Chicago 2019: 2020 Toyota Land Cruiser Heritage Edition

PLANO, TX, January 23, 2019 – Six decades and millions of adventurous miles in the making, the 2020 Toyota Land Cruiser Heritage Edition melds exclusive design with added function for its debut just ahead of the Chicago Auto Show, where it will be shown to the public for the first time.

The Land Cruiser Heritage Edition honors this legendary vehicle’s continuous evolution, from bare-bones, mountain-climbing 4x4 to world-renowned, full-capability premium-luxury utility vehicle. The Heritage Edition also celebrates the Land Cruiser’s continuous place in Toyota’s U.S. lineup since 1958. For the 2020 model year there will be 1,200 Heritage Editions available, with units going on in late summer of 2019. Pricing will be announced closer to on-sale date.

The 2020 Land Cruiser Heritage Edition, only offered as a two-row model to maximize cargo capacity, is dressed elegantly for the occasion. The choice of Midnight Black Metallic or Blizzard Pearl exterior color is uniquely styled with a black-accented grille and bronze-colored BBS 18 x 8.0-inch forged aluminum wheels featuring a “TOYOTA” center cap. A vintage-style Land Cruiser exterior badge evokes the vehicle’s long, accomplished history in an understated way.

To complement its purpose-built overlanding focus, the running boards and chrome lower body side moldings of the standard Land Cruiser are deleted, while darkened headlight housings, fog lights with dark chrome surrounds and side mirrors with darkened chrome details underscore the vehicle’s sophisticated presence.

Highlighting the Land Cruiser’s renown for blending luxury with capability, the Heritage Edition is exclusively outfitted with black leather-trimmed upholstery. The bronze wheel color carries inside for the contrast stitching used throughout the cabin, including the steering wheel, door trim, center stack, console and seats. Finally, the Land Cruiser Heritage Edition features all-weather floor mats and cargo liner, so it’s ready to get out and have fun.

V8, 4WD Powerhouse

The Toyota Land Cruiser remains a benchmark for combining no-compromise capability with coddling luxury. Its sole available powertrain is a brawny yet refined 381-horsepower 5.7-liter DOHC V8 engine, which produces 401 lb.-ft. of torque. The 8-speed Electronically Controlled Automatic Transmission with intelligence (ECT-i) teams with a versatile full-time 4WD system, which uses a TORSEN limited-slip locking center differential and a 2-speed transfer case with selectable low-range.

Land Cruiser’s off-road capability is rooted in high-strength body-on-frame construction and sophisticated double-wishbone front and four-link coil-spring rear suspension. Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System (KDSS) hydraulically adjusts the stabilizer bars to enhance on-road smoothness and off-road wheel articulation. Off-road prowess is supported by a plethora of advanced assist technologies, including Downhill Assist Control, Hill Start Assist, CRAWL Control, and Off-Road Turn Assist. Using the Multi-Terrain Select system, the driver can match wheel slip control to the surface and driving conditions.



Skid plates help to protect the front suspension, radiator, fuel tank, and transfer case, and Multi-Terrain Monitor provides nearly 360-degree visibility on tight trails. Equipped with a standard Trailer Towing Package, the Land Cruiser can pull a trailer up to 8,100 pounds.

Roughing It in Luxury

The 2020 Heritage Edition features Land Cruiser’s full complement of amenities, including ventilated front seats, heated steering wheel with power tilt and telescoping and memory, power moonroof, four-zone automatic climate control with 28 cabin air vents, and Smart Key keyless entry with push-button start. For additional storage options, the Heritage Edition removes the cool box in the center console of the front seat.

A 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system features standard Premium JBL® Audio with Integrated Navigation, 14 JBL speakers, split-screen capability, advanced voice recognition, Siri® Eyes Free mode, SiriusXM® Satellite Radio, Bluetooth® connectivity and music streaming, and Qi wireless phone charging with compatible phones.

Toyota Safety Connect (with three years of complimentary service) uses onboard cellular technology, independent of the driver’s phone, to provide such services as Automatic Collision Notification, Stolen Vehicle Location, Emergency Assistance Button (SOS), and GPS-enhanced Roadside Assistance.



All Land Cruiser models come standard with Toyota Safety Sense P (TSS-P). Using millimeter-wave radar and a monocular camera sensor to detect a preceding pedestrian or a preceding vehicle, TSS-P Pre-Collision System is designed to automatically apply braking if necessary to help mitigate or avoid collisions in certain conditions. The system includes Lane Departure Alert with Sway Warning System, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, and Automatic High Beams.



In addition to TSS-P, Blind Spot Monitor and Rear Cross Traffic Alert are also standard.