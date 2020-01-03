December 2019 Sales Figure Ticker

-
Quarterly:
Ford Motor Company - Not yet Reported
General Motors Co. - Down 6.3% for the quarter, Down 2.3% for the year
Tesla - Not yet Reported
FCA US LLC - Down 2% for the quarter, Down 1% for the year
Monthly:
Audi of America - Up 14.0% for the month, Up 0.4% for the year
BMW of North America - Up 2.4% for the month, Up 1.8% for the year
Genesis Motor America - Up 262.4% for the month, Up 105.9% for the year
Honda Motor Co. - Down 12.0% for the month, Up 0.2% for the year
Hyundai Motor America - Down 0.6% for the month, Up 3.2% for the year
Infiniti USA - Down 37.8% for the month, Down 21.1% for the year
Jaguar Land Rover North America - Up 2.6% for the year
Kia Motors America - Not yet Reported
Mazda North American Operations - Up 6.5% for the month, Down 7.2% for the year
Mercedes-Benz USA - Down 2.4% for the month, Up 1.0% for the year
Mitsubishi Motors North America - Up 10.3% for the month, Up 2.5% for the year
Nissan Group - Down 29.5% for the month, Down 9.9% for the year
Porsche Cars North America Inc. - Up 15.8% for the month, Up 7.6% for the year
Subaru of America, Inc. - Down 3.4% for the month, Up 2.9% for the year
Toyota Motor North America - Down 6.1% for the month, Down 1.8% for the year
Volkswagen of America - Down 13% for the month, Up 2.6% for the year
Volvo Cars of North America, LLC - Up 40% for the month, Up 10.2% for the year
Brands (Quarterly):
Alfa Romeo - Down 12%
Buick - Down 4.3%
Cadillac - Down 2.2%
Chevrolet - Down 6.1%
Chrysler - Down 15%
Dodge - Down 9%
Ford - Not yet Reported
Fiat - Down 49%
GMC - Down 8.5%
Jeep - Down 2%
Lincoln - Not yet Reported
Ram Trucks - Up 6%
Tesla - Not yet Reported
Brands (Monthly):
Acura - Down 3.8%
Audi - Up 14.0%
BMW - Up 4.0%
Genesis - Up 419.7%
Honda - Down 12.9%
Hyundai - Down 0.6%
Infiniti - Down 37.8%
Jaguar - Up 1.9% for the year
Kia - Not yet Reported
Land Rover - Up 2.8% for the year
Lexus - Down 0.6%
Mazda - Up 6.5%
Mercedes-Benz - Down 5.4%
Mercedes-Benz Vans - Up 21.1%
MINI - Down 17.4%
Mitsubishi - Up 10.3%
Nissan - Down 28.4%
Porsche - Up 14.8%
Smart - No Longer Reported
Subaru - Down 3.4%
Toyota - Down 7.2%
Volkswagen - Down 13.0%
Volvo - Up 40%
-
By Drew Dowdell •December 2019 Sales Figure Ticker
...Who had a Happy Holiday and who got coal in their stocking?...
-
-
-
-
