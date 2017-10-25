2017 Tokyo Motor Show: Mazda Kai and Vision Coupe Previews What's In Store

Mazda might be taking home the best concepts of the Tokyo Motor Show with the Kai and Vision Coupe. These two concepts that debut today gives us a sneak peek into what Mazda has planned for the future in terms of design and technology.
The Kai is a preview of the next-generation 3 compact and features a more refined take on the Kodo design language. The body is much smoother with less of the origami-folds found on most of Mazda's lineup. The front end is similar to the CX-5 with a large grille and slim headlights. Move towards the side to see a slightly narrower area of glass and a thicker C-Pillar.
Inside, Mazda's designers went for a minimalistic look with a simple center console design and the infotainment system blended into the dash. Power comes from Mazda's upcoming Skyactiv-X engine that uses compression ignition like a diesel to ignite the gasoline.
Then there is the stunning Vision Coupe which is heavily influenced by the RX-Vision concept from 2015. Like the Kai concept, the Vision Coupe has a very clean look. Mazda describes the concept’s shape as having the “’golden ratio’ of classic coupe proportions,” meaning a long, flowing front and a short rear. One interesting design trait is the cab is pushed way back. The interior features a minimalistic appearance but comes with some nice touches such as wood trim and leather upholstery.
No mention of a powertrain for the Vision Coupe, but it is safe to assume that it isn't a rotary engine.
Source: Mazda
Press Release is on Page 2
MAZDA UNVEILS KAI CONCEPT AND VISION COUPE AT TOKYO MOTOR SHOW
October 24, 2017
HIROSHIMA, Japan—Mazda Motor Corporation unveiled two concept models, the Mazda KAI CONCEPT and the Mazda VISION COUPE at the 45th Tokyo Motor Show today. Organized by the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association, the show will be open to the public from Oct. 28 through Nov. 5. Mazda has scheduled a press conference for 9:40 p.m. PDT (1:40 p.m. JST) today.
The Mazda KAI CONCEPT compact hatchback heralds a new generation of Mazda cars. Featuring the next-generation SKYACTIV-X gasoline engine, SKYACTIV-Vehicle Architecture and a more mature expression of the KODO design language, the model embodies the technology, engineering and design concepts that will define the next generation of Mazda cars. Refinements in all areas of dynamic performance have produced a dramatically quieter, more comfortable ride and an enhanced performance feel. The KAI CONCEPT features muscular, solid proportions and its form is brought to life by a delicate flow of reflections over the body sides.
The VISION COUPE represents Mazda’s design vision for next-generation models; a more mature expression of KODO applies a Japanese aesthetic to achieve more elegant and premium styling. The exterior features a “one motion” form that exudes a sense of speed and the interior combines three-dimensional depth with a strong longitudinal axis to create a relaxed space that maintains a sense of speed.
In line with its “Sustainable Zoom-Zoom 2030” long-term vision for technology development, Mazda aims to use the fundamental appeal of the automobile – driving pleasure – to inspire people, enrich society and help bring about a beautiful earth. By offering an experience of car ownership that celebrates driving, the company hopes to enrich lives and build a strong bond with customers.
- 1
Report Article
Recommended Comments
Your content will need to be approved by a moderator