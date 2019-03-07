Jump to content
    Cadillac XT6 Gets $53,690 Starting Price

      Now a less expensive way to get a 3-row Cadillac

    Currently, the least expensive way to get into a 3-row Cadillac was to pony up $76 kilo-dollars for a base Cadillac Escalade. Even then, check too many boxes on the option sheet and the price could easily head well into the $80k range.  When the Cadillac XT6 hits dealership later in couple months, that line in the sand will fall by over $20k.

    Cadillac will begin taking orders on the XT6 later this month with a base price starting at $53,690. That gets you a front-wheel drive Premium Luxury model.  The XT6 Sport with standard all-wheel drive starts at $58,090 (including destination charge for both).

    All XT6 models are powered by a 3.6 liter V6 producing 310 hp and a 9-speed automatic transmission shifting power to the wheels.  Active fuel management and Start/Stop are standard.  The Sport model features standard Continuous Damping Control suspension.

    You can read more about the Cadillac XT6 from our coverage of the reveal at the 2019 Detroit Auto Show.

     

    Source: Cadillac Media

    dfelt

    This is growing on me and I am excited that they are adding models to the lineup. Pricing seems inline with the industry and should help deliver more sales to the Cadillac dealerships.

    Drew Dowdell

    The looks are growing on me too.... I'm just disappointed with the interior.  It's not up to the level of design sophistication as the Aviator is... even if you don't like the styling of the Aviator's interior, it is a much more complex and interesting design to look at.  The XT6 is rather generic. 

    • Thanks 1

    dfelt
    1 hour ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    The looks are growing on me too.... I'm just disappointed with the interior.  It's not up to the level of design sophistication as the Aviator is... even if you don't like the styling of the Aviator's interior, it is a much more complex and interesting design to look at.  The XT6 is rather generic. 

    Having just been in an XT5 for the week as the dealership fixed my SS as the starter died at 150K miles, I will say that the interior design is very subdued and yet very easy to use and relaxing.

    I am very interested in seeing how sales of the Aviator and this XT6 does in the marketplace. Will be interesting to see how the public receives these two CUVs and their contrasting interiors.

    ccap41

    Let us hear how cramped the interior is on the XT5. 

    Just kidding, it's a GM. You don't trash it. You don't have the nuts to be honest about it. 😘

    dfelt
    35 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    Let us hear how cramped the interior is on the XT5. 

    Just kidding, it's a GM. You don't trash it. You don't have the nuts to be honest about it. 😘

    Nope the XT5 interior I can get into but no one can sit behind me. Lucky for me, the wife drove it all week long and when we went out together, drove the Escalade.

    😘 Right back at ya!!! 

    smk4565

    An Audi Q7 starts at $53,550, granted with a turbo 4, but it is a much nicer vehicle than the XT6.   XT6 is $6k cheaper than an X5, but again, X5 is a much nicer vehicle.  The Acura MDX starts at $45k, I feel like that should have been Cadillac's target with this.

    • Upvote 1

    regfootball

    A coworker has a Q-something i have been in a couple times.  I have no idea why it's considered so nice inside.  But that one is black inside.  Still, The XT5 interior is highly dependent on trim and color to leave an impression and the XT6 interior is very similar.  Caddy shoulda done better

    riviera74
    46 minutes ago, regfootball said:

    A coworker has a Q-something i have been in a couple times.  I have no idea why it's considered so nice inside.  But that one is black inside.  Still, The XT5 interior is highly dependent on trim and color to leave an impression and the XT6 interior is very similar.  Caddy shoulda done better

    Is there any ONE thing that Cadillac should do that Audi, BMW, Benz, Lexus etc.?

    Cmicasa the Great

    F**K That!!! I mean the BS stupidity that says that this 2020 Cadillac XT6 Priced from $53,690 should be cheaper than the Aviator. Why? Why should it be? Cadillac is no longer needing to discount to prove itself. Lincoln does. Lets not forget that in the eyes of the public.. Lincoln may as well not even exist. Furthermore most of the public has a perception of Lincoln that is AT BEST.. on par with Buick. Actually lower in many minds. Even the Navigator doesn't elicit the same respect one would think it should be the pre-cursor of the might Cadillac Escalade. Cadillac shouldn't even be still offering a base or lux model of the CT6. It should be Premium Lux, Platinum, V. 

    What makes RWD so great in these CUVs? Really.. what's the advantage in COST? TTV6 as a standard??? Who is your audience? I've gone on record saying that the Cadillac XT6 and 5 need to have a TTV6 OPTION.. but a base?? The 2.0L or 3.6L are the way to go in this category. Why? Because women are the effing buyers. And By and By the women in this segment could care less about what the so called ENTHUSIASTS want. They (women) just don't normally give a damn and ENTHUSIASTS don't normally buy new cars. 

