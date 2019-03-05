Arteon On Its Way to U.S.... Finally.

The delayed launch of the Volkswagen Arteon may be nearing its end. MotorTrend is reporting that the Chairman of Volkswagen has said that the Arteon will hit U.S. shores this year.
The original cause of the delay was a backlog of certifying vehicles under the World Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP). The Arteon in the U.S. will use a 268 hp 2.0 liter Turbo from Audi that had yet to be certified. VW sells the Arteon in Europe using a different engine.
The Arteon debuted at the 2018 Chicago Auto Show and is priced above the Passat in the Volkswagen lineup.
Related:
Recommended Comments
Your content will need to be approved by a moderator