Interactive Review: 2020 Toyota 86 GT

It has been a moment since any new vehicle has rolled into the garage at Cheers & Gears' Detroit office. A combination of a review backlog and COVID-19 messing up everything in the world made me put requesting vehicles for evaluation on the back burner. But with backlog finished and COVID-19 currently at a lull here in the state, I thought it was time to put a request in.

The first vehicle in this run is the 2020 Genesis G70 3.3T Sport. To break it down, this is Genesis' entry-level model in the lineup packing a very potent twin-turbo 3.3L V6 with 365 horsepower - the same one found in the Kia Stinger GT and Genesis G80 Sport I have driven previously. As-tested, this G70 rings in at $51,245.

Some first impressions:

Surprised at how well this sedan handles when in the comfort mode. Not too much body roll and the steering having some heft. Wondering if this is due to the optional Sport Package. One of the tightest back seats I have experienced in a compact luxury sedan. Small gap for my head and knees almost touching the back of the seat. I think the former Cadillac ATS and Lexus IS are the smallest still, but the G70 isn't running to far behind. The Serbian Ice exterior paint color changes shade depending on if you're in the sun or shade. Can change from a white to a light gray. I'll have more updates as the week goes on. If you have any questions in the meantime, drop them below and I'll try my best to answer them.

One more thing; either this weekend or early next week. I'll be doing a state of the review where I'll talk about the current state of reviews and what I have planned for down the road. Also, I'll be talking about which brands I currently have access to at this time.









