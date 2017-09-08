  • Sign in to follow this  
    Followers 0

    Rumorpile: Lincoln To Join Electrification Train In 2022

    By William Maley

    Lincoln could be one of the next automakers to announce plans for electrifying their lineup. Reuters has learned from sources that Lincoln is planning to offer hybrid versions of all of their models beginning in 2022. One source said that the brand is also considering one or more electric-only models. This is a key to Lincoln's future in China where the country will be requiring automakers to sell a certain percentage of EVs.

    Plans for Lincoln's electrification could happen as early as October 2nd, where Ford CEO Jim Hackett will update investors on the automaker's strategy. Sources said Lincoln has been working on this before Hackett became CEO.

    A Ford spokesman declined to comment.

    We already know that Ford is working on a hybrid variant of the Navigator and a plug-in version of the MKC that are expected to launch in 2019.

    Source: Reuters


      Report Article
    Sign in to follow this  
    Followers 0
    Go to articles Lincoln

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    lengnert

    Well, it is the new wave.  I do hope, however, that manufacturers continue to improve on the internal combustion engine as there is still a lot to like their.

    If I was to own a car that was an EV or hybrid... I would favor the hybrid.  I suppose that is the best of both worlds, as it were.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Your content will need to be approved by a moderator

    Guest
    You are commenting as a guest. If you have an account, please sign in.
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoticons maximum are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×