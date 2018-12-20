Jump to content
    Unifor Drops Some Print Ads on GM's Doorstep

      That's a bit of rude awakening 

    General Motors got a rude awakening if they picked up a copy of the Detroit Free Press or Detroit News. Right on the front page is a large ad by Canadian union Unifor accusing GM executives of having the lack of support toward Canadian and U.S. plant workers after announcing certain products would be "unallocated" and bringing up the possible worry of plant closures.

    One ad says, "U.S. and Canadian workers made GM," that follows with the question, "Why should our jobs and our products go to Mexico? Keep our plants open."

    Automotive News notes that the ads weren't in any Candian papers. The most likely reason for that is that Unifor officials would be meeting with GM today at the Renaissance Center.

    “GM needs to know that we are not accepting their announcement. It is crystal clear to myself and the leadership of the union that GM is leaving Canada. The newspaper ads are to let them know we are dead serious,” said Unifor president Jerry Dias.

    Dias said the ads are to show GM that it will have “a real problem” selling new vehicles to consumers on either side of the border starting next year.

    “GM has betrayed consumers in Canada and the United States. People are finally saying to GM, ‘You have gone too far.’ This is going on on both sides of the border,” he said.

    GM in an emailed statement to Automotive News said, "The GM restructuring decisions are extremely difficult for all of us in Oshawa, but we believe the best approach is to work together to support our employees including support for local training and transition initiatives in the Durham Region. We remain strongly committed to Canada and will continue to engage in dialogue with Unifor."

    GM also confirmed the meeting with Unifor but declined to provide any details about it.

    Kristin Dziczek, vice president of Industry, Labor & Economics at the Center for Automotive Research said Unifor faces an uphill battle with GM as their negotiations don't till 2020, a year after the UAW does theirs.

    "The UAW is going to go after any new product allocations for their two plants that are set to close and others that are underutilized," she said.

    "If there's product to be got, the UAW is going to go after it first."

    Dziczek also notes that Unifor's ads have "somewhat have a point" regarding GM's plants in Mexico, which are more utilized than many plants in Canada and the U.S.

    "They have to look like they're fighting like mad, and there are lots of ways of doing that. This is one way."

    We have a picture of the ad from the Detroit Free Press below if you're interested in what it looks like.

    Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required)

    Suaviloquent

    Very well done. If GM workers can convince Americans and Canadians to boycott their product and forcing GM to hemmorage profits and recommit to local manufacturing...it would be one of the last hurrahs of labour conquering capital...damn if it’s Unionized they will want to burn GM down to the ground if nothing is done.

    riviera74

    It would be better if half the import buyers would buy GM products instead.  Last 40 years have been rather painful.

    While I cannot blame Unifor for this publicity stunt, they would be better off getting their fellow Canadians to stop buying Japanese.

    Robert Hall

    Good to see workers fight back..don't know if it will be effective or not.   GM (and other manufacturers) would move all production to 3rd world cheap labor locations if they could get away with it, they have no interest in local manufacturing, they just want to churn out product as fast and cheaply as possible. They couldn't care less about the workers; only the profits for the shareholders and bonuses for incompetent, corrupt executives. 

    balthazar

    ^ Look at all the German & Japanese plants here- those jobs could've gone to citizens where the respective HQs are.

    They couldn't care less about the workers; only the profits for the shareholders and bonuses for incompetent, corrupt executives.

    A Horse With No Name
    15 minutes ago, balthazar said:

    ^ Look at all the German & Japanese plants here- those jobs could've gone to citizens where the respective HQs are.

    They couldn't care less about the workers; only the profits for the shareholders and bonuses for incompetent, corrupt executives.

    So why can BMW and Honda build here at a profit and GM and Ford cannot?

    Also....think of the cool stuff we would be getting it people were more behind U.S. auto makers. Hummer would still be in production...we would be getting the next gen Focus...perhaps a truly hot Taurus SHO.

    F

    As it is Malibu will sort of be last man standing for domestic passenger cars that are just regular automobiles.

