  Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Arteon On Its Way to U.S.... Finally.

      Likely to appear this summer after more than a year delay.

    The delayed launch of the Volkswagen Arteon may be nearing its end. MotorTrend is reporting that the Chairman of Volkswagen has said that the Arteon will hit U.S. shores this year. 

    The original cause of the delay was a backlog of certifying vehicles under the World Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP).  The Arteon in the U.S. will use a 268 hp 2.0 liter Turbo from Audi that had yet to be certified.  VW sells the Arteon in Europe using a different engine.

    The Arteon debuted at the 2018 Chicago Auto Show and is priced above the Passat in the Volkswagen lineup. 

    Edited by Drew Dowdell

    Source: MotorTrend

     

    dfelt

    Cool that there will be a decent size 4 door car coming as an option for those that are not into the CUV/SUV thing.

    Frisky Dingo

    On the one hand, I'm glad to see a truly new sedan hitting the market. Especially one as great looking as this. And I think it will offer a pretty strong value quotient, as well.

    On the other hand, I feel compelled to point out that this should have been on sale a year ago. Especially considering VW's habit of completely botching the roll out of new models to dealers. With the inevitable low build numbers, port issues, transportation hang ups, and mismanagement of allocations that are the VW norm, it will be the end of summer before there is any inventory and people can drive them and reasonably get cars spec'd to their liking. By that point, the novelty will have worn off. Couple that to the fact that VW will be stingy on incentives and it will lease like crap, and it is not a recipe for sales success.

    Also, I've driven it, and people wanting a though and through sport sedan aren't going to be captivated by it. Not trying to be cynical, but I foresee this car suffering the same fate as the CC. It will be fresh for a short while- which VW will squander- then the enthusiasm will fade and along with it, the interest and sales. I hope they prove me wrong, but my guess is this car is going to be DOA.

    Drew Dowdell
    1 hour ago, Paolino said:

    If priced right, I'd actually consider something like this.

    I think you'd miss the power you currently have, or would have in a LaX. 

    smk4565

    It has some style to it but aren’t these like $40k?  I feel like they will over price themselves like Kia did with the Stinger.

    riviera74
    1 hour ago, smk4565 said:

    It has some style to it but aren’t these like $40k?  I feel like they will over price themselves like Kia did with the Stinger.

    Sad part is that you can rarely get a RWD sports sedan (from anyone, even KIA) for less than $40K these days brand new.  As for the Arteon, it should have come to our shores TWO years ago.

    Paolino
    15 hours ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    I think you'd miss the power you currently have, or would have in a LaX. 

    It's funny, I don't use the power I have or had in a LaCrosse, but I definitely appreciate the smoothness and refined nature of a V6.  I just don't like 4-cylinders honestly.

    smk4565

    It is front drive 4-cylinder car, it doesn’t need a V6 or rear drive it needs a lower price. People aren’t paying big money for a VW as proven by Phaeton and the CC had low sales too.

    Also the 2020 Sonata looks like a better version of this, in tax the Sonata puts the Arteon to shame, VW better have discounts ready to roll when the Sonata goes on sale.

    Drew Dowdell
    4 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    It is front drive 4-cylinder car, it doesn’t need a V6 or rear drive it needs a lower price. People aren’t paying big money for a VW as proven by Phaeton and the CC had low sales too.

    Also the 2020 Sonata looks like a better version of this, in tax the Sonata puts the Arteon to shame, VW better have discounts ready to roll when the Sonata goes on sale.

    I would expect the Arteon to have much better NVH. Non-Genesis Hyundais tend to have some refinement issues from their engines, but without the information on the Sonata being released, we'll just have to wait and see what they did with the powertrain. 

    riviera74
    2 hours ago, smk4565 said:

    It is front drive 4-cylinder car, it doesn’t need a V6 or rear drive it needs a lower price. People aren’t paying big money for a VW as proven by Phaeton and the CC had low sales too.

    Phaeton especially.  Since when can VW price a common car at Audi pricing?!  I have never understood why the Phaeton was priced to be a bargain-basement Audi A8.  The CC on the other hand needed a $5K price cut for those to sell.

