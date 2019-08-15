Jump to content
  Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Officially Official: Corvette Starts at $59,995

      ...including destination charge...

    Chevy released the pricing information on the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray today, keeping its promise of a sub-$60k price.  Pricing rings up at $59,995 including destination charge for the 1LT trim.  The Corvette comes standard with an eight-speed dual clutch transmission and an engine mounted dry sump oil system.

    The 2LT  will start at $67,295 and adds things like a full color heads-up display, heated and ventilated seats, heated steering wheel, performance data recorder, navigation,  side blind zone alert, and rear cross traffic alert. 

    The 3LT will start at $71,945, and builds on the 2LT with GT2 Seating with Napa and Mulan leather, custom leather-wrapped interior, suede-wrapped upper interior trim, and leather wrapped door panels. 

    The price of the Z51 Performance package remains the same at $5,000 and includes performance exhaust, performance suspension, electronic limited-slip differential, front air splitter, rear spoiler, larger brakes with Brembo four-piston calipers, Michelin Pilot Sport 4S summer tires, and an enhanced cooling system. 

    Customers can forgo the Z51 package and still get the performance exhaust for $1,195. This will boost the performance of the LT2 engine to 495 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque.  The front suspension lift system is optional on 2LT and 3LT trims for $1,495. 

    Customers will be able to personalize their Corvette with 12 different exterior colors, 6 interior color themes, six seat belt colors, two stitching packages, and three seat choices. 

    Capable of a top speed of 194 MPH on the track, the Corvette goes into production in Bowling Green, KY later in 2019.

    2020-corvette-stingray-pricing.jpg

    Source: Chevrolet Media

    Drew Dowdell
    9 minutes ago, riviera74 said:

    One question: how does Chevy/GM prevent dealers from surcharging the new C8 Corvette?

    I don't think they can. 

    Robert Hall

    If they see dealers surcharging, they should stop shipping cars to them for a year to penalize them.    

    Edited by Robert Hall
    surreal1272
    42 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    I don't think they can. 

    And they won’t. The dealership I worked at last year sure didn’t hesitate to take advantage of that practice with any hot model much less what’s going to happen when this comes out. 

    Aside from what dealers will charge for this, it’s a miracle starting price considering everything that went in to it. My only concern will be if the quality will be there. Like it or not, Vettes have always been hit or miss when it comes to that and a first year mid-engine Vette may be no exception to this rule. We will see after a year or three. 

    smk4565

    I still think $72k for a 2LT and performance package is a good price.  

    Dealers may  upcharge but if Chevy builds a ton and gets them on dealer lots, there won’t be a supply issue.  And that will limit how long they can try to over charge.

    ykX

    Dealers will upcharge a lot first 1-2 years but than prices will stabilize.

    $5k for a Z51 package is a bargain, considering all the upgrades.

    Can't wait till the reviews come out to see how it performs.

    balthazar
    1 hour ago, Robert Hall said:

    If they see dealers surcharging, they should stop shipping cars to them for a year to penalize them.    

    Thats not at all how the OEM / franchise business agreement works. Dealers BUY the vehicles; its their’s to sell. You’ve heard of ‘factory’ and ‘dealer’ incentives, right?

    You wouldn't want an OEM to directly influence a private sale, would you?

    Robert Hall
    10 minutes ago, balthazar said:

    Thats not at all how the OEM / franchise business agreement works. Dealers BUY the vehicles; its their’s to sell. You’ve heard of ‘factory’ and ‘dealer’ incentives, right?

    You wouldn't want an OEM to directly influence a private sale, would you?

    I meant stop selling to (and thus shipping product to) these corrupt dealers.   Make them hurt...the current franchising model is obsolete and stupid, IMO... 

    Edited by Robert Hall
    balthazar

    Is an individual ‘corrupt’ if they sell their pre-owned car above KBB book value? A new vehicle is conceptually no different. 

    FAPTurbo

    if some new balance-wearing beer gut waddles into a dealership to pay over MSRP so he can slide his XXL cargo shorts into a corvette before everyone else at the old country buffet, that’s his business and dealerships should absolutely capitalize on his idiocy.

    Robert Hall
    4 minutes ago, FAPTurbo said:

    if some new balance-wearing beer gut waddles into a dealership to pay over MSRP so he can slide his XXL cargo shorts into a corvette before everyone else at the old country buffet, that’s his business and dealerships should absolutely capitalize on his idiocy.

    LoL....I've worn New Balance since high school, and am XXL... but I don't go to Old Country Buffet and don't plan on buying a Vette anytime soon...

    riviera74

    A new C8 Corvette starting at $60K should make Porsche nervous at this point, or do they (and other mid-engine sports car makers) not seem to care?

    dfelt

    I honestly do not see why GM cannot do what other companies like Bose does that sets a price and retailers are not allowed to sell it for more or less than the stated price.

    The additional market markups needs to be smacked down by the auto companies and they can do this by refusing to ship them products.

