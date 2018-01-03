Jump to content

  • William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Detroit Preview: Infiniti Names Their Concept the Q Inspiration

    It has a name!

    Just a few weeks ago, Infiniti dropped a teaser for their showing at the Detroit Auto Show. We didn't know much aside from the deep-cut in the hood and a different grille design. Today, Infiniti dropped another picture and some more information on their concept.

    The Q Inspiration looks to be Infiniti's take on the Audi A7 and Porsche Panamera with a sloping roofline and hatchback shape for the rear. Fenders are flat slabs of metal and there is a large vent behind the front wheel.

    "We aim to take traditional sedan architecture to its next stage of evolution. The Q Inspiration offers an alternative form; something more flowing in appearance and muscular in stance, with an unusually long and balanced cabin. Experimenting with new proportions in an established segment with the arrival of smarter, compact powertrains, the Q Inspiration features a shorter hood and elongated body, with all the benefits to interior wellbeing, comfort and space that this layout entails," said Karim Habib, INFINITI Executive Design Director in a statement.

    The "smarter, compact powertrains" has us wondering if the Q Inspiration will get a version of Infiniti's variable-compression engine that debuted in the QX50 or go pure EV. We'll likely have the answer when the Q Inspiration debuts on January 15th.

    More of our Detroit Auto Show Coverage can be found here.

    Source: Infiniti
    Press Release is on Page 2

    INFINITI hints at future design with Q Inspiration Concept

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. –  INFINITI has released the first image of its new Q Inspiration Concept ahead of its debut at the 2018 North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

    Representing the next step in INFINITI design, the exterior of Q Inspiration features clear and concise lines and eschews classical sedan forms with its elongated silhouette. It is the first manifestation of INFINITI's new form language for an era of advanced powertrains and presents a design vision for vehicles in this segment.

    "We aim to take traditional sedan architecture to its next stage of evolution. The Q Inspiration offers an alternative form; something more flowing in appearance and muscular in stance, with an unusually long and balanced cabin. Experimenting with new proportions in an established segment with the arrival of smarter, compact powertrains, the Q Inspiration features a shorter hood and elongated body, with all the benefits to interior wellbeing, comfort and space that this layout entails."
    Karim Habib, INFINITI Executive Design Director


    dfelt

    Have to say that while I am so done with the Coupe style of a 4 door car, this is very sleek and sexy looking. I really like what I am seeing and look forward to more pictures of the new Infiniti design language.

    A Horse With No Name
    1 minute ago, dfelt said:

    Have to say that while I am so done with the Coupe style of a 4 door car, this is very sleek and sexy looking. I really like what I am seeing and look forward to more pictures of the new Infiniti design language.

    Agreed.

    smk4565

    Problem:  people are moving away from sedans for crossovers with higher seating position and more cargo space.

    Solution:  make sedan lower with sloping roofline and less passenger and cargo space.

    Good luck with that.  

    Drew Dowdell
    50 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    Problem:  people are moving away from sedans for crossovers with higher seating position and more cargo space.

    Solution:  make sedan lower with sloping roofline and less passenger and cargo space.

    Good luck with that.  

    This is a styling concept vehicle.

    Cubical-aka-Moltar

    As an aside, maybe the way to reverse declining sedan sales is to make sedans from SUVs and CUVs...keep the high seating position, high roofline but have a squared off rear with a large trunk.  Kind of like the wacky truck sedans in S America in the 60s-70s but more refined. 

    balthazar

    I strongly suspect we'll see some sort of 'consolidated' proposal in the near future that seeks to merge the sedan with the SUV.

    There are FAR too many models in the auto industry for long term sustainability. Models AND platforms are going to have to die- the price of profitability keeps going up.

    oldshurst442

    Or maybe just make sedans more like how they were in the 1930s and 1940s.

    Image result for 1938 buick sedan

    High belt line.

    High step in to get into the car. A step runner for good measure. 

    Short front and rear overhang.

    Long hood and short deck just the same.

    Tall roof. Make it taper off in the back end for a sleek look. 

    And an actual huge trunk that you dont bend over to get your stuff from but still opens big and wide that is not a hatchback...

    Image result for 1938 buick

     

    Because modern crossover style SUVs and CUVs...minus the hatch...are eerily similar... 

     

    Image result for 1940 chrysler town and country

     

    Image result for 2017 Ford Explorer

     