    Robert Hall
    24 minutes ago, A Horse With No Name said:

    So why can BMW and Honda build here at a profit and GM and Ford cannot?

     

    Non-union plants?  I don't know how much of a labor cost difference there is, but there must be some difference. 

    balthazar

    We're still assuming the supposed cancelled vehicles were all unprofitable. And that other brand's vehicles in production are profitable.

    GM's pre-tax income in 2017 was just under $12 billion, but 'extraodinaries' resulted in a 3.8B loss last year. The 2 years before that GM's net income was in the $9-10B range.

    oldshurst442
    1 hour ago, riviera74 said:

    It would be better if half the import buyers would buy GM products instead.  Last 40 years have been rather painful.

    While I cannot blame Unifor for this publicity stunt, they would be better off getting their fellow Canadians to stop buying Japanese.﻿

    I sympathize with this...

    Yet...the North American market is in fact a free market system.

    The North American way does not allow for monopolies...(lets leave the obvious exceptions as this discussion will go in another direction. Lets just keep it simple and talk about in theory...)

    The North American people want and demand choice...

    Let us be honest...General Motors, Ford and Chryco really did take advantage of the North American people. Let us be honest. The Big 3 over the century of building cars really did some serious backstabbing to their own, really cheated the masses with piss poor quality products, let their dealership network become stealerships, screw over their workers...even Henry Ford who was once a God for his workers ended up being a Devil...

    Over a century of this. And especially building crap cars in the mid 1970s all the way to, let us be honest...up until 2008...(There was never a good reason for the Northstar V8 to be have been finally fixed of its problems in the mid 2000s when they GM knew what the problems were in the mid 1990s. GM could blame the consumer for crappy servicing, but ultimately, GM knew better...

    And that is just with one problem of many.  In another thread, the one where I went bat shyte crazy, there was talk about GM's screwey key ignition problems.  

    Yes. Yes. Foreign manufacturers have done the same.

    Hyundai...that thread is about Hyundais...

    What I find deplorable though, is that the foreign makes also have built crap. In their home markets too. But those folk are proud of their industry as where Americans lost that pride. (Canadians too lost that pride for American cars). What I find deplorable is that Americans continue to self hate...

    BUT I DO NOT BLAME THEM!!!

    So...we find our situation that we are in....but make no mistake about it. GM did that to themselves...

    About closing down these 5 North American plants.  This is more of a middle finger salute to Donald Trump than it is to American and Canadian workers. But its these 18 000 workers that ultimately get it up the ass...

    The next step is this: Do we stop buying GM vehicles completely? 

    Tough call...maybe not a good choice. 

    So how does GM convince the American and Canadian buying public that GM cares?  How does GM mend the pain of building shytyy cars in the past and how does GM build cars in North America without screwing its worker while making profits...

    Mexico...you know, its close to slave labour...how does a politician and a CEO take care of that problem without having to have factories in the US leave for Mexico all in the while a politician trying to balance trade equality and wanting the best for its workers and its own factories and its own industry? 

    Alls I could tell you is good luck in convincing the person who bought 3 Toyota Corollas or 3 Honda Civics in his lifetime, and those Japanese imports did succeed in getting 300 000 reliable miles to buy an American Ford Tempo or Chevy Citation or Pontiac Grand Prix DOHC 3.4 with head gasket problems or transmission failures that their neighbors always bitched about...or my wife's Fusion getting yet another recall on it...I got this new recall in the fall.  Sure Ford will fix it, free, but this is how Ford loses money on  the Fusion. 

    And if this was before 2009, I would be left with the repair bill to fix it. So...the Big 3 CONTINUE to phoque around with reliability...

    I know I know....Honda and Toyota also have recalls and their reliability is also questionable. 

    But...you cannot deny that a Civic or Corolla, perception or otherwise, common knowledge or myth, a Honda Civic and a Toyota Corolla are built like tanks and will never let down their owners...

