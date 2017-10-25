2017 Tokyo Motor Show: Mazda Kai and Vision Coupe Previews What's In Store

Mazda might be taking home the best concepts of the Tokyo Motor Show with the Kai and Vision Coupe. These two concepts that debut today gives us a sneak peek into what Mazda has planned for the future in terms of design and technology.

The Kai is a preview of the next-generation 3 compact and features a more refined take on the Kodo design language. The body is much smoother with less of the origami-folds found on most of Mazda's lineup. The front end is similar to the CX-5 with a large grille and slim headlights. Move towards the side to see a slightly narrower area of glass and a thicker C-Pillar.

Inside, Mazda's designers went for a minimalistic look with a simple center console design and the infotainment system blended into the dash. Power comes from Mazda's upcoming Skyactiv-X engine that uses compression ignition like a diesel to ignite the gasoline.

Then there is the stunning Vision Coupe which is heavily influenced by the RX-Vision concept from 2015. Like the Kai concept, the Vision Coupe has a very clean look. Mazda describes the concept’s shape as having the “’golden ratio’ of classic coupe proportions,” meaning a long, flowing front and a short rear. One interesting design trait is the cab is pushed way back. The interior features a minimalistic appearance but comes with some nice touches such as wood trim and leather upholstery.

No mention of a powertrain for the Vision Coupe, but it is safe to assume that it isn't a rotary engine.

Source: Mazda

