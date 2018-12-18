Jump to content
  • William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Rumorpile: Jaguar Land Rover May Slash 5,000 Jobs

      A triple whammy of various issues

    This past year hasn't been good for Jaguar Land Rover. A triple whammy of sales dropping in China, demand for diesel vehicles falling, and the looming threat of Brexit has seen the company report a 90 million pound (about $113,550,300) loss in the third-quarter. S&P Global Ratings recently cut their long-term rating into JLR's parent company, Tata Motors into Junk Status.

    Because of this, Jaguar Land Rover will be detailing a three-year cost-cutting plan next month. Tata announced the plan back in October that would save 2.5 billion pounds (about $3.2 billion) within the first 18 months. There would be job cuts, but Tata did not say how many. The Financial Times reported this week that JLR is planning to cut 5,000 of its 40,000 workforce in the U.K.- this according to sources.

    “It’s do or die at the moment,” Robin Zhu, an analyst from Bernstein said.

    “JLR has been seriously mismanaged in recent years, with cost runaways, products disappointing in the market, and hedging issues costing it billions."

    “Jaguar Land Rover notes media speculation about the potential impact of its ongoing charge and accelerate transformation programmes. As announced when we published our second-quarter results, these programmes aim to deliver £2.5bn of cost, cash and profit improvements over the next two years. Jaguar Land Rover does not comment on rumours concerning any part of these plans,” JLR said in a statement to The Guardian.

    Other parts of the plan are said to include a reduction in models and selling off various assets. But Evercore ISI, an investment advisory frim said JLR needs to do more than cut costs.

    "The company needs to consider whether it’s spreading itself too wide and whether competing with the Germans in the tough premium sedan segment is a viable strategy," it wrote in a note to investors this week.

    Source: Financial Times (Subscription Required) via The Guardian, Automotive News (Subscription Required)

    Edited by William Maley


    Go to articles Jaguar

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    dfelt

    Makes sense, I question how long they can last with their limited sales, They need to change faster than they are.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    A Horse With No Name
    12 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    Makes sense, I question how long they can last with their limited sales, They need to change faster than they are.

    Market is changing also.

    • Like 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565

    I thought 2 years ago Brexit was a terrible idea.  I don’t understand how separating yourself from the EU is better for business than being in the EU. This is like the tariff war we are in, that doesn’t help businesses.  

    I think the next recession could knock out another 5-10 auto brands globally and these guys along with a couple of FCA’s are at the top of the list.

    • Upvote 3

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    A Horse With No Name
    10 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    I thought 2 years ago Brexit was a terrible idea.  I don’t understand how separating yourself from the EU is better for business than being in the EU. This is like the tariff war we are in, that doesn’t help businesses.  

    I think the next recession could knock out another 5-10 auto brands globally and these guys along with a couple of FCA’s are at the top of the list.

    Agree completely.

    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    riviera74

    Tata will have a lot of decisions to make in the next year or so.  Will either Jaguar or Land Rover be shut down, and if so, how soon?

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    A Horse With No Name
    1 hour ago, riviera74 said:

    Tata will have a lot of decisions to make in the next year or so.  Will either Jaguar or Land Rover be shut down, and if so, how soon?

    Probably neither shut down....but neither of them will be healthy either.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Your content will need to be approved by a moderator

    Guest
    You are commenting as a guest. If you have an account, please sign in.
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×