump administration is still deciding whether or not to put tariffs on imported vehicles, certain automakers are bracing for the worst.
      During a briefing in Tokyo, Subaru is predicting a "big impact" if the U.S. does put tariffs into place.
      “It’s a fact that there would be a big impact from a U.S. tariff increase. We’re studying what the impact might be but there are too many unknowns at this point, so we want to refrain from giving a specific figure,” said Toshiaki Okada, Subaru's Chief Financial Officer.
      Of the 670,900 vehicles it sold in the U.S. through the year that ended in March, about half were imported, including the Forester. The rest of the vehicles - Legacy,  Outback, and Ascent - are built in Indiana.
      According to data gathered by Bloomberg, Subaru would be the hardest hit by tariffs as over 67 percent of their revenues from North America. This is more than Honda (52.5 percent), Nissan (48.9 percent), and Toyota (35.2 percent).
      Source: Bloomberg

      View full article

  • Social Stream

  • Who's Online (See full list)

  • My Clubs

About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×
×
  • Create New...