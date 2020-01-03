Jump to content
    December 2019 Sales Figure Ticker

      ...Who had a Happy Holiday and who got coal in their stocking?...

    • Quarterly:

      Ford Motor Company - Not yet Reported
      General Motors Co. - Down 6.3% for the quarter, Down 2.3% for the year
      Tesla Not yet Reported
      FCA US LLC - Down 2% for the quarter, Down 1% for the year

      Monthly:
      Audi of America -  Up 14.0% for the month, Up 0.4% for the year
      BMW of North America -  Up 2.4% for the month, Up 1.8% for the year
      Genesis Motor America Up 262.4% for the month, Up 105.9% for the year
      Honda Motor Co.  Down 12.0% for the month, Up 0.2% for the year
      Hyundai Motor America -  Down 0.6% for the month, Up 3.2% for the year
      Infiniti USA -       Down 37.8% for the month, Down 21.1% for the year
      Jaguar Land Rover North America - Up 2.6% for the year
      Kia Motors America - Not yet Reported
      Mazda North American Operations - Up 6.5%  for the month, Down 7.2% for the year
      Mercedes-Benz USA - Down 2.4% for the month, Up 1.0% for the year
      Mitsubishi Motors North America  Up 10.3% for the month, Up 2.5% for the year
      Nissan Group - Down 29.5% for the month, Down 9.9% for the year
      Porsche Cars North America Inc. -  Up 15.8% for the month, Up 7.6% for the year
      Subaru of America, Inc. - Down 3.4% for the month, Up 2.9% for the year
      Toyota Motor North America - Down 6.1% for the month, Down 1.8% for the year
      Volkswagen of America - Down 13% for the month, Up 2.6% for the year
      Volvo Cars of North America, LLC - Up 40% for the month, Up 10.2% for the year


      Brands (Quarterly):
      Alfa Romeo - Down 12%
      Buick - Down 4.3%
      Cadillac -  Down 2.2%
      Chevrolet - Down 6.1%
      Chrysler - Down 15%
      Dodge - Down 9%
      Ford - Not yet Reported
      Fiat - Down 49%
      GMC - Down 8.5%
      Jeep - Down 2%
      Lincoln - Not yet Reported
      Ram Trucks - Up 6%
      Tesla - Not yet Reported

      Brands (Monthly):
      Acura - Down 3.8% 
      Audi - Up 14.0%
      BMW - Up 4.0%
      Genesis - Up 419.7%
      Honda - Down 12.9%
      Hyundai - Down 0.6%
      Infiniti - Down 37.8%
      Jaguar - Up 1.9% for the year
      Kia - Not yet Reported
      Land Rover - Up 2.8% for the year
      Lexus - Down 0.6%
      Mazda - Up 6.5%
      Mercedes-Benz - Down 5.4%
      Mercedes-Benz Vans - Up 21.1%
      MINI - Down 17.4%
      Mitsubishi - Up 10.3%
      Nissan - Down 28.4% 
      Porsche - Up 14.8% 
      Smart - No Longer Reported 
      Subaru - Down 3.4% 
      Toyota - Down 7.2% 
      Volkswagen - Down 13.0%
      Volvo - Up 40%

    smk4565

    Nissan and Infiniti can't stop the bleeding.  That company is in big trouble because they don't even have new stuff coming or any desirable product.  FCA outside of Ram is looking pretty weak too, I imagine PSA will make changes.

    daves87rs

    Hmmm...starting to see the recession- oops, slowdown creeping in there. Betting even even more of a drop next month- thanks to the new issues that came up today....

    Things are not good for Nissan at all...

    Just hoping G

    m does not panic and start cutting a bunch more models-that would be a bad idea.

    Adding to the rumors that more models will find their way to Mexico....

    And Ford is going to regret slashing that car line.....

    smk4565

    Carlos Ghosn is on his way back to save Nissan, Mitsubishi and Renault, he can run all 3 out of a bunker in Lebanon.  Turn around expected!

    riviera74

    PSA has a lot of cleaning up to do, and they will probably be merciless on FCA.