    I don't hear this BS when so many of U praise VOLVO.. and their X90 that starts off at $47K but gives U a blazing 250HP and FWD. In fact.. with that vehicle in order to even get to 300HP U spend $56K.. on a effing VOLVO. 

    The more than likely slower Audi Q7 costs $55K with similar HP as the XT6. Why shouldn't Cadillac be priced like the legendary quality of Audi? Oooops.. I didn't mean to include quality in the same sentence as AUDI.

    • Haha 3

    smk4565
    23 minutes ago, Cmicasa the Great said:

    What makes RWD so great in these CUVs? Really.. what's the advantage in COST? TTV6 as a standard??? Who is your audience? I've gone on record saying that the Cadillac XT6 and 5 need to have a TTV6 OPTION.. but a base?? The 2.0L or 3.6L are the way to go in this category. Why? Because women are the effing buyers. And By and By the women in this segment could care less about what the so called ENTHUSIASTS want. They (women) just don't normally give a damn and ENTHUSIASTS don't normally buy new cars. 

    I don't hear this BS when so many of U praise VOLVO.. and their X90 that starts off at $47K but gives U a blazing 250HP and FWD. In fact.. with that vehicle in order to even get to 300HP U spend $56K.. on a effing VOLVO. 

    The more than likely slower Audi Q7 costs $55K with similar HP as the XT6. Why shouldn't Cadillac be priced like the legendary quality of Audi? Oooops.. I didn't mean to include quality in the same sentence as AUDI.

    The same thing that makes RWD sedans better, makes RWD SUV's better.

    2.0L base is fine, the Q7 and GLE do that as do others, Cadillac didn't, but that V6 is weak as hell compared to a German 6.  So I agree there needs to be a TT V6 option on XT5 and XT6.  

    The Volvo XC90 has a pretty good interior, I don't think German level, but the XT6 appears to be more Acura MDX level of an interior, not even Volvo level, but I am only judging off pictures, I haven't been in an XT6 although I have been in all the others I mentioned.   The Volvo looks better than the XT6, the XT6 isn't a good looking vehicle, I think a lot of praise for the Volvo comes from the looks.

    Cmicasa the Great
    11 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    The same thing that makes RWD sedans better, makes RWD SUV's better.

    2.0L base is fine, the Q7 and GLE do that as do others, Cadillac didn't, but that V6 is weak as hell compared to a German 6.  So I agree there needs to be a TT V6 option on XT5 and XT6.  

    The Volvo XC90 has a pretty good interior, I don't think German level, but the XT6 appears to be more Acura MDX level of an interior, not even Volvo level, but I am only judging off pictures, I haven't been in an XT6 although I have been in all the others I mentioned.   The Volvo looks better than the XT6, the XT6 isn't a good looking vehicle, I think a lot of praise for the Volvo comes from the looks.

    All opinion.. and to be honest I thinking your opinion isn't worth &#036;h&#33;. The interior of the XT6, if it is on XT5 Premium Lux or Platinum levels is better than many of the German ones. Sorry. The 3.6L corporate V6 is actually a damn fine engine. When Turbocharged it becomes even more so. f@#kk Germany. f@#kk German cars. f@#kk those who like them

    • Haha 2

    smk4565
    8 minutes ago, Cmicasa the Great said:

    All opinion.. and to be honest I thinking your opinion isn't worth &#036;h&#33;. The interior of the XT6, if it is on XT5 Premium Lux or Platinum levels is better than many of the German ones. Sorry. The 3.6L corporate V6 is actually a damn fine engine. When Turbocharged it becomes even more so. f@#kk Germany. f@#kk German cars. f@#kk those who like them

    You can say all that but an A6 or E-class is nicer than an Escalade, so if Cadillac wants to compete with those Germans, they better step their interior game up.  This isn't new, it has been going on for 20 years and it is largely why Cadillac is where they are, and why Audi, BMW and Mercedes are where they are.

    Guest GhostofAce

    Guest GhostofAce

    Posted

    But if we only **** those who like German cars... Then those people will be the ones that have successors and continue to perpetuate. We should only **** the American car patriots and then we will all buy American Cars.

    jry

    Just 6 inches too short... This was supposed to be placed on the 120" WB, Traverse Platform (204" overall length). Instead, it's just an Acadia. Fail. Lost me as a buyer. I guess I'm going to look at the Traverse High Country or Red Line.

     

    Frisky Dingo
    16 hours ago, smk4565 said:

    An Audi Q7 starts at $53,550, granted with a turbo 4, but it is a much nicer vehicle than the XT6.   XT6 is $6k cheaper than an X5, but again, X5 is a much nicer vehicle.  The Acura MDX starts at $45k, I feel like that should have been Cadillac's target with this.

    Beat me to it. The Q7, even in 2.0T form, will embarrass this thing. Step up a few grand more to the blow V6, and forget about it.

