  • William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    FCA's Upcoming Small Cars To Switch To PSA Group Architecture

      Another Piece of the Stellantis Puzzle Falls Into Place

    Future small cars from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will not be using an updated version of their small car platform. Instead, they'll be underpinned by PSA Group's Common Modular Platform (CMP).

    Automotive News obtained a letter sent by FCA to suppliers in July stating "to immediately stop any research, development and tooling construction activities on future B-segment (small/subcompact) cars." These include the Fiat 500 and Jeep Renegade to give some context. The letter goes on to say it is moving to CMP and that vehicles based on this will be built at the company's Tychy, Poland plant - home to 500 and Lancia Yplilon production. 

    FCA had already put a stop, albeit a temporary one on developing parts for the five new small cars that were destined to use this platform due to COVID-19. There will be one model that will move forward on this orphaned platform - the upcoming 500 electric for Europe.

    As for CMP, this underpins the Peugeot 208 and 2008; Opel/Vauxhall Corsa, Mokka; and the DS3 Crossback. It allows for both combustion and electric powertrains.

    Moving to CMP is another step towards FCA and PSA Group's merger to become Stellantis. It is unclear whether or not the U.S. will see any of the new models that will use CMP from FCA's brands.

    Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required)

    David

    I am willing to bet we see Fiat go away from the US again as people here just do not want their crap. The only way Fiat stays and lives on is by going CUV with Mid and full size.

    smk4565

    Fiat will be gone, I think 2021 model year is rumored as the final one for the Chrysler 300.  So if Chrysler is only 1 minivan, they can just move that to Dodge and close down Chrysler.  That gives Stellantis Dodge-Jeep for American flavor, and they'll bing in Peugeot for European flavor and put that in the same dealerships.  And Ram will stay as it is with American sourced pickups and European sourced vans.

    David
    5 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    Fiat will be gone, I think 2021 model year is rumored as the final one for the Chrysler 300.  So if Chrysler is only 1 minivan, they can just move that to Dodge and close down Chrysler.  That gives Stellantis Dodge-Jeep for American flavor, and they'll bing in Peugeot for European flavor and put that in the same dealerships.  And Ram will stay as it is with American sourced pickups and European sourced vans.

    Disagree, with the dislike that has been fostered by certain people in this country towards certain countries / name plates, I honestly cannot see Peugeot coming into the US right now. As such, I would expect rebadge of Peugeot as Chrysler.

    USA-1

    Fiat? Oh, yeah, no thanks. Now, if by Fiat you mean an Alfa Giulia Quadrifoglio, we're back on the same page. Yes, we all know they're known to be unreliable, but what a sweet, distinctive looking ride inside and out. Definitely a Ferrari feel with the interior design and the same red Start/Stop button on the steering wheel. Sat in one at our last Auto show, she was a gem.

    2018-alfa-romeo-giulia-quadrifoglio-ltwr

    2018-alfa-romeo-giulia-quadrifoglio-ltwr

     

    Edited by USA-1
    oldshurst442

     

    Ferrari engineered 6 cylinder under the hood too...  and it makes a sweet sweet sound.  LIKE a Ferrari.   I wouldnt buy it though.  

    I would much much rather have that 80 thousand dollah Challenger with that sweet sweet supercharged Hemi.   

    USA-1
    12 minutes ago, oldshurst442 said:

     

    Ferrari engineered 6 cylinder under the hood too...  and it makes a sweet sweet sound.  LIKE a Ferrari.   I wouldnt buy it though.  

    I would much much rather have that 80 thousand dollah Challenger with that sweet sweet supercharged Hemi.   

    Or for $80k...C8 for me!

    https://www.caranddriver.com/features/columns/a33633294/the-dollar80000-would-you-rather-c8-corvette-or-f-350-tremor/

    ocnblu

    Would like to see Dodge get a small CUV, more street oriented than a Jeep counterpart.  Would like to see Chrysler get something based on the new GC's platform, again, more street/luxury than a Jeep counterpart.

