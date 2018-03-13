Jump to content

  William Maley
    By William Maley

    Buick To Drop Name Badge Beginning in 2019

    That's a Buick, even it doesn't say so on the back. 

    The 2019 Buick Envision has an omission that no other Buick model has at this moment, the lack of the 'Buick' name on the back. At the time, we thought this wasn't a big deal. Maybe someone at GM forgot to put the name badge on the Envision. But this is a bigger deal than we first thought.

    Late last week, GM Authority learned from brand reps that Envision will be the first Buick model to drop the name badge. Other Buick models will follow in the 2019 model year. Since then, Automotive News has gotten confirmation about this decision.

    "It was a small running change that we didn't view as especially worth announcing to the world, but I've been pretty amazed by the interest in it in the past couple days," Buick spokesman Stuart Fowle told the publication.

    Fowle explained the reason for dropping the 'Buick' script is consistency across marketplaces. Models sold in China don't have the 'Buick' name on the vehicles. Market research also showed "that 3 out of 4 consumers recognize the tri-shield badge as Buick without seeing the name."

    "We are in the minority of brands that have their badge in addition to having their name on the back of the vehicle. It was like we were saying Buick on the back of the car two times," said Fowle.

    Source: GM Authority, Automotive News (Subscription Required)


    balthazar

    The German triplets don't do it, either. Frankly, in modern times, spelling out the name on a car is an anomaly. How this story gained any traction is a puzzle.

