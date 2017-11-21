2019 Lincoln MKC Clips Its Wings

Powertrains for the MKC are still a turbocharged 2.0L four-cylinder with 245 horsepower and a turbocharged 2.3L four-cylinder with 285 horsepower.

The interior doesn't see any changes with this refresh.

Lincoln has also added a number of active safety features for the 2019 MKC. Automatic emergency braking and forward collision warning come standard on all models. Optional safety equipment includes lane keep alert, blind spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, and active park assist.

The biggest change for the 2019 MKC is the loss of the split-wing grille. In its place is a new grille that looks like it was lifted from the new Navigator. Other exterior changes include new LED headlights, a smoother hood shape, and extra chrome details for the rear.

The Lincoln MKC crossover has been around for a few years with no major changes. That changes next week as the company will be unveiling a refreshed version at the LA Auto Show next week.

New Lincoln MKC: Small SUV Amps Up Style, Connectivity To Stand Out From The Crowd

New 2019 Lincoln MKC debuts with increased connectivity and enhanced ownership services – updates that luxury travelers want and need

MKC is bringing new clients to Lincoln; one out of two Lincoln MKC sales come from other luxury brands like Mercedes-Benz and Lexus

Lincoln’s small SUV introduces a suite of driver-focused technologies with the addition of Pre-Collision Assist with Pedestrian Detection, which can help drivers avoid potential front crashes, and can help reduce the severity of or even eliminate some front collisions involving other vehicles and pedestrians

DEARBORN, Mich., Nov. 21, 2017 – The new 2019 Lincoln MKC is poised to attract even more luxury SUV buyers, thanks to its commanding new design, driver-focused technologies like automatic emergency braking and pedestrian collision avoidance, and an effortless ownership experience that builds on Lincoln’s exclusive Pickup and Delivery service.

Since its introduction in 2014, Lincoln MKC has introduced more people to the Lincoln brand than any other vehicle, with nearly half of all clients coming from other brands. Women account for more than half of MKC sales and, in turn, are driving growth in this luxury segment, which has increased 29 percent over the past decade.

“Our redesigned Lincoln MKC offers style, substance and technologies that create an effortless ownership experience,” said Kumar Galhotra, president, The Lincoln Motor Company. “We recognize it takes a lot to attract a buyer from other luxury competitors, but the Lincoln MKC has that kind of appeal. We believe the new MKC will capture even more luxury clients.”

Eye-catching from any angle

The 2019 Lincoln MKC exemplifies the refined new face of Lincoln. The signature grille evokes a sense of confidence, and beautifully detailed LED headlamps illuminate the road with crisp lighting designed to minimize eyestrain. A new rear design features attractive chrome highlights that enhance the appearance from all angles.

LED lighting in the lower front body and tail lamps subtly illuminates to greet clients upon approach, and a luminous Lincoln welcome mat appears beneath both front doors to light the way for driver and passenger. During the day, an available panoramic roof fills the cabin with natural light.

Inside, the cabin is quiet, warm and inviting, replete with plush, soft-to-the-touch materials. Lincoln craftsmanship is apparent in every detail, from the available heated and cooled seats to standard WiFi and USB ports throughout, allowing everyone to stay connected.[WK1]

For those seeking a more personalized experience, Lincoln Black Label is available for the new MKC. Lincoln Black Label not only provides the best level of materials in custom designer themes, but also offers a host of membership privileges. These include annual vehicle detailing, anytime carwashes, and access to a list of select restaurants where noted chefs will provide a curated dining experience.

The three Lincoln Black Label themes for the new MKC have drawn inspiration from the realms of the arts, travel, fine food and culture. The themes are:

Modern Heritage: A timeless ensemble of elegance without ostentation, Modern Heritage is perfect for those who appreciate a clean, modern aesthetic. This theme features seats in Vianca [RC2] White Venetian leather finished with the Lincoln Black Label star insignia, with Argento wood accents.

Indulgence: A rich, sumptuous interior, this theme is designed to match the most refined tastes. Visually enticing, Indulgence features surfaces trimmed in Venetian leather and Alcantara® cloth, in tempting hues like Truffle and Ganache, finished with accents from rich Ziricote wood – the same as you might find in the world of yachts or musical instruments.

Center Stage: Inspired by the fashion of the theater, Center Stage captures the excitement of a curtain skirting across the main stage on opening night. It features an exclusive diamond-L perforation pattern on the Alcantara cloth inserts, finished with meticulously stitched Foxfire Red piping. Exotic wood accents enhance the architectural design, while Jet Black Venetian leather accented by Firefox Red adds a dramatic flair.

In line with Lincoln’s commitment to offering inspired interior environments, the new Lincoln MKC also will feature a rich Rialto Green cabin with black ash wood accents, available on Reserve models. This new deep green is inspired by the vibrant tones emanating from the world of high fashion.

Technology that inspires confidence

Because today’s luxury clients expect to be constantly connected, the new Lincoln MKC offers standard SYNC® 3 with both Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ compatibility, enabling occupants to manage audio, phone, navigation and more from the vehicle touchscreen or steering wheel-mounted controls.

A suite of driver-assist technologies designed to inspire confidence includes Pre-Collision Assist with Pedestrian Detection. This system is designed to reduce the severity of – and in some cases eliminate – frontal collisions, including those involving pedestrians. It uses advanced radar and camera sensors to provide a collision warning to the driver. If the driver does not respond in time, the system can automatically apply the brakes.

Available active park assist can reduce parking anxiety by helping guide drivers in to and out of tight parallel-parking spaces. Other available technologies include lane-keeping alert and Blind Spot Information System with cross-traffic alert.

Luxury meets performance

Three technologies – turbocharging, direct injection and twin independent variable camshaft timing – are responsible for a powerful engine offering for the new Lincoln MKC. This twin-scroll turbocharged 2.3-liter engine producing 285 horsepower and 305 lb.-ft. of torque allows Lincoln MKC to offer an available towing capacity of 3,000 pounds when properly equipped.

Both the powerful turbocharged 2.3-liter and the standard turbocharged 2.0-liter engine delivering 245 horsepower are designed to be exhilarating and fuel efficient. Either option can be paired to Lincoln’s intelligent all-wheel-drive system, which delivers enhanced all-weather capabilities and sportier performance.

Effortless ownership

Effortless ownership with the new Lincoln MKC is offered through the Lincoln Way™ app. Lincoln Way enables clients to start, lock, unlock and locate their MKC, as well as schedule remote starts to allow the vehicle to heat or cool to comfortable levels. Lincoln Concierge, which allows owners to schedule Pickup and Delivery for vehicle service, as well as find and reserve parking, is also available through the app.

The brand’s increased focus on offerings that provide an effortless ownership experience now includes standard Pickup and Delivery. The service can pick up a client’s vehicle at an agreed location, then take it to a dealership for service, providing a complimentary Lincoln loaner vehicle. Once service is complete, clients can arrange for their washed and serviced vehicle to be returned to them at a location of their choice.

Lincoln remains the only luxury automaker to provide Pickup and Delivery as a standard service for all vehicles to save its clients time and effort.

Galhotra says Lincoln’s commitment to being a world-class brand goes well beyond its exceptional vehicles.

“For Lincoln, every client is unique and and we want every element of the Lincoln shop, buy and own process to be a truly personalized and effortless experience,” he said.

The new 2019 Lincoln MKC will be available at Lincoln dealers this summer.