    As for GM, not sure what they can do for this year at all.

    caddycruiser

    Oh, to be an Infiniti dealer right now...terrifying.

    It's not an easy market, so for any brand, getting your act together and focused is vital. When you're not doing what you should, the numbers only more clearly show it...

    daves87rs
    13 hours ago, riviera74 said:

    PSA has a lot of cleaning up to do, and they will probably be merciless on FCA.

    As for GM, not sure what they can do for this year at all.

    Only Jeep might make it alive out of FCA....

    smk4565

    Infiniti’s turn around will come in the form of a badge job Kicks and Rogue.  Slap some leather and wood trim and a big touch screen in there with a VC turbo and you have Infiniti QX20 and QX40 that they can sell for $29,900 and $34,900 respectively and they can fleet them out to rental car companies.

    dfelt
    47 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    Infiniti’s turn around will come in the form of a badge job Kicks and Rogue.  Slap some leather and wood trim and a big touch screen in there with a VC turbo and you have Infiniti QX20 and QX40 that they can sell for $29,900 and $34,900 respectively and they can fleet them out to rental car companies.

    Disagree, no need for a luxury brand to enter the Toyota / Chevrolet realm much like MB has done. Cheapens the status of the brand.

    smk4565
    2 hours ago, dfelt said:

    Disagree, no need for a luxury brand to enter the Toyota / Chevrolet realm much like MB has done. Cheapens the status of the brand.

    Infiniti is dead is it is, what is the difference?  And what have Cadillac, Lincoln, Acura and Lexus done?  Gotten sales of crossover versions of Escape, Equinox, Rav4, etc.  I'd be surprised if there wasn't a Cadillac XT3 within 3 years based on the Trailblazer/Encore GX.

    The Q50/Q60 are basically fleet luxury and lease specials for people that don't want to pay Lexus or BMW prices.   The QX80 will never compete with Escalade, Navigator or the big German SUVs there are far superior and the QX-Pathfinder isn't competitive since the Pathfinder isn't any good.  Only place Infiniti can compete is in the $30-50k crossover segment, where there are a ton of entries but it is a big space.  

    balthazar
    2 hours ago, smk4565 said:

    Infiniti is dead is it is, what is the difference?  And what have Cadillac, Lincoln, Acura and Lexus done?

    Cadillac, Lincoln, Acura & Lexus provide their customers products they want. Products they potentially chose over BMW or MB's hundreds of 'same sausage' CUVs. Why haven't the Germans triplets put all these other brands out of business years ago??

    And what you said above about infiniti is the same thing you said about Lincoln like 2-3 years ago.

     

    smk4565

    Lincoln has revived themselves off Ford SUVs, although Lincoln did a good job dressing them up.  Infiniti should do the sane but Nissan has no new product either.

    Cadillac is also using the same sausage different length strategy with their trio of FWD crossovers and It is why their sales don’t look like Infiniti’s.

    smk4565
    1 hour ago, balthazar said:

    Just like mercedes does a good job of dressing up the e-class into their s-class, right?

    The S-class was on sale first, both ride on the MRA platform, but I wouldn’t call the S-class a dressed up anything.  
     

    The Corsair, Aviator and Navigator are mechanical twins to Fords, they also get clobbered in sales by X3/X5/X7 and GLC/GLE/GLS.  

    smk4565
    1 hour ago, balthazar said:

    How do the glc/gle/gls do vs the Ford and Lincolnz combined? 😝

    Well they aren't priced against Fords.  

    balthazar

    Ahh; but you implied they were the same vehicle.
    Aviator interior / Explorer interior - not seeing anything carried over :

