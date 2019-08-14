Jump to content
  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Forbidden Fruit: Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet

      ...Now another convertible crossover...

    Volkswagen has taken the wraps off the 2020 T-Roc Cabriolet ahead of the Frankfurt International Auto Show in September. Volkswagen says the T-Roc Cabriolet offers just the right combination of SUV flexibility and the open air experience of a convertible. The soft top opens in just 9 seconds, can open or close while the car is in motion up to 18.6 mph (30 km/h), and locks or unlocks electrically. 

    On the safety front, the T-Roc Cabrio has roll-over protection. The system can detect a roll-over and the system springs upwards just behind the rear headrests. The windshield frame is also reinforced.

    It comes with an optional digital cockpit that has an "Always-On" connectivity to the internet and Volkswagen services.

    Two engines are available, a 1.0 three-cylinder engine with 113 horsepower or a 148 horsepower 1.5 liter four-cylinder. A 6-speed manual is standard on both engines while the more powerful engine also has a 7-speed DCT available as an option. 

    Launching in Spring of 2020, the T-Roc Cabriolet remains Forbidden Fruit in the U.S. like its hard top brother. Volkswagen calls the vehicle in the pictures a "near-production" concept car, so expect some changes between now and launch. 

     



    Related:
    Volkswagen: No T-Roc For America, But We're Working On Something

    Edited by Drew Dowdell

    Source: Volkswagen Media

    Go to articles

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    Robert Hall

    Neat...kind of a budget Evoque cabriolet.     Not sure how big the market for a crossover cabrio is... but, I like seeing offbeat stuff like this. 

    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Robert Hall

    Sorta kinda a replacement for the late Beetle and Eos cabriolets.   Those were neat cars...I can see the appeal of such a convertible...not a performance car, but a cruiser..saw a brown Eos on the ferry out to Kelleys Island last Saturday..on a sunny, 75 degree summer day it could be fun.   

    Edited by Robert Hall

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    dfelt
    21 minutes ago, Robert Hall said:

    Sorta kinda a replacement for the late Beetle and Eos cabriolets.   Those were neat cars...I can see the appeal of such a convertible...not a performance car, but a cruiser..saw a brown Eos on the ferry out to Kelleys Island last Saturday..on a sunny, 75 degree summer day it could be fun.   

    As one that has lived in the sun but after skin cancer and a rebuild of my nose, now uses hats heavily and prefers to stay out of the sun. Pass on this convertible.

    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Robert Hall
    1 hour ago, surreal1272 said:

    No. Just no. 

     

    “Convertible SUV” is an automotive oxymoron. 

    The Wrangler does well in this niche.  But I like the idea of a convertible SUV w/ a power top.   A 2dr Grand Cherokee cabrio would be sweet...

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    surreal1272
    25 minutes ago, Robert Hall said:

    The Wrangler does well in this niche.  But I like the idea of a convertible SUV w/ a power top.   A 2dr Grand Cherokee cabrio would be sweet...

    The Wrangler is an exception to the rule. It was built as a convertible from day one as a two door. Crap like the Murano, the Evoque, and now this hideous thing look absolutely hideous. It adds unnecessary weight to already underpowered CUVs/SUVs and reduces the biggest selling point of them, cargo room. Convertibles belong on two door cars and two door cars alone (Wrangler not withstanding).

    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ocnblu
    2 hours ago, surreal1272 said:

    No. Just no. 

     

    “Convertible SUV” is an automotive oxymoron. 

    What was that about a moron?  :smilewide:

     

    06-28-2006 10;13;18PM.jpg

    The T-Roc cabrio HAD to be built.  From the original Beetle, up through the Rabbit and Golf cabrios... this is the quintessential "college girl" car.  I can see a lot of upper middle class moms reliving their yutes and getting one for themselves and their daughters.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    surreal1272
    30 minutes ago, ocnblu said:

    What was that about a moron?  :smilewide:

     

    06-28-2006 10;13;18PM.jpg

    The T-Roc cabrio HAD to be built.  From the original Beetle, up through the Rabbit and Golf cabrios... this is the quintessential "college girl" car.  I can see a lot of upper middle class moms reliving their yutes and getting one for themselves and their daughters.

