Rumorpile: Lincoln To Join Electrification Train In 2022

Lincoln could be one of the next automakers to announce plans for electrifying their lineup. Reuters has learned from sources that Lincoln is planning to offer hybrid versions of all of their models beginning in 2022. One source said that the brand is also considering one or more electric-only models. This is a key to Lincoln's future in China where the country will be requiring automakers to sell a certain percentage of EVs.

Plans for Lincoln's electrification could happen as early as October 2nd, where Ford CEO Jim Hackett will update investors on the automaker's strategy. Sources said Lincoln has been working on this before Hackett became CEO.

A Ford spokesman declined to comment.

We already know that Ford is working on a hybrid variant of the Navigator and a plug-in version of the MKC that are expected to launch in 2019.

Source: Reuters