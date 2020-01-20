Jump to content
  William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Subaru Plans To Go Electric-Only By the Mid-2030s

      ..40 percent of their vehicles sold will either be electric or electrified by 2030..

    Today in Tokyo, Subaru put forth an ambitious plan. By the mid-2030s, the Japanese automaker will only sell electric vehicles worldwide. This announcement comes as no surprise as both China and Europe have announced stricter emissions regulations that will be coming in the near future.

    But to reach that goal, Subaru will be working with Toyota (which owns a 8.7 percent stake in Subaru) on developing both hybrid and electric vehicles. In a statement, Subaru executives said work has started on a “strong hybrid” vehicle using Toyota technology. No other details were provided. The two are also working on full-electric vehicles that will launch sometime this decade. These vehicles will play a key role in Subaru's goal of having 40 percent of vehicles sold be all-electric and electrified cars by 2030.

    Despite this change in direction for powertrains, Subaru executive's stress their vehicles will retain the key traits that have their vehicles unique.

    “Although we’re using Toyota technology, we want to make hybrids that are distinctly Subaru,” said Subaru's Chief Technology Officer Tetsuo Onuki.

    “It’s not only about reducing CO2 emissions. We need to further improve vehicle safety and the performance of our all-wheel drive.”

    Source: Reuters, Autoblog

    ocnblu

    There's no way to make EVs retain Subaru character.  There's no way for any manufacturer to maintain any sort of brand character when the car is powered by electric motors.... so much sameness.  It's like modern NASCAR... dull, bland same-old same-old.

    Robert Hall

    I think the character of a brand is more a result of the styling and design inside and out, features, performance, driving feel, etc than the propulsion system.  Whether it’s ICE or BEV, as long as it performs within expected parameters for normal use cases, it should be fine.   
     

    And as Tesla has shown, an EV can perform very well and be a practical real world vehicle. 

    Remember, these are mainstream appliances that regular consumers drive, not something for car enthusiasts. 

    smk4565
    50 minutes ago, ocnblu said:

    There's no way to make EVs retain Subaru character.  There's no way for any manufacturer to maintain any sort of brand character when the car is powered by electric motors.... so much sameness.  It's like modern NASCAR... dull, bland same-old same-old.

    But it will have all wheel drive.

    smk4565
    32 minutes ago, Robert Hall said:

    I think the character of a brand is more a result of the styling and design inside and out, features, performance, driving feel, etc than the propulsion system.  Whether it’s ICE or BEV, as long as it performs within expected parameters for normal use cases, it should be fine.   
     

    And as Tesla has shown, an EV can perform very well and be a practical real world vehicle. 

    Remember, these are mainstream appliances that regular consumers drive, not something for car enthusiasts. 

    Subaru might be an appliance, but Tesla's aren't.  The Model S can win a drag race against an Aventador.  And we are in the infancy stages of electric cars and 125 years into evolution of gas cars.  I think when the next gen battery tech gets here, EV's will smash gas cars.  Take the Cybertruck for example, it is faster than a Porsche 911, and it tows more than an F150.  And that is their first effort, they will improve upon that.

    Robert Hall

    I was referring to Subarus. A very small percentage of their product line (the 3 letter models—BRZ, WRX, STI) are performance vehicles.  For mainstream appliances, I think a BEV approach will be advantageous.  Less maintenance, cleaner, more efficient, better performance.   Regular consumers don’t open the hood, whether it is ICE or BEV would have little meaning to most drivers I suspect.  

    oldshurst442

    And All Wheel Drive that will shame ICE powered cars.

     

    EV Subaru, EV Jeep, EV GMC and GMC HUMMER and Toyota EV 4Runner, EV Land Rover and any other off road, snow conquering electric vehicle will have this feature...

    And if electric wheel motor hubs get perfected, then ALL EVs will be able to do this...

    dfelt
    30 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    Subaru might be an appliance, but Tesla's aren't.  The Model S can win a drag race against an Aventador.  And we are in the infancy stages of electric cars and 125 years into evolution of gas cars.  I think when the next gen battery tech gets here, EV's will smash gas cars.  Take the Cybertruck for example, it is faster than a Porsche 911, and it tows more than an F150.  And that is their first effort, they will improve upon that.

    I agree with you that Solid State Batteries will change the EV game as we are at the start compared to the 125 years of ICE evolution.

    ERROR, Cybertruck is NOT able to tow more than the F150.

    Ford has already proven that their Rivian based F150 can tow 1.25 million pounds and the Cybertruck is only rated at 300,000 pounds. 

