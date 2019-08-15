Officially Official: Corvette Starts at $59,995

Chevy released the pricing information on the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray today, keeping its promise of a sub-$60k price. Pricing rings up at $59,995 including destination charge for the 1LT trim. The Corvette comes standard with an eight-speed dual clutch transmission and an engine mounted dry sump oil system.

The 2LT will start at $67,295 and adds things like a full color heads-up display, heated and ventilated seats, heated steering wheel, performance data recorder, navigation, side blind zone alert, and rear cross traffic alert.

The 3LT will start at $71,945, and builds on the 2LT with GT2 Seating with Napa and Mulan leather, custom leather-wrapped interior, suede-wrapped upper interior trim, and leather wrapped door panels.

The price of the Z51 Performance package remains the same at $5,000 and includes performance exhaust, performance suspension, electronic limited-slip differential, front air splitter, rear spoiler, larger brakes with Brembo four-piston calipers, Michelin Pilot Sport 4S summer tires, and an enhanced cooling system.

Customers can forgo the Z51 package and still get the performance exhaust for $1,195. This will boost the performance of the LT2 engine to 495 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque. The front suspension lift system is optional on 2LT and 3LT trims for $1,495.

Customers will be able to personalize their Corvette with 12 different exterior colors, 6 interior color themes, six seat belt colors, two stitching packages, and three seat choices.

Capable of a top speed of 194 MPH on the track, the Corvette goes into production in Bowling Green, KY later in 2019.