    Screen Shot 2020-01-05 at 9.03.55 PM.png


    '20 mercedes GLE competes directly with the Lincoln Aviator (MSRP base - L: $51.1K, MB: $53.7K).
    But the merceds is down on HP (L: 400-494, MB: 362-480), has a shorter wheelbase & less leg room, has 1 less gear, and frankly it just seems dated; like daimler has been using the same recipe for a decade & a half now. Aviator is extremely fresh and you can see the effort Lincoln put into it just from a quick walk-around.

    smk4565
    15 minutes ago, balthazar said:

    Ahh; but you implied they were the same vehicle.
    Aviator interior / Explorer interior - not seeing anything carried over :

    Screen Shot 2020-01-05 at 9.03.55 PM.png

    I said Lincolns are mechanical twins to Ford, although with some suspension and engine upgrades.  I think Lincoln has done a good job on their interiors differentiating them and upgrading them from the Ford counter parts.  They do a better job than Acura, Cadillac or Infiniti do with their SUVs.  Lexus does a good job making theirs not look like Toyotas either.   Lincoln interiors are also distinct, they aren't a copy off someone else, like what Genesis usually does.

    balthazar

    See; it's all in your mindset/approach. You view these as 'the same but well differentiated', whereas I feel they are 2 different vehicles that share some mechanicals. It's not that Ford 'hid something'; they developed 2 vehicles that are completely 'interface'-unique, yet share some mechanicals. In other words- the Lincoln is NOT a 'changed Ford' - that's not how these vehicles are developed.

    ccap41

    Ford and Lincoln are no longer(finally) just badge-jobs. Not long ago all Lincoln's were was a few small changes and they called it a day. Now, Lincoln gets their own treatment and share only underpinnings. I think it was a year or two ago they came out and said all of the switch-gear would be Lincoln-specific as well, so you really wouldn't see Ford when sitting in a Lincoln. I think that might have been when the current Navigator came out. 

    smk4565

    Infiniti, which is a dead in the water brand, outsold Lincoln in 2019.  That's where Lincoln is.  I think Lincoln will beat Infiniti in 2020 but even that makes Lincoln the 7th best selling luxury brand in their own market, and Lincoln has very little impact outside of North America.  

    regfootball

    GM down over 2%. When you cut ‘low profit cars’ and sedans like the Cruze and such you may be losing profits but weakening your market share can also be detrimental long term.
     

    actually too.  Ram up 18% that alone contributed a lot to GM’s decline.  

    • Drew Dowdell
      December 2019: Volkswagen of America
      By Drew Dowdell
      Volkswagen of America December 2019 Sales
        Dec. 19
      Dec. 18
      Yr/Yr% 
      change
      Dec. 19 YTD
      Dec. 18 YTD
      Yr/Yr% 
      change
       Golf
      314 
      281 
      12% 
      5,644 
      6,642 
      -15%   GTI
      765 
      1,045 
      -27% 
      11,672 
      16,684  -30%   Golf R
      394 
      88 
      348% 
      4,223 
      3,468  22%   e-Golf
      264 
      222 
      19% 
      4,863 
      1,354  259%   Golf SportWagen
      927 
      789 
      17% 
      10,991 
      14,123  -22%   Total Golf Family
      2,664 
      2,425 
      10% 
      37,393 
      42,271  -12%   Jetta Sedan
      8,164 
      10,261 
      -20% 
      100,453 
      90,734  11%   Jetta SportWagen      
       (now Golf  SportWagen)


               N/A 
      -  71 
      N/A 
       Total Jetta
      8,164 
      10,261 
      -20% 
      100,453 
      90,805  11%   Beetle Coupe
      324 
      455 
      -29% 
      7,704 
      8,636  -11%   Beetle  Convertible
      388 
      462 
      -16% 
      9,511 
      5,775  65% 
       Total Beetle
      712 
      917 
      -22% 
      17,215 
      14,411  19%   Passat
      714 
      3,116 
      -77% 
      14,123  41,401  -66%   CC

      11 
      -82% 
      58 
      455 
      -87%   Arteon
      283  -  N/A  2,449  -  N/A   Tiguan Limited

