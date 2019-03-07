Cadillac XT6 Gets $53,690 Starting Price

Currently, the least expensive way to get into a 3-row Cadillac was to pony up $76 kilo-dollars for a base Cadillac Escalade. Even then, check too many boxes on the option sheet and the price could easily head well into the $80k range. When the Cadillac XT6 hits dealership later in couple months, that line in the sand will fall by over $20k.
Cadillac will begin taking orders on the XT6 later this month with a base price starting at $53,690. That gets you a front-wheel drive Premium Luxury model. The XT6 Sport with standard all-wheel drive starts at $58,090 (including destination charge for both).
All XT6 models are powered by a 3.6 liter V6 producing 310 hp and a 9-speed automatic transmission shifting power to the wheels. Active fuel management and Start/Stop are standard. The Sport model features standard Continuous Damping Control suspension.
You can read more about the Cadillac XT6 from our coverage of the reveal at the 2019 Detroit Auto Show.