    I get what ever the market will bare, yet at the same time if GM is truly wanting to build goodwill, then they need to control their dealers and stop the stupid price add on's.

    I refuse to do business with dealers like that.

    balthazar

    GM doesn't own the dealers, and I'll bet they aren't interested in selling less vehicles on purpose.
    The end game of an OEM rigidly controlling sell prices will mean no incentives, no dealing, and no variation on price between dealers. Wonder how well that will go over with consumers?

    dfelt
    38 minutes ago, balthazar said:

    GM doesn't own the dealers, and I'll bet they aren't interested in selling less vehicles on purpose.
    The end game of an OEM rigidly controlling sell prices will mean no incentives, no dealing, and no variation on price between dealers. Wonder how well that will go over with consumers?

    Seems to do very well for Bose and many other high end products. Corvette is a bargain at the MSRP price and would not only simplify the sales experience but guarantee a consistent profit margin to the dealer.

    End result would be a win win for both GM and the dealer.

    smk4565

    GM should have sold the first 1,000 Corvettes with a $40,000 “launch edition package”  and made the car $99,995 so they can cash in on the first 1,000 sold.  That would undercut the dealer ability to price gouge.  

     

    1 hour ago, riviera74 said:

    A new C8 Corvette starting at $60K should make Porsche nervous at this point, or do they (and other mid-engine sports car makers) not seem to care?

    I don’t think Porsche cares, because the 911 has Porsche build quality and the Corvette has Chevrolet build quality and Porsche owners know it.  Really the Corvette is a 718/Boxster competitor so we’ll see if sales of those get hurt.  They have a new 2020 911, that won’t get hurt at all.

    ocnblu
    1 hour ago, dfelt said:

    I refuse to do business with dealers like that.

    That is the only thing you can do, dfelt.  The rest of what you said is pishposh.

    regfootball

    this is one of the rare instances where GM has nailed it with price and packages out of the gate.

    attractive and totally acceptable pricing.  logical option package structures that have real differences and not so many alacarte packages.

    and on top of that, lots of customization possibilities.

    wish GM did this with other models.

    Robert Hall
    1 hour ago, balthazar said:

    As far as mid-engine exotic cars go, Chevrolet TOTALLY missed the pricing mark.

    It will be interesting to see how the performance compares to cars like the Ferrari 488.  In Z51 spec the estimated 0-60 time sounds in the same range, but over $200k less...

    It's in the 718 Boxster/Cayman price range, but potentially playing at a higher level...

    Edited by Robert Hall
    riviera74
    1 hour ago, regfootball said:

    this is one of the rare instances where GM has nailed it with price and packages out of the gate.

    attractive and totally acceptable pricing.  logical option package structures that have real differences and not so many alacarte packages.

    and on top of that, lots of customization possibilities.

    wish GM did this with other models.

    They can start with the crossovers that are so popular these days, especially at Cadillac.

    surreal1272
    1 hour ago, ocnblu said:

    That is the only thing you can do, dfelt.  The rest of what you said is pishposh.

    You would know all about pishposh being an expert on the subject matter and all. He is not wrong. Dealers that do that are a joke and in this day and age, it is pretty damn easy to make dealerships regret the practice of overcharging just because they can. For all of Tesla’s flaws, their sales model will eventually spread to others who will get tired of these shady dealers that do nothing but make potential customers run far away from thus killing the bottom line of the manufacturers for which they sell. People are slowly but surely seeing through the tactic and eventually, the rules will change, pishposh and all. 

    dfelt
    3 hours ago, surreal1272 said:

    You would know all about pishposh being an expert on the subject matter and all. He is not wrong. Dealers that do that are a joke and in this day and age, it is pretty damn easy to make dealerships regret the practice of overcharging just because they can. For all of Tesla’s flaws, their sales model will eventually spread to others who will get tired of these shady dealers that do nothing but make potential customers run far away from thus killing the bottom line of the manufacturers for which they sell. People are slowly but surely seeing through the tactic and eventually, the rules will change, pishposh and all. 

    Another perfect slayed out explanation as to why Costco with their set prices have surpassed many dealers to become one of the largest dealers. People hate to deal with the haggle of sales at less than reputable dealerships.

    balthazar

    Negotiating an agreement is not a sign of being corrupt. Charging more for the same item another seller does isn't either. When Snap On sells a ratchet that performs identical to another for quadruple the price, are they 'less than reputable'?
     
    BTW : Costco may also be 'corrupt' because it doesn't adhere to the same pricing other sellers do (never mind it may be lower). Isn't that how this snap judgment thing works?

    ocnblu
    8 hours ago, surreal1272 said:

    their sales model will eventually spread to others

    Surreal, how many times has this been tried?  Saturn is a prime example, but there have been others.

    The only thing dfelt can do is buy his new Corvette (and never take the top off) from a dealer who does not price gouge.  This is plenty powerful enough.  Simple.  Done.