    The 300 is such a sweet car.  Will be sad to see it go.  I've said it before, it is like the last man standing, and what a tall and proud man.

    oldshurst442

    That works!  But Im more of a mid-sized/fullsized muscle car guy  although with that magnetic ride the C8 has got, its much more luxury plush making you forget you are in a sports car.  Like I said, the C8 works just fine! 

    oldshurst442
    4 minutes ago, ocnblu said:

    Would like to see Dodge get a small CUV, more street oriented than a Jeep counterpart.  Would like to see Chrysler get something based on the new GC's platform, again, more street/luxury than a Jeep counterpart.

    The 300 is such a sweet car.  Will be sad to see it go.  I've said it before, it is like the last man standing, and what a tall and proud man.

    Whats better than a Hellcat (Red-Eye) Charger?

    A  Chrysler 300C SRT8  Hellcat (Red-Eye) !

      Its sad that the 300C SRT8 stopped being a thing in the US for close to a decade now. Its sadder that the 300 will never be a Hellcat.  

     

    smk4565
    1 hour ago, David said:

    Disagree, with the dislike that has been fostered by certain people in this country towards certain countries / name plates, I honestly cannot see Peugeot coming into the US right now. As such, I would expect rebadge of Peugeot as Chrysler.

    Peugeot is the #1 selling brand worldwide for Stellantis and the guy that runs the company is from the Carlos Ghosn school of cost cutting.  He has zero emotional connection to Dodge or Chrysler or Fiat, he is going to push what makes money and my guess is he sees money to be made with Peugeot's crossovers being sort of his GMC/Buick competitor as something a little more stylish and upscale than Chevy/Toyota mainstream offerings.

    David
    5 minutes ago, USA-1 said:

    Even more sinister looking is this Coupe version with new LED headlights that add a scowling kind of glare look to the front, 2021 Alfa GTV. 👍🏼

    2021 alfa romeo gtv

    https://www.caranddriver.com/alfa-romeo/gtv

    This auto is just :puke: Ugly to me. different in a bad sort of way. :puke:

    1 hour ago, smk4565 said:

    Peugeot is the #1 selling brand worldwide for Stellantis and the guy that runs the company is from the Carlos Ghosn school of cost cutting.  He has zero emotional connection to Dodge or Chrysler or Fiat, he is going to push what makes money and my guess is he sees money to be made with Peugeot's crossovers being sort of his GMC/Buick competitor as something a little more stylish and upscale than Chevy/Toyota mainstream offerings.

    RIGHT........................................

    You must have forgotten that America has a terrible impression of Peugeot. If you think he can make bank selling that label here in the US, I have Beach Front Property in Arizona to sell you next to the Grand Canyon! :) 

    USA-1
    1 minute ago, David said:

    This auto is just :puke: Ugly to me. different in a bad sort of way. :puke:

    Ya 🐂💩er :smilewide:  I think it's automotive art on wheels :P

    oldshurst442
    2 hours ago, oldshurst442 said:

     

    Ferrari engineered 6 cylinder under the hood too...  and it makes a sweet sweet sound.  LIKE a Ferrari.   I wouldnt buy it though.  

    I would much much rather have that 80 thousand dollah Challenger with that sweet sweet supercharged Hemi.   

    I meant to say Charger.  

    13 minutes ago, USA-1 said:

    Even more sinister looking is this Coupe version with new LED headlights that add a scowling kind of glare look to the front, 2021 Alfa GTV. 👍🏼

    2021 alfa romeo gtv

    https://www.caranddriver.com/alfa-romeo/gtv

     

    THIS is where the Challenger comes in...as in Id rather a Challenger than this. 

    Great render though.  A Giulia coupe/GTV looking like that is hot nonetheless. 

     

    David
    12 minutes ago, USA-1 said:

    Ya 🐂💩er :smilewide:  I think it's automotive art on wheels :P

    Ya should be nicer when you talk about yourself! :P 

    Did mommy not hug you enough growing up in Oregon around all those 🐄

    :roflmao:

     

    I give ya a Hug, after all 🐮 are cute and deserve love too!

    🤗

    smk4565
    1 hour ago, balthazar said:

    And American buyers have zero positive perception of peugeot. A fool's gamble.

    Dodge, Chrysler and Fiat have negative images.  Carlos is going to bring something here, and I am betting that it isn't going to be Opel.

