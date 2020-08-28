Jump to content
  • William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Interactive Review: 2020 Toyota 86 GT

      The model formally known as the Scion FR-S comes in for its interactive review

    Next up on the review vehicle playlist here at C&G's Detroit Bureau is the 2020 Toyota 86, a vehicle I haven't driven since it was called the Scion FR-S. A lot has changed with this model aside from its name since the one I drove back in 2013. The styling has been refreshed, various tweaks made the suspension, and minor updates to the interior. What hasn't changed is the 2.0L boxer-four from Subaru that produces 205 horsepower and 156 pound-feet of torque. My test vehicle has the standard six-speed manual.

    The as-tested price for this 86 comes to $34,783, partly due to a couple of TRD options being fitted. Here's some first impressions,

    • The 2.0L boxer-four isn't a great sounding to begin with, sounding like a bucket of bolts being shaken. The optional TRD exhaust only makes the noise worse.
    • Handling is still this car's strong suit, offering minimal body roll and crisp steering.
    • The touchscreen radio is very barebones, but does offer Apple CarPlay.

    I'll have more thoughts throughout the week, and will be doing my best to answer various questions from you. 

    Toyota 86 2.jpgToyota 86 3.jpgJF1ZNAE16L9751075.png

    Go to articles

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    David

    With Torque being so weak, how is the off the line pull?

    How is high speed passing in this car?

    Equal to the 2013, better or worse since your last review?

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565

    $34k and it doesn’t have any power and it isn’t very nice inside, so what do you get for all that money?

    Also there are 6 cylinder cars with 400 hp putting out 21/28 mpg or even beating that number.

    Edited by smk4565

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Join the conversation

    You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
    Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.

    Guest
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



  • Similar Content

    • William Maley
      Interactive Review: 2020 Volvo V60 T8 Polestar
      By William Maley
      Taking the place of the Genesis G70 this week in the C&G Detroit Bureau is the 2020 Volvo V60 T8 Polestar. Aside from the long name, this Volvo gives us our first chance to check out the T8 powertrain. In Volvo terms, this is a 2.0L four-cylinder that comes super and turbocharged, and boasts two electric motors. This gives a total of 415 horsepower and 494 pound-feet of torque. It also gives the wagon an electric only range of 22 miles - something I'll be checking out once I get the battery fully charged.
      Pricing on this wagon comes in at an as-tested price of $68,940.
      Some first impressions below,
      This powertrain pulls the V60 along like a train. Being a Polestar Engineered model, the V60 comes with adjustable Ohlins Dampers and a stiffer front strut bar. I can't comfirm its handling characteristics yet, but can say ride quality is a bit on the rough side. Gold seatbelts. I'll have a bit more to talk about as the week goes on with the V60 Polestar, so stay tuned. Also, drop a question or two on this speedy Swede.


      View full article
    • William Maley
      Interactive Review: 2020 Volvo V60 T8 Polestar
      By William Maley
      Taking the place of the Genesis G70 this week in the C&G Detroit Bureau is the 2020 Volvo V60 T8 Polestar. Aside from the long name, this Volvo gives us our first chance to check out the T8 powertrain. In Volvo terms, this is a 2.0L four-cylinder that comes super and turbocharged, and boasts two electric motors. This gives a total of 415 horsepower and 494 pound-feet of torque. It also gives the wagon an electric only range of 22 miles - something I'll be checking out once I get the battery fully charged.
      Pricing on this wagon comes in at an as-tested price of $68,940.
      Some first impressions below,
      This powertrain pulls the V60 along like a train. Being a Polestar Engineered model, the V60 comes with adjustable Ohlins Dampers and a stiffer front strut bar. I can't comfirm its handling characteristics yet, but can say ride quality is a bit on the rough side. Gold seatbelts. I'll have a bit more to talk about as the week goes on with the V60 Polestar, so stay tuned. Also, drop a question or two on this speedy Swede.

    • William Maley
      Interactive Review: 2020 Genesis G70 3.3T Sport
      By William Maley
      It has been a moment since any new vehicle has rolled into the garage at Cheers & Gears' Detroit office. A combination of a review backlog and COVID-19 messing up everything in the world made me put requesting vehicles for evaluation on the back burner. But with backlog finished and COVID-19 currently at a lull here in the state, I thought it was time to put a request in. 
      The first vehicle in this run is the 2020 Genesis G70 3.3T Sport. To break it down, this is Genesis' entry-level model in the lineup packing a very potent twin-turbo 3.3L V6 with 365 horsepower - the same one found in the Kia Stinger GT and Genesis G80 Sport I have driven previously. As-tested, this G70 rings in at $51,245.
      Some first impressions:
      Surprised at how well this sedan handles when in the comfort mode. Not too much body roll and the steering having some heft. Wondering if this is due to the optional Sport Package. One of the tightest back seats I have experienced in a compact luxury sedan. Small gap for my head and knees almost touching the back of the seat. I think the former Cadillac ATS and Lexus IS are the smallest still, but the G70 isn't running to far behind. The Serbian Ice exterior paint color changes shade depending on if you're in the sun or shade. Can change from a white to a light gray. I'll have more updates as the week goes on. If you have any questions in the meantime, drop them below and I'll try my best to answer them.
      One more thing; either this weekend or early next week. I'll be doing a state of the review where I'll talk about the current state of reviews and what I have planned for down the road. Also, I'll be talking about which brands I currently have access to at this time.




      View full article

  • Posts

  • Social Stream

  • Today's Birthdays

    1. siegen
      siegen
      (36 years old)

  • Who's Online (See full list)

  • My Clubs

About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×
×
  • Create New...