    Big difference between them, right now Ford and Rivian for the win at this point.

    balthazar

    • Uhhh, the updated rating for the "cybertruck" is 14,000 lbs, or 286,000 lbs less than initially claimed.
    The Ford F-350 is good for somewhere in the 35,000 lb area. I think that might be more than double the Tesla "truck".

    • It strikes me that instantaneous torque is the opposite of one would want in slippery/icy/snowy conditions.
    That's kinda why cars don't drag race when the strip is wet.

    ocnblu

    No boxer engine noise = no Subaru.  Plain and simple.  Silly statement from Moltar re:  "little meaning" between ICE and BEV.  There is PLENTY of "meaning" between the two.  In the case of Subaru, one is intrinsic to the Subaru zeitgeist, the other is completely devoid of any individuality.  BEV are "cars" with all traces of soul cut out.

    balthazar

    To be honest, ^ only matters to a distinct minority of people. MOST consumers don’t care about that in the least.

    By far the #1 obstacles to widespread EV sales is uncompetitive pricing. When a kia soul is $18K and an EV soul is $38K, you’ve got a huge consumer problem.

    Robert Hall
    2 hours ago, ocnblu said:

    No boxer engine noise = no Subaru.  Plain and simple.  Silly statement from Moltar re:  "little meaning" between ICE and BEV.  There is PLENTY of "meaning" between the two.  In the case of Subaru, one is intrinsic to the Subaru zeitgeist, the other is completely devoid of any individuality.  BEV are "cars" with all traces of soul cut out.

    I doubt if more than 1% of drivers care about ‘boxer engine noise’.  In a daily driver, engine noise is something that is usually an irritant or annoyance..   A smooth and quiet power unit is best for most real world use cases.   We are talking about practical daily drivers, not muscle cars or Ferraris.    

    I like a rumbly V8 or other performance engine in a performance car, but in a practical daily use vehicle I want smooth and silent so I can enjoy the sound of my music or podcasts, not mechanical noise. (I do wish automakers could make HVAC fans quieter). 

    balthazar

    ^ Engine noise as an irritant or annoyance is also likely true for 1% of drivers.  I'd go so far to say that a far greater percentage of drivers find their engine noise enjoyable, rather than annoying. The vast majority, tho, are indifferent. Engine noise is not driving anyone to switch to an EV- that's a fallacy.

    Check out your own ride, at around 20 MPH and above (barring a performance car/exhaust), all you hear inside or out at cruising speed is wind & tire noise. I've been outside on my lawn on my 25 MPH street and looked up to see a Tesla going by- sounds exactly like any other type of motive powered vehicle. It's no coincidence that the feds are working on instituting artificial EV noise at speeds UNDER about 19 MPH.

    balthazar

    I think -under CAFE pressure- it already has been. Rolling resistance & aerodynamics are basically at the 98th percentile. Pedestrian cars have triple door seals and laminated side glass. Don't expect noticeable improvements going forward.

    frogger
    5 hours ago, ocnblu said:

    No boxer engine noise = no Subaru.  Plain and simple.  Silly statement from Moltar re:  "little meaning" between ICE and BEV.  There is PLENTY of "meaning" between the two.  In the case of Subaru, one is intrinsic to the Subaru zeitgeist, the other is completely devoid of any individuality.  BEV are "cars" with all traces of soul cut out.

    "Subie rumble" is distinct with unequal length headers with the Subaru boxer 4 cylinder.  Only the STI has the unequal length headers from factory now.  Equal headers are better in most regards (aside from the sound preference).

     

     

     

    surreal1272
    12 hours ago, ocnblu said:

    No boxer engine noise = no Subaru.  Plain and simple.  Silly statement from Moltar re:  "little meaning" between ICE and BEV.  There is PLENTY of "meaning" between the two.  In the case of Subaru, one is intrinsic to the Subaru zeitgeist, the other is completely devoid of any individuality.  BEV are "cars" with all traces of soul cut out.

    Yes because people like yourself have been lined outside the doors of your local Subaru to get your hands on one of those boxer engine cars. Going EV will just kill that notion I guess. 

    oldshurst442
    5 minutes ago, Robert Hall said:

    Chevy Boxer...Corvair.  I wonder if any one has ever swapped a Subaru boxer into a Corvair...

     

     

    I couldnt find a Subie swap, I wasnt trying too hard either, but I did find a Porsche 911 swap

    Image result for corvair porsche engine swap

     

    But like always...a ton of LS swaps...

