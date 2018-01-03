Detroit Preview: Infiniti Names Their Concept the Q Inspiration

Just a few weeks ago, Infiniti dropped a teaser for their showing at the Detroit Auto Show. We didn't know much aside from the deep-cut in the hood and a different grille design. Today, Infiniti dropped another picture and some more information on their concept.

The Q Inspiration looks to be Infiniti's take on the Audi A7 and Porsche Panamera with a sloping roofline and hatchback shape for the rear. Fenders are flat slabs of metal and there is a large vent behind the front wheel.

"We aim to take traditional sedan architecture to its next stage of evolution. The Q Inspiration offers an alternative form; something more flowing in appearance and muscular in stance, with an unusually long and balanced cabin. Experimenting with new proportions in an established segment with the arrival of smarter, compact powertrains, the Q Inspiration features a shorter hood and elongated body, with all the benefits to interior wellbeing, comfort and space that this layout entails," said Karim Habib, INFINITI Executive Design Director in a statement.

The "smarter, compact powertrains" has us wondering if the Q Inspiration will get a version of Infiniti's variable-compression engine that debuted in the QX50 or go pure EV. We'll likely have the answer when the Q Inspiration debuts on January 15th.

More of our Detroit Auto Show Coverage can be found here.

Source: Infiniti

Press Release is on Page 2