    Try saying that about a domestic car (not truck) and see who DOESNT laugh at you...

    balthazar

    I, for one, ABSOLUTELY can deny that a civi-rolla is "built like a tank"- they're cheap, plasticy, disposable appliances.
    And there's no myth about toyota recalling 50 million plus vehicles over the last 15 years for horrendously bad engineering. The frame rot fiasco is a personal fave I can't get past- that was a 1910-level mistake... but in 2010.

    We could examine how shitty japanese cars from the '70s ALSO were if the tin worm hadn't eat them all into rust flakes.

    oldshurst442
    2 minutes ago, balthazar said:

    I, for one, ABSOLUTELY can deny that a civi-rolla is "built like a tank"- they're cheap, plasticy, disposable appliances.
    And there's no myth about toyota recalling 50 million plus vehicles over the last 15 years for horrendously bad engineering. The frame rot fiasco is a personal fave I can't get past- that was a 1910-level mistake... but in 2010.

    We could examine how &#036;h&#33;ty japanese cars from the '70s ALSO were if the tin worm hadn't eat them all into rust flakes.

    You could deny all you want...(and if you read my post correctly, Im in agreement with you) but it still does not change the fact that Americans PERCEIVE...scratch that...the WHOLE planet...PERCEIVES that American cars are garbage...

    This perception has festered itself in the 1980s...and never really went away. To. This. Day. 

     

     

     

     

    riviera74
    1 hour ago, Robert Hall said:

    Non-union plants?  I don't know how much of a labor cost difference there is, but there must be some difference. 

    If within the same area as a union plant (say, a Honda plant in Ohio), a non-union plant is usually $3-5/hr cheaper than a typical UAW union plant.  If there are no union plants (e.g most of the South), it is often half to two-thirds the wages of a union plant.

    balthazar

    balthazar 4,653

    22 minutes ago, oldshurst442 said:

    You could deny all you want...(and if you read my post correctly, Im in agreement with you) but it still does not change the fact that Americans PERCEIVE...scratch that...the WHOLE planet...PERCEIVES that American cars are garbage...

    This perception has festered itself in the 1980s...and never really went away. To. This. Day.

    Yeah, sorry; no way are we in agreement with that impossible statement.

    oldshurst442
    4 minutes ago, balthazar said:

    Yeah, sorry; no way are we in agreement with that impossible statement.

    You live in a fantasy world, Balthy...

    A little pop culture for you...from 1984. A comedy. But the sentiment is there...

     

    And if you do not think people in America, or the whole world does not view American cars as garbage...well...like I said...you may be living in a bubble...

    dfelt

    Blue Collar scare tactics as the Union Bosses are worried about loosing their cushy paid jobs for minimal benefits by not having union members to pay them for pathetic labor negotiations.

    I support GM on this!

    1 hour ago, riviera74 said:

    If within the same area as a union plant (say, a Honda plant in Ohio), a non-union plant is usually $3-5/hr cheaper than a typical UAW union plant.  If there are no union plants (e.g most of the South), it is often half to two-thirds the wages of a union plant.

    Please post facts on this as I have not seen that the non-union plants are that far underpaid.

    From stories I find, the non-Union plants mostly pay more than the UAW.

    https://www.autoblog.com/2015/03/29/foreign-domestic-automakers-wage-gap/

    Seems in this story, Toyota pays their non-Union workers more than the average GM union worker.

    https://www.cbsnews.com/news/the-true-price-of-auto-labor-costs/

    I see NO VALUE from the Unions today.

    oldshurst442
    56 minutes ago, balthazar said:

    What is your source for an all-encompassing 'world opinion', please.

    Stop with the semantic bullsit arguments...but Ill give you one. 

    But you could start with looking what sedans are no.1 in sales in the US market....

     

    As far as my world opinion goes...

    I went to Greece in 2001. Talked to many local yokels about cars...saw many tourists from around the world...with a couple of them, we engaged in world politics and...cars...

    Went to Greece in 2003. Same thing.

    Went to Greece 15 years later...same thing...

    And you know what? 

    American automobiles with several people, in Greece, from Greece, Italy