    Big damn deal blu. Again, exception to the rule and quite honestly, that K-5 doesn’t pull it off that well either but at least the top doesn’t eat the cargo space, which if you actually READ my follow up post, you’d see why I think the crap made in the last decade or so are perfect examples of absolute waste. The tops retract into the back of these things thus killing the otherwise open and taller entry for cargo. Add in the extra weight and puny engines carrying them, and you have the perfect recipe of waste. That’s my point since you didn’t bother to read or understand my other posts regarding these monstrosities. 

    Oh and those old K-5 drop tops might have been the thing back then but when people realized they liked being dry with the top up in the rain, they fell by the wayside. An old friend of mine had one years ago and it was a leak monster. 

    Who’s the moron now 😎?

    Edited by surreal1272

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565

    I think the T-Roc looks good, I don't know how a convertible will sell, but why not, no one else makes cheap convertibles anymore, other than a Miata, maybe those Mustang and Camaro in there, but that is about it for convertibles under $40k.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    riviera74
    34 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    I think the T-Roc looks good, I don't know how a convertible will sell, but why not, no one else makes cheap convertibles anymore, other than a Miata, maybe those Mustang and Camaro in there, but that is about it for convertibles under $40k.

    Convertibles have had a hard time selling in the USA for the better part of a decade.  One more will not move the sales needle anytime soon.

    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565
    1 hour ago, riviera74 said:

    Convertibles have had a hard time selling in the USA for the better part of a decade.  One more will not move the sales needle anytime soon.

    Maybe because those convertibles weren't crossovers.  People want crossovers.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    dfelt
    3 hours ago, smk4565 said:

    Maybe because those convertibles weren't crossovers.  People want crossovers.

    Want Crossovers yes, convertible on top of the crossover, I doubt it.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Join the conversation

    You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
    Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.

    Guest
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



  • Similar Content

    • Drew Dowdell
      VW News: Volkswagen Golf R Dropped for 2020
      By Drew Dowdell
      As we reported in May, Volkswagen is making big cuts to the Golf lineup in the US.  Already announced for end of production in 2019 are the Golf Sportwagen and Golf Alltrack. 
      For 2020, the current base Mk7 Golf returns and will be offered in just one trim, called the Value Edition that includes features like Keyless entry, Wifi, heated seats, and 16-Inch alloy wheels while the GTI will come in S and SE trims. Missing from the 2020 lineup is the Golf R.  Volkswagen has confirmed to Motor Authority that the Golf R has reached end of production for the current generation. 
      The Mk8 generation will likely see the base Golf removed from the US lineup and the GTI and Golf R will be the only entries.  We'll see the Mk8 generation Golf introduced in the fall of this year for European production in 2020, but the U.S. won't see the new version of the Golf/GTI at dealerships until the 2021 model year. 

      View full article
    • Drew Dowdell
      Volkswagen Golf R Dropped for 2020
      By Drew Dowdell
      As we reported in May, Volkswagen is making big cuts to the Golf lineup in the US.  Already announced for end of production in 2019 are the Golf Sportwagen and Golf Alltrack. 
      For 2020, the current base Mk7 Golf returns and will be offered in just one trim, called the Value Edition that includes features like Keyless entry, Wifi, heated seats, and 16-Inch alloy wheels while the GTI will come in S and SE trims. Missing from the 2020 lineup is the Golf R.  Volkswagen has confirmed to Motor Authority that the Golf R has reached end of production for the current generation. 
      The Mk8 generation will likely see the base Golf removed from the US lineup and the GTI and Golf R will be the only entries.  We'll see the Mk8 generation Golf introduced in the fall of this year for European production in 2020, but the U.S. won't see the new version of the Golf/GTI at dealerships until the 2021 model year. 
    • Drew Dowdell
      July 2019: Volkswagen of America
      By Drew Dowdell
      Volkswagen of America July 2019 Sales
        July. 19
      July. 18
      Yr/Yr% 
      change
      July. 19 YTD
      July. 18 YTD
      Yr/Yr% 
      change
       Golf
       371 
       569 
      -35% 
       3,908 
       4,605 
      -15% 
       GTI
       879 
       1,159 
      -24% 
       7,826 
       10,348 
      -24% 
       Golf R
       451 
       332 
      36% 
       1,909 
       2,572 
      -26% 
       e-Golf
       460 
       18 
      2456% 
       2,353 
       794 
      196% 
       Golf SportWagen
       1,169 
       1,092 
      7.1% 
       6,292 
       9,108 
      -31% 
       Total Golf Family
      3,330 
       3,170 
      5% 
       22,288 
       27,427 
      -19% 
       Jetta Sedan
      8,086 
       6,931 
      17% 
       57,059 
       39,892 
      43% 
       Jetta SportWagen      
       (now Golf  SportWagen)


