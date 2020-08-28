Interactive Review: 2020 Toyota 86 GT

Next up on the review vehicle playlist here at C&G's Detroit Bureau is the 2020 Toyota 86, a vehicle I haven't driven since it was called the Scion FR-S. A lot has changed with this model aside from its name since the one I drove back in 2013. The styling has been refreshed, various tweaks made the suspension, and minor updates to the interior. What hasn't changed is the 2.0L boxer-four from Subaru that produces 205 horsepower and 156 pound-feet of torque. My test vehicle has the standard six-speed manual.
The as-tested price for this 86 comes to $34,783, partly due to a couple of TRD options being fitted. Here's some first impressions,
- The 2.0L boxer-four isn't a great sounding to begin with, sounding like a bucket of bolts being shaken. The optional TRD exhaust only makes the noise worse.
- Handling is still this car's strong suit, offering minimal body roll and crisp steering.
- The touchscreen radio is very barebones, but does offer Apple CarPlay.
I'll have more thoughts throughout the week, and will be doing my best to answer various questions from you.