    Another overpriced, poor value, badge-engineered GM product. What a shame. 

    • Upvote 2

    ykX

    It looks ok,  However,  how is that going to be  better than lets say Acadia Denali that tops out under the price of XT6?

    frogger
    16 hours ago, smk4565 said:

    An Audi Q7 starts at $53,550, granted with a turbo 4, but it is a much nicer vehicle than the XT6.   XT6 is $6k cheaper than an X5, but again, X5 is a much nicer vehicle.  The Acura MDX starts at $45k, I feel like that should have been Cadillac's target with this.

    Ugh, the MDX is dated and due for a refresh but performance wise it probably easily outdoes this and probably the two row GM CUV's ("Camaro" Blazer) with this engine as well.

     

     

     

     

    dwightlooi

    The vertical head lights were the best design elements of Cadillac. Why abandon it for the Mazda look?

    Powertrain wise, the XT5 and XT6 as Cadillac SUVs deserve to have the 310hp/348 lb-ft (L3B) 2.7T Inline-4 as the base engine and the 404hp/400lb-ft (LGW) 3.0TT V6 as the upgrade. GM should leave the LGX V6 for the likes of the Traverse and Acadia.

    Product wise Mary Barra is a moron. This is another example of why administrators cannot lead, and must not lead, product driven businesses. Tim Cook is another example. You can have a pussy or be a homo, that's just fine. But you cannot have no product vision and forte. There aren't many ills in a car company that a good product line won't fix. And, there aren't many ills which can be fixed through good governance and logistics when the product sucks!

    Edited by dwightlooi
    • Upvote 1

    Drew Dowdell
    42 minutes ago, jry said:

    Just 6 inches too short... This was supposed to be placed on the 120" WB, Traverse Platform (204" overall length). Instead, it's just an Acadia. Fail. Lost me as a buyer. I guess I'm going to look at the Traverse High Country or Red Line.

     
    •  

    Probably going to be an XT7 to fill your wish anyway

    Frisky Dingo
    13 hours ago, Cmicasa the Great said:

    All opinion.. and to be honest I thinking your opinion isn't worth &#036;h&#33;. The interior of the XT6, if it is on XT5 Premium Lux or Platinum levels is better than many of the German ones. Sorry. The 3.6L corporate V6 is actually a damn fine engine. When Turbocharged it becomes even more so. f@#kk Germany. f@#kk German cars. f@#kk those who like them

    LOL at thinking Cadillac makes any interior that even remotely approaches the German cars in their segment. That is hilarious. And then the whole FWD vs RWD thing......just comical. You're so drunk off the Kool-Aid it's sad.

    Also, Lincoln is embarrassing Cadillac with their recent offerings. Navi upshows Esclade. Aviator blows this thing out of the water. All Lincoln needs now is a few proper RWD sedans. Cadillac's time is up. They tried to be an American BMW and it failed. Now they're resorting back to their 'old GM' tricks of slapping the Caddy crest on everything. They're not even trying at this point.

    • Upvote 2

    dwightlooi
    2 minutes ago, Frisky Dingo said:

    LOL at thinking Cadillac makes any interior that even remotely approaches the German cars in their segment. That is hilarious. And then the whole FWD vs RWD thing......just comical. You're so drunk off the Kool-Aid it's sad.

    Actually, Cadillac interiors are just fine. Better than BMW's in many areas actually -- especially BMW's base trim examples. YOu have to be drunk off cool-aid to think that all German interiors are superlative. Again, this is particularly true of the plastic adorned BMW examples. MB does better, but MB also has dubious design elements like the silly iPad on dash infotainment displays.

    • Upvote 1

    Frisky Dingo
    3 minutes ago, dwightlooi said:

    Actually, Cadillac interiors are just fine. Better than BMW's in many areas actually -- especially BMW's base trim examples. YOu have to be drunk off cool-aid to think that all German interiors are superlative. Again, this is particularly true of the plastic adorned BMW examples. MB does better, but MB also has dubious design elements like the silly iPad on dash infotainment displays.

    No, they are not. They are a joke. The joke of the entire luxury car segment. They're not on par with BMW or anyone else. They're not on par with the aforementioned and snubbed Volvo, either. 

    The fact that you have to bring up a base model BMW to support your claim with regards to a Caddy SUV that will start @ 55K proves it. 😂

    • Upvote 2

    dwightlooi
    1 minute ago, Frisky Dingo said:

    No, they are not. They are a joke. The joke of the entire luxury car segment. They're not on par with BMW or anyone else. They're not on par with the aforementioned and snubbed Volvo, either. 

    The fact that you have to bring up a base model BMW to support your claim with regards to a Caddy SUV that will start @ 55K proves it. 😂

    Look at the base trim on the X5... not impressive at all.

    • Upvote 1