                N/A 

      69 
      N/A 
       Total Jetta
      8,086 
       6,938 
      17% 
       57,059 
       39,961 
      43% 
       Beetle Coupe
      820 
       940 
      -13% 
       5,305 
       6,146 
      -14% 
       Beetle  Convertible
      1,404 
       845 
      66% 
       6,317 
       3,606 
      75% 
       Total Beetle
      2,224 
       1,785 
      25% 
       11,622 
       9,752 
      19% 
       Passat
      628 
       4,003 
      -84% 
       12,084 
       26,359 
      -54% 
       CC

       32 
      -81% 
       44 
       326 
      -87% 
       Arteon
      252  N/A  N/A  850  N/A  N/A   Tiguan Limited

       1,321 
      -99% 
       327 
       10,614 
      -97% 
       Tiguan
       8,963 
       6,636 
      35% 
       65,972 
       52,738 
      25% 
       Total Tiguan
      8,968 
      7,957 
      13% 
      66,299 
      63,352 
      5% 
       Touareg
       6 
       136 
      -96% 
       136 
       1,584 
      -91% 
       Atlas
       7,688 
       6,499 
      18% 
       45,414 
       34,657 
      31% 
       Total Car
      14,526 
      15,928 
      -7% 
      103,947 
      103,825 
      0.1% 
       Total SUV
      16,662 
      14,592 
      14% 
      111,849 
      99,593 
      12% 
       TOTAL 
      31,188 
      30,520 
      2.2% 
      215,796 
      203,418 
      6.1% 
       
    • Drew Dowdell
      June 2019: Volkswagen of America
      By Drew Dowdell
      Volkswagen of America June 2019 Sales
        June. 19
      June. 18
      Yr/Yr% 
      change
      June. 19 YTD
      June. 18 YTD
      Yr/Yr% 
      change
       Golf
       518 
       578 
      -10% 
       3,537 
       4,036 
      -12% 
       GTI
       979 
       1,282 
      -24% 
       6,947 
       9,189 
      -24% 
       Golf R
       479 
       470 
      2% 
       1,458 
       2,240 
      -35% 
       e-Golf
       366 
       32 
      1,044% 
       1,893 
       776 
      144% 
       Golf SportWagen
       1,314 
       1,190 
      10% 
       5,123 
       8,016 
      -36% 
       Total Golf Family
      3,656 
       3,552 
      3% 
       18,958 
       24,257 
      -22% 
       Jetta Sedan
      8,486 
       7,235 
      17% 
       48,973 
       32,961 
      49% 
       Jetta SportWagen      
       (now Golf  SportWagen)


                N/A 

      62 
      N/A 
       Total Jetta
      8,486 
       7,239 
      17% 
       48,973 
       33,023 
      48% 
       Beetle Coupe
      579 
       829 
      -30% 
       4,485 
       5,206 
      -14% 
       Beetle  Convertible
      1,107 
       299 
      270% 
       4,913 
       2,761 
      78% 
       Total Beetle
      1,686 
       1,128 
      50% 
       9,398 
       7,967 
      18% 
       Passat
      797 
       3,793 
      -79% 
       11,456 
       22,356 
      -49% 
       CC

