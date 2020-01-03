December 2019 Sales Figure Ticker

Bloomberg reported back in June 2019 that GM was looking at bringing back Hummer to the portfolio. People questioned why bring back a Gas Guzzler and would it really help or hinder GM who was pushing Green and showing off their Bolt EV. President Mark Reuss is on record as saying he loves the Hummer! GM at the time was touting the BEV3 electric platform that will support 20 EVs on the road globally by 2023. Reuss also at the time said that the GMC Denali line and AT4 off-road trucks could all be potentially offered with electric powertrains. GM bought the Hummer brand in 1998, peaked sales in 2006 at 71,524 auto's and was down to 4,000 sold in 2010 as they killed off the brand. Now here we are roughly 6 months later and GM insiders are saying that the electric Hummer has been green lighted to be GM's first electric pickup. A boxy style of yore, battery powered selling at the GMC dealerships. This is an interesting move as you have a generation of people growing up with GMC being associated as environmentally friendly and now you can have your EV too. From your 10MPG Hummers of yore to now being part of a $3 billion investment in the Detroit Hamtramck factory for building EVs with the UAW and the new Battery plant with LG, it would seem GM is betting on this new Hummer by GMC EVs to make a go of it. Full size SUVs are also planned. Look for Hummer by GMC at the Super Bowl with a Commercial starring LeBron James selling Hummer by GMC. Reuters Hummer Story January 2020 Bloomberg Hummer Story January 2020 Bloomberg Hummer Story June 2019