Cadillac Dangles $5,000 to Lincoln Owners to Get Into An Escalade

With Lincoln beginning to roll out an all-new Navigator, Cadillac is trying to sway current Lincoln owners with a new offer on the Escalade.

Bloomberg obtained a memo sent to dealers that reveals a $5,000 discount on the Escalade for any owner of a Lincoln model from 1999 to the current model year. GM spokesman Jim Cain confirmed the authenticity of the memo.

This beginning of an offensive by Cadillac to keep the Escalade ahead of the new Navigator. Ford is also rolling out a new Expedition which is expected to steal some of the huge market share GM currently has in the segment.

The deal is available if you decide to lease or purchase a new Escalade, and can be combined with other offers.

“I don’t know that this will hurt their launch. But it is a way for Lincoln customers to step up into something more meaningfully luxurious,” said Cain.

Throwing some shade at Lincoln might not be the wisest idea. At the moment, a redesign for the Escalade isn't expected till 2020. Plus, we think the Navigator blows the Escalade out of the water when it comes to the interior. We can't say which one is the better driving model till we get some drive time in both.

Source: Bloomberg