       31 
      -84% 
       38 
       294 
      -87% 
       Arteon
      275  N/A  N/A  598  N/A  N/A   Tiguan Limited
      128 
       1,561 
      -92% 
       322 
       9,293 
      -97% 
       Tiguan
       9,250 
       7,788 
      19% 
       57,009 
       46,102 
      24% 
       Total Tiguan
      9,378 
      9,349 
      0% 
      57,331 
      55,395 
      3% 
       Touareg
       18 
       150 
      -88% 
       130 
       1,448 
      -91% 
       Atlas
       7,424 
       3,699 
      100% 
       37,726 
       28,158 
      34% 
       Total Car
      14,905 
      15,743 
      -5% 
      89,421 
      87,897 
      1.7% 
       Total SUV
      16,820 
      13,198 
      27% 
      95,187 
      85,001 
      12% 
       TOTAL 
      31,725 
      28,941 
      10% 
      184,608 
      172,898 
      6.8% 
    • Drew Dowdell
      May 2019: Volkswagen Of America
      By Drew Dowdell
      Volkswagen of America May 2019 Sales
       
        May. 19
      May. 18
      Yr/Yr% 
      change
      May. 19 YTD
      May. 18 YTD
      Yr/Yr% 
      change
       Golf
       860 
       765 
      12% 
       3,019 
       3,458 
      -13% 
       GTI
       1,179 
       1,396 
      -16% 
       5,968 
       7,907 
      -25% 
       Golf R
       424 
       529 
      -20% 
       979 
       1770 
      -45% 
       e-Golf
       264 
       76 
      247% 
       1527 
       744 
      105% 
       Golf SportWagen
       1,107 
       1,261 
      -12% 
       3,809 
       6,826 
      -44% 
       Total Golf Family
      3,834 
       4,027 
      -4.8% 
       15,302 
       20,705 
      -26% 
       Jetta Sedan
      9,653 
       6,814 
      42% 
       40,487 
       25,726 
      57% 
       Jetta SportWagen      
       (now Golf  SportWagen)


                N/A 

      58 
      N/A 
       Total Jetta
      9,653 
       6,821 
      42% 
       40,487 
       25,784 
      57% 
       Beetle Coupe
      662 
       1,011 
      -35% 
       3,906 
       4,377 
      -11% 
       Beetle  Convertible
      1029 
       481 
      114% 
       3,806 
       2,462 
      55% 
       Total Beetle
      1,691 
       1,492 
      13% 
       7,712 
       6,839 
      13% 
       Passat
      1,294 
       4,757 
      -73% 
       10,659 
       18,563 
      -43% 
       CC

       67 
      -91% 
       33 
       263 
      -87% 
       Arteon
      245  N/A  N/A  323  N/A  N/A   Tiguan Limited

       1,355 
      -100% 
       194 
       7,732 
      -97% 
       Tiguan
       10,687 
       8,579 
      25% 
       47,759 
       38,314 
      25% 
       Total Tiguan
      10,692 
      9,934 
      7.6% 
      47,953 
      46,046 
      4.1% 
       Touareg
       14 
       190 
      -93% 
       112 
       1,298 
      -91% 
       Atlas
       8,273 
       3,923 
      111% 
       30,302 
       24,459 
      24% 
       Total Car
      16,723 
      17,164 
      -2.6% 
      74,516 
      72,154 
      3.3% 
       Total SUV
      18,979 
      14,047 
      35% 
      78,367 
      71,803 
      9.1% 
       TOTAL 
      35,702 
      31,211 
      14% 
      152,883 
      143,957 
      6.2%

  • Social Stream

  • Today's Birthdays

    1. lakefire
      lakefire
      (38 years old)
    2. NINETY EIGHT REGENCY
      NINETY EIGHT REGENCY
      (50 years old)

  • Who's Online (See full list)

  • My Clubs

About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×
×
  • Create New...