      189 
      -99% 
      391 
      13,546  -97%   Tiguan
      7,930 
      8,353 
      -5.1% 
      109,572 
      89,476  22%   Total Tiguan
      7,931 
      8,542 
      -7.2% 
      109,963 
       103,022 
      6.7% 
       Touareg

      58 
      -88% 
      160 
      2,022 
      -92%   Atlas
      7,400 
      6,717 
      10% 
      81,508 
      59,677 
      37%   Total Car
      12,539 
      16,730 
      -25% 
      171,691 
      189,343 
      -9.3% 
       Total SUV
      15,338 
      15,317 
      0.1% 
      191,631 
      164,721 
      16% 
       TOTAL 
      27,877 
      32,047  
      -13%  
      363,322  
      354,064  
      2.6%  
    • Drew Dowdell
      December 2019: Subaru America
      By Drew Dowdell
      Carline
      Dec-19
      Dec-18
      % Chg
      Dec-19
      Dec-18
      % Chg
       
      MTD
      MTD
      MTD
      YTD
      YTD
      YTD
      Forester
      16,436
      17,642
      -6.8%
      180,179
      171,613
      5.0%
      Impreza
      5,740
      5,880
      -2.4%
      66,415
      76,400
      -13.1%
      WRX/STI
      1,561
      2,417
      -35.4%
      21,838
      28,730
      -24.0%
      Ascent
      8,280
      7,733
      7.1%
      81,958
      36,211
      126.3%
      Legacy
      3,415
      3,374
      1.2%
      35,063
      40,109
      -12.6%
      Outback
      16,661
      15,851
      5.1%
      181,178
      178,854
      1.3%
      BRZ
      131
      349
      -62.5%
      2,334
      3,834
      -39.1%
      Crosstrek
      10,140
      11,295
      -10.2%
      131,152
      144,384
      -9.2%
      TOTAL
      62,364
      64,541
      -3.4%
      700,117
      680,135
      2.9%
    • Drew Dowdell
      December 2019: Porsche America
      By Drew Dowdell
      Model December Sales Year-to-Date 2019 2018 2019 2018 ALL 911 663 789 9,265 9,647 ALL 718 191 237 3,880 5,276 ALL TAYCAN 130 0 130 0 ALL PANAMERA 592 332 6,625 8,042 ALL CAYENNE 1,482 1,383 19,001 10,733 ALL MACAN 1,675 1,345 22,667 23,504 GRAND TOTALS 4,733 4,086 61,568 57,202
    • Drew Dowdell
      December 2019: Nissan Group
      By Drew Dowdell
      January 3, 2020
       
      2019
      2018
      % chg
      Total December sales (units)
      104,781
      148,720
      -29.5
      Nissan Division sales
      93,538
      130,655
      -28.4
      INFINITI sales*
      11,243
      18,065
      -37.8
       
       
       
       
      Calendar Year Total Sales (units)
      1,345,681
      1,493,877
      -9.9
      Nissan Division sales
      1,227,973
      1,344,597
      -8.7
      INFINITI Sales*
      117,708
      149,280
      -21.1
      NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Nissan Group announced total U.S. sales for December 2019 of 104,781 units, a decrease of 29.5 percent versus the prior year. Nissan Group also announced total calendar year 2019 U.S. sales of 1,345,681 units, a decrease of 9.9 percent compared to the prior year.
      Nissan Division December highlights:
      Altima sales continue to rise with 19,132 units sold, up 12 percent. Sales of the Nissan Armada rose 3 percent in December to 2,967 units. Nissan Division calendar year highlights:
      Nissan Kicks showed strong gains during the full calendar year 2019, up 150 percent. Nissan set annual sales records with NV commercial van (+19 percent) and NV200 (+1 percent).   *INFINITI sales total included for reference. For more information on INFINITI's December sales performance, please visit INFINITINews.com.