    Related image

     

    Even front engine conversions

    Image result for corvair ls swap

     

     

    • Drew Dowdell
      December 2019: Subaru America
      By Drew Dowdell
      Carline
      Dec-19
      Dec-18
      % Chg
      Dec-19
      Dec-18
      % Chg
       
      MTD
      MTD
      MTD
      YTD
      YTD
      YTD
      Forester
      16,436
      17,642
      -6.8%
      180,179
      171,613
      5.0%
      Impreza
      5,740
      5,880
      -2.4%
      66,415
      76,400
      -13.1%
      WRX/STI
      1,561
      2,417
      -35.4%
      21,838
      28,730
      -24.0%
      Ascent
      8,280
      7,733
      7.1%
      81,958
      36,211
      126.3%
      Legacy
      3,415
      3,374
      1.2%
      35,063
      40,109
      -12.6%
      Outback
      16,661
      15,851
      5.1%
      181,178
      178,854
      1.3%
      BRZ
      131
      349
      -62.5%
      2,334
      3,834
      -39.1%
      Crosstrek
      10,140
      11,295
      -10.2%
      131,152
      144,384
      -9.2%
      TOTAL
      62,364
      64,541
      -3.4%
      700,117
      680,135
      2.9%
    • Drew Dowdell
      November 2019: Subaru of America
      By Drew Dowdell
    • Drew Dowdell
      October 2019: Subaru of America
      By Drew Dowdell
    • Drew Dowdell
      September 2019: Subaru of America
      By Drew Dowdell
      October 1, 2019 , Camden, N.J. -
        SUBARU OF AMERICA ANNOUNCES SEPTEMBER SALES
       
       
      67 Consecutive Months of more than 40,000 Units 74 Consecutive Months of more than 10,000 Forester Units 67 Consecutive Months of more than 10,000 Outback Units Subaru of America, Inc. today reported 51,659 vehicle sales for September 2019, a 9.4 percent decrease compared with September 2018 due to low days supply and three fewer selling days compared to September 2018. Year to date, Subaru has sold a record 525,329 vehicles, up 4.4 percent compared with the same period last year despite a tightening market.

      “2019 is already turning out to be another record year for Subaru thanks to the excellent efforts of our retailers,” said Thomas J. Doll, President and CEO, Subaru of America, Inc. “Due to the rapid sell-down of the last generation Legacy and Outback models, our yearly, month-over-month sales streak of 93 consecutive months came to an end in September. We look forward to robust sales in October and are on target to achieve our 700,000-vehicle sales goal for 2019, marking 12 consecutive years of sales increases.”

      “Buoyed by the sales success of the all-new Forester, and strong demand for the outgoing Outback and Legacy, we started September with historically low inventory levels,” said Jeff Walters, Senior Vice President of Sales. “With the all-new 2020 Outback and Legacy starting to arrive at retailers and a strong book of presold orders waiting to be delivered, we look forward to strong sales in October and the remainder of the year.”
        Carline
      Sep-19
      Sep-18
      % Chg
      Sep-19
      Sep-18
      % Chg
       
      MTD
      MTD
      MTD
      YTD
      YTD
      YTD
      Forester
      13,421
      13,453
      -0.2%
      131,447
      121,924
      7.8%
      Impreza
      5,861
      6,186
      -5.3%
      49,293
      59,540
      -17.2%
      WRX/STI
      1,385
      2,383
      -41.9%
      17,367
      21,957
      -20.9%
      Ascent
      5,319
      5,859
      -9.2%
      60,042
      16,580
      262.1%
      Legacy
      2,386
      3,608
      -33.9%
      26,177
      31,080
      -15.8%
      Outback
      11,281
      12,895
      -12.5%
      140,530
      137,992
      1.8%
      BRZ
      111
      284
      -60.9%
      1,976
      2,930
      -32.6%
      Crosstrek
      11,895
      12,376
      -3.9%
      98,497
      111,415
      -11.6%
      TOTAL
      51,659
      57,044
      -9.4%
      525,329
      503,418
      4.4%
    • Drew Dowdell
      Subaru News: Toyota to Take Bigger Interest in Subaru
      By Drew Dowdell
      Toyota is in plans to purchase additional shares of Subaru to raise its stake to over 20% from around 17% today. Subaru in kind will also invest back in Toyota via a similar stock purchase of Toyota. If the deal is approved by Toyota's board, it is a step towards making Subaru a whole owned subsidiary that would create a 'Mega Toyota'.  Toyota recently announced a similar purchase of Suzuki shares to form a new alliance for the Indian market. 
      Toyota and Subaru have worked together before on projects such as the Subaru BRZ / Toyota 86 and Subaru for a time built Toyota Camrys at its plant in Indiana.
      Toyota sees Subaru as being strong in sport utility vehicles and in all-wheel drive technology. Toyota and Subaru have also announced plans to jointly build a platform for an electric SUV.

  • My Clubs