    USA-1
    20 minutes ago, David said:

    Ya should be nicer when you talk about yourself! :P 

    Did mommy not hug you enough growing up in Oregon around all those 🐄

    :roflmao:

     

    I give ya a Hug, after all 🐮 are cute and deserve love too!

    🤗

    Nothing about that comment has anything to do with my childhood ya weirdo. I had a great childhood, how about you? Oh that's right you don't get a long with your parents like I do. So I guess it makes sense you'd go there. It must be the lack of oxygen up in Seattle with you and the stinky hippy anarchists you live around :roflmao:

    smk4565
    40 minutes ago, David said:

    This auto is just :puke: Ugly to me. different in a bad sort of way. :puke:

    RIGHT........................................

    You must have forgotten that America has a terrible impression of Peugeot. If you think he can make bank selling that label here in the US, I have Beach Front Property in Arizona to sell you next to the Grand Canyon! :) 

    I think he has a better chance with Peugeot than Opel or Citroen, and Chrysler and Fiat are dead weight that are only kept around out of nostalgia of the owners of Fiat-Chrysler, but FCA as a company is gone and Carlos has no nostalgia for them.   If you read up on Tavares, he has a no private jets rule, he personally travels economy class on planes and trains, this guy is a cost cutter extraordinaire, and he doesn't care about volume, only cares about profitability and making money.  GM could never make money on Opel, he made money on it in 18 months.   This guy will be aggressive, slash through the dead weight and push Peugeot and DS where he makes margin.  

    David
    17 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    I think he has a better chance with Peugeot than Opel or Citroen, and Chrysler and Fiat are dead weight that are only kept around out of nostalgia of the owners of Fiat-Chrysler, but FCA as a company is gone and Carlos has no nostalgia for them.   If you read up on Tavares, he has a no private jets rule, he personally travels economy class on planes and trains, this guy is a cost cutter extraordinaire, and he doesn't care about volume, only cares about profitability and making money.  GM could never make money on Opel, he made money on it in 18 months.   This guy will be aggressive, slash through the dead weight and push Peugeot and DS where he makes margin.  

    First off Carlos is GONE and in hiding in a 3rd world country if he did not get blown up by the port explosion that killed so many innocent people.

    As far as name brands, you have way too much faith in people thinking positive here of Peugeot and DS. Yes they make some interesting products and have had positive reviews in Europe. 

    That is Europe and they DO NOT have any marketing power here in the US like your Badge mobile Mercedes-Benz has. As such, Chrysler has more marketing creds with the van and 300 than trying to start from scratch and looking up the history of Peugeot and seeing how crappy they did.

    I would bet on Chrysler with rebadged Peugeot and DS auto's and an existing dealership than trying to close them down and rebuild new dealerships on P and DS.

    balthazar
    50 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    Dodge, Chrysler and Fiat have negative images.

    Fiat unquestionably does, if it has any image at all.
    But Chrysler & Dodge have very good images- you're stuck in 1982 with that.
    Dodge also isn't "dead weight"- they moved 422K units in '19 withOUT Ram.

    Alfa is what's dead weight; 18K units sold, down almost 23% from 2018.
    Citroen & Peugeot are dead on arrival- lost in the crowd with nothing to pull buyers with and a negative image.

    Carlos can try and bring something here, but he had better understand the market before pushing billions anywhere or he's going to lose.

    67impss

    I can envision the yellow car with a Dodge face and the daytime running lights being the slashes in the paint on the current cars. Give it a heritage name and mod that 4 banger to the limit. After all it's a Dodge brotha😁

    oldshurst442

    That yellow car would be nice as a Dodge Neon. With a modded 4 banger...Neon SRT4 has a nice familiar ring to it. 

    And if Stellantis wants an EV/Hybrid version for it, especially as a Dodge...Neon cant be any better for a name. 

    balthazar
    6 hours ago, smk4565 said:

    I think 2021 model year is rumored as the final one for the Chrysler 300.

    Chrysler 300 by itself outsold the entire 3-model Alfa lineup in 2019.

    Alfa as a brand was down 23% vs. 2018. Rumors are swirling it'll get yanked- can't survive on that kind of horrible volume.

    Right, smk?

