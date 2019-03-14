A Replacement for Displacement - Cadillac to Adopt New Engine Numbering Scheme

The saying goes there is no replacement for displacement, but at Cadillac that is no longer the case when it comes to the trunk badges. Starting in 2020 on the XT6, Cadillac will drop the engine displacement badge from their vehicles. Instead, they will use a number that represents torque in newton-meters and rounded up to the next number that ends in 00 or 50. Turbo models will get a T, while V-series models will retain their V in place of the number.

For the XT6, that means its 271 lb-ft of torque converts to 373 newton-meters and then gets rounded up to 400.

Once the scheme rolls out to other models it could look like this:

XT4 2.0T - 350T

XT5/XT6 3.6 - 400

Escalade 6.2 - 600 (current model, future model could be different)

ATS/CTS/CT6 2.0T - 400T (current model, future CT4 and CT5 could be different)

ATS/CTS/CT6 3.6 - 400

CTS 3.6TT - 600T

CT6 3.0T - 550T

If the V-series cars used the numbers, it would look like this:

ATS 3.6 TT - 600T

CTS-V 6.2 - 900(S?)

CT6-V 4.2T - 850T

Cadillac President Steve Carlisle said "We're not talking about displacements anymore. [The new badging's] purpose is to communicate power and performance, not just for internal combustion engines, but also for other propulsion." This is a nod to Cadillac's first all-electric model coming in 2022. Cadillac has not yet revealed what letter the electric vehicles will use. The CT6 PHEV still sold in China could potentially wear a 600 badge.

This move by Cadillac resembles Audi's move to a horsepower based naming scheme used in Europe.

The 2020 Cadillac XT6 will be built in Spring Hill TN and will go on sale later this year.