      NOTE: To ensure consistency in global sales reporting, Nissan North America calculates monthly variances on a straight-percentage basis, unadjusted for the number of selling days. December 2019 had 25 days, while December 2018 had 26 selling days.
      NISSAN DIVISION
      DECEMBER
      DECEMBER
      Monthly
      CYTD
      CYTD
      CYTD
      2019
      2018
      % chg
      2019
      2018
      % chg
       
       
       
       
       
       
      Nissan Division Total
      93,538
      130,655
      -28.4
      1,227,973
      1,344,597
      -8.7
      Versa
      3,265
      6,735
      -51.5
      66,596
      75,809
      -12.2
      Sentra
      11,033
      17,567
      -37.2
      184,618
      213,046
      -13.3
      Altima
      19,132
      17,064
      12.1
      209,183
      209,146
      0.0
      Maxima
      3,387
      5,600
      -39.5
      35,076
      42,337
      -17.2
      LEAF
      1,227
      1,667
      -26.4
      12,365
      14,715
      -16.0
      Juke
      0
      5
      -100.0
      11
      731
      -98.5
      370Z
      158
      202
      -21.8
      2,384
      3,468
      -31.3
      GT-R
      17
      25
      -32.0
      331
      538
      -38.5
      Total Car
      38,219
      48,865
      -21.8
      510,564
      559,790
      -8.8
      Kicks
      4,123
      5,704
      -27.7
      58,193
      23,312
      149.6
      Frontier
      4,720
      7,492
      -37.0
      72,369
      79,646
      -9.1
      Titan
      1,916
      4,661
      -58.9
      31,514
      50,459
      -37.5
      Pathfinder
      5,894
      6,799
      -13.3
      65,691
      67,550
      -2.8
      Armada
      2,967
      2,874
      3.2
      32,044
      32,650
      -1.9
      Rogue
      27,331
      42,523
      -35.7
      350,447
      412,110
      -15.0
      Murano
      5,187
      8,033
      -35.4
      68,361
      83,547
      -18.2
      Quest
      0
      0
      n/a
      0
      3
      -100.0
      NV
      1,719
      2,013
      -14.6
      20,022
      16,902
      18.5
      NV200
      1,462
      1,691
      -13.5
      18,768
      18,628
      0.8
      Total Truck
      55,319
      81,790
      -32.4
      717,409
      784,807
      -8.6
      North American produced
      73,510
      96,695
      -24.0
      970,563
      1,022,140
      -5.0
      Car
      38,044
      48,633
      -21.8
      507,838
      555,053
      -8.5
      Truck
      35,466
      48,062
      -26.2
      462,725
      467,087
      -0.9
      Import
      20,028
      33,960
      -41.0
      257,410
      322,457
      -20.2
      Car
      175
      232
      -24.6
      2,726
      4,737
      -42.5
      Truck
      19,853
      33,728
      -41.1
      197,372
      317,720
      -37.9
       
      INFINITI
       
      Infiniti Total
      DECEMBER
      DECEMBER
      Monthly
      CYTD
      CYTD
      CYTD
      2019
      2018
      % chg
      2019
      2018
      % chg
       
       
       
       
       
       
      11,243
      18,065
      -37.8
      117,708
      149,280
      -21.1
      Infiniti Q50
      2,165
      3,690
      -41.3
      25,987
      34,763
      -25.2
      Infiniti Q60
      430
      662
      -35.0
      5,043
      9,017
      -44.1
      Infiniti Q70
      90
      329
      -72.6
      2,552
      4,479
      -43.0
      Infiniti QX30
      50
      647
      -92.3
      3,229
      8,101
      -60.1
      Infiniti QX50
      1,815
      3,329
      -45.5
      18,616
      25,389
      -26.7
      Infiniti QX60
      4,113
      7,032
      -41.5
      43,162
      47,370
      -8.9
      Infiniti QX70
      0
      4
      -100.0
      6
      954
      -99.4
      Infiniti QX80
      2,580
      2,372
      8.8
      19,113
      19,207
      -0.5
      Total Car
      2,685
      4,681
      -42.6
      33,582
      48,259
      -30.4
      Total Truck
      8,558
      13,384
      -36.1
      84,126
      101,021
      -16.7
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
      NISSAN GROUP
       
      TOTAL VEHICLE
      DECEMBER
      DECEMBER
      Monthly
      CYTD
      CYTD
      CYTD
      2019
      2018
      % chg
      2019
      2018
      % chg
       
       
       
       
       
       
      104,781
      148,720
      -29.5
      1,345,681
      1,493,877
      -9.9
      Total Car
      40,904
      53,546
      -23.6
      544,146
      608,049
      -10.5
      Total Truck
      63,877
      95,174
      -32.9
      801,535
      885,828
      -9.5
      Selling days
      25
      26
       
      307
      307
       
       
      # # #
    • Drew Dowdell
      December 2019: Mitsubishi Motors America
      By Drew Dowdell
      DECEMBER
      YTD
       
      2019
      2018
      2019
      2018
      Mirage
      1753
      1748
      26966
      24316
      Lancer1
      0
      0
      0
      3302
      Outlander Sport
      2496
      2563
      33644
      39153
      Outlander
      3977
      2647
      37965
      37652
      Outlander PHEV
      269
      431
      2810
      4166
      Eclipse Cross
      1420
      1597
      19661
      9485
      Total
      9915
      8986
      121046
      118074

    • balthazar
      Bigger is Better as GM Revives Hummer by GMC Electric Trucks

      By balthazar · Posted

      Strictly opposed to going with the "no-brainer" idea of using 'Electra' for an EV... ... I have zero issue with using the equally 'no-brainer' name of Hummer for an EV.
    • Robert Hall
      Bigger is Better as GM Revives Hummer by GMC Electric Trucks

      By Robert Hall · Posted

      Interesting...it's not April 1st.... would be interesting to see if they can revive a tainted brand name..
    • dfelt
      Bigger is Better as GM Revives Hummer by GMC Electric Trucks

      By dfelt · Posted

      Bloomberg reported back in June 2019 that GM was looking at bringing back Hummer to the portfolio. People questioned why bring back a Gas Guzzler and would it really help or hinder GM who was pushing Green and showing off their Bolt EV. President Mark Reuss is on record as saying he loves the Hummer! GM at the time was touting the BEV3 electric platform that will support 20 EVs on the road globally by 2023. Reuss also at the time said that the GMC Denali line and AT4 off-road trucks could all be potentially offered with electric powertrains. GM bought the Hummer brand in 1998, peaked sales in 2006 at 71,524 auto's and was down to 4,000 sold in 2010 as they killed off the brand. Now here we are roughly 6 months later and GM insiders are saying that the electric Hummer has been green lighted to be GM's first electric pickup. A boxy style of yore, battery powered selling at the GMC dealerships. This is an interesting move as you have a generation of people growing up with GMC being associated as environmentally friendly and now you can have your EV too. From your 10MPG Hummers of yore to now being part of a $3 billion investment in the Detroit Hamtramck factory for building EVs with the UAW and the new Battery plant with LG, it would seem GM is betting on this new Hummer by GMC EVs to make a go of it. Full size SUVs are also planned. Look for Hummer by GMC at the Super Bowl with a Commercial starring LeBron James selling Hummer by GMC. Reuters Hummer Story January 2020 Bloomberg Hummer Story January 2020 Bloomberg Hummer Story June 2019
    • balthazar
      Random Thoughts Thread

      By balthazar · Posted

      Thats because they’re all from the Way Back Days when things were a lot more fun/whimsical. 
    • balthazar
      JANUARY 2020 CAR SPOTTERS THREAD!

      By balthazar · Posted

      Well yeah; if you’re in close enough. From a half dozen truck lengths off, could easily be mistaken for the toyoter circular emblem.