    • oldshurst442
      Alternative Fuels & Propulsion RANDOM

      By oldshurst442 · Posted

      Id like to find common ground with this conversation.   Im exhausted with my day. However, If Im not headed to bed in the next hour, I will quote the areas of where I agree with you and where I dont, but Id like to concentrate of where we agree.   If I am going beddy bye bye, Ill do this tomorrow.        
    • balthazar
      Alternative Fuels & Propulsion RANDOM

      By balthazar · Posted

      I appreciate the back-n-forth, 442.
    • oldshurst442
      Alternative Fuels & Propulsion RANDOM

      By oldshurst442 · Posted

      How is that any different from putting gas in an ICE car at a gas station? *SIGH*  charging times WILL go down.   Banning of ICE cars is not happening tomorrow...  and even if it were...charging times aint that bad now...     Its that hyperbolic commentary that forbids me in actually agreeing with you on your points.  I actually DO agree with everything you have said.    
    • trinacriabob
      Random Thoughts Thread

      By trinacriabob · Posted

      I, too, could not sit through an episode of "The Sopranos."  I have an acquaintance who can probably recite all the lines from the three Godfathers, Goodfellas, etc. owing to how many times he has watched these shows and it can be irritating.  Working class (no judgment here) Italian-Americans who think this is cool stuff need a paradigm shift something fierce. @David  Your observation is very West Coast!  Probably more Pac NW.  You probably didn't know that in the early 1920s or so, Seattle's Rainier Valley section was nicknamed Garlic Gulch, probably when Seattle was a rougher logging town without all the genteel PC-ness of today. You are right.  "Goombah" is a bad bastardization of "cumpari."  https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Eh,_Cumpari! Some truncate it to cumpa', but most don't.  It means "mate," "friend," or "buddy" but it also rarely used to imply someone's Godfather in Sicilian or someone in the Godfather's extended family who is now a "friend" or a "buddy" by annexation.  There is no "g" at the beginning this word.  That's a North American thing.  It sounds dumb.  Another awful Americanization goes like this: Your background is Italian? Yeah, my grandparents came from Italy. Where in Italy did your grandparents come from? I'm tinkin' they were "Nah-boo-lee-dahn."   This means Neapolitan.  Correct Italian would be Napoletano.  (Not quite the same as Janet Napolitano.) Southerners with more guttural pronunciation might say "Napulitan," but in no 'effin way is there either a "b" or a "d" in the pronunciation.   But, since Jersey Shore type dudes are fairly idiotic, a bastardization of the term such as "goombah" would suit THEM just fine. * end of rant *    
    • balthazar
      Alternative Fuels & Propulsion RANDOM

      By balthazar · Posted

      No one here is crying or denying or wailing or making excuses.  I'm simply applying real world scenarios / questions that a unilateral ban unquestionably would see the disadvantaged, further disadvantaged. Have the 'ban ideologues' considered these scenarios? Are you sure? - - - - - Let me interject this here: have any of these U.S. proposed IC bans been defined at literally banning ALL IC vehicles at Date X, or is it merely banning the FUTURE SALE of new IC vehicles? I strongly doubt a unilateral ban would stand up legally (the grandfathering legal basis), but I put nothing past idiot planners & 'the good of the many' futurists. - - - - - I agree that people have and will continue to persevere, but note that the BASE LEVEL of what people have to endure, in general, has risen over time.  Decades ago, if you had a phone, it was common to be on a party line with 1 or more other families. Nowadays, if you qualify, the Gov't gives you a free smart phone, because somehow it's a 'necessity' that the taxpayer should cover. I didn't get a smart phone until 2019 (by choice tho). My buddy, born in '55, grew up in a Brooklyn tenement building. 4 tiny apartments on each floor shared a common bathroom. Codes haven't allowed such to be built that way in probably over 50 years. Saying it's OK for poor folk to lose their cars, be unable to afford an old EV (and if they could- have no place to charge it other than driving to a corporate retail place and sitting for hours), and told 'just ride the bus everywhere / pay for a taxi' seems incredibly cold-hearted. I mean; we're already dealing with folk so wretchedly downtrodden they have no ID if they had to show it to vote. :rolleyes:

