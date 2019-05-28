Jump to content
  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    GM Teaming with Bechtel To Deploy Widespread Fast-Charging Station Network

      ...two forming a new company for EV charging station infrastructure...

    General Motors and Bechtel are teaming up to form a new company to deploy a widespread fast-charging network. Neither company plans to put any money into the project, outside investors are being solicited.  The network will help General Motors, which plans to introduce 20 new EVs by 2023.  It will also help other manufacturers of EVs. 

    General Motors will provide data to help decide where to locate the EV charging stations and Bechtel will use its own experts for the engineering and building of the stations. Much of the data will come from GM's OnStar system to help learn where people tend to park.  Data from both electric and gasoline powered vehicles will be used.

    Additional fast-charging infrastructure is seen as a requirement to increasing electric vehicle sales. According to a survey by AAA, one of the biggest concerns Americans have about EVs is having enough locations to charge them.  

    The network built by Bechtel and GM will not be limited to interstate highways where most fast charging stations have been located so far.  The company will also locate chargers in urban areas targeting apartments and condos where drivers cannot have a home charger of their own. 

    The new venture joins major initiatives from Electrify America, a Volkswagen funded EV station program, and Tesla with Supercharging, to build out a nationwide network of charging stations. 

    Source: CNN

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    dfelt

    Interesting that both GM and Bechtel want to build out this but not invest their own cash. Very weird.

    A Horse With No Name
    59 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    Interesting that both GM and Bechtel want to build out this but not invest their own cash. Very weird.

    Because they know it is a loosing proposition financially.

    dfelt
    15 minutes ago, A Horse With No Name said:

    Because they know it is a loosing proposition financially.

    It is a Chicken or the Egg situation. Charging is everywhere, but fast charging requires investment and if GM truly wants their Electric Auto's to take off and sell, then you have to invest in the infrastructure. ICE Auto's where this way in the late 1800's / early 1900's. Those that invest will win I believe.

    Tesla wins in this regards as they have been building their charging setup for the customers to use. Tesla's biggest problem is Musk and his quick lose of interest once something becomes mainstream versus the shiny new toy and distractions with tunneling, Mars, Narcissistic Look At Me! syndrome.

    riviera74
    26 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    It is a Chicken or the Egg situation. Charging is everywhere, but fast charging requires investment and if GM truly wants their Electric Auto's to take off and sell, then you have to invest in the infrastructure. ICE Auto's where this way in the late 1800's / early 1900's. Those that invest will win I believe.

    Tesla wins in this regards as they have been building their charging setup for the customers to use. Tesla's biggest problem is Musk and his quick lose of interest once something becomes mainstream versus the shiny new toy and distractions with tunneling, Mars, Narcissistic Look At Me! syndrome.

    Elon Musk would be wise to give all executive control of Tesla to a real car guy.  Elon can then focus on other things instead.

    Drew Dowdell
    3 hours ago, A Horse With No Name said:

    I don't think GM will sell enough electrics for this to matter.

     

    I think GM is making sure the egg is there before the chicken. 

    oldshurst442

    Tesla's supercharging network is an asset that Tesla possesses that appears to be overlooked.   Tesla's network is an advantage that Tesla has over all other manufacturer's  EV sales.  That network system is a big part of Tesla's prestige. When VW and now GM  matches Tesla's charging network in term of size and accessibility,  that might  just eat in to Tesla's appeal just a tad and maybe reverse Tesla's God-like aura they have....

    Its in GM's best interest to build up a and beef up the charging network system if they want to succeed in selling EVs to the masses. 

     

    surreal1272
    4 hours ago, ocnblu said:

    Failure.

    How is setting up a nationwide infrastructure for the future (as well as coinciding with their EV plans between now and 2023) a “failure”? Somehow I’m guessing 100+ years ago, you would have branded the mass expansion of fossil fuel stations across the country as a “failure” as well. 

    ocnblu

    The failure in this case is still charging time.  It is in portability.  It is in much higher vehicle purchase prices.  It is in profitability.  It is in customer resistance to all of this.  I can see why they are calling for investors, it is to shield themselves from incredible losses when it crashes.

    dfelt
    4 hours ago, ocnblu said:

    The failure in this case is still charging time.  It is in portability.  It is in much higher vehicle purchase prices.  It is in profitability.  It is in customer resistance to all of this.  I can see why they are calling for investors, it is to shield themselves from incredible losses when it crashes.

    It is in YOUR FAILURE to accept change of Habits. You so want static life that you FAIL to see progress. 

    The early 1900's was not Electrics time due to the lack of proper battery storage. We have that now and constant improvements, so changing the habit to plug in at night so you start each day off full on a 300 mile battery pack is just a change of habit without the petro smell, toxic absorption into the hands, under ground storage, distribution, etc.

    While I also see their approach to shield themselves from the cost and always potential immediate loss of money as a public trading company where you have to bow to the shareholders, this is smart business sense.

    As the XFC charging infrastructure grows and as we move away from the Li Ion batteries to Solid State such as Toshiba is building and is going into Nissan and Mitsubishi auto's, we will see this change over much faster than you or others will expect. 

    Most woman and a large amount of men would love to not have to go to the gas station or deal with the maintenance of the current Auto's that go on sale. This is why the 100,000 mile tune up and service became the new norm.

    Electrics with their minimal service will change this again for humans that do not want to be bothered with service of the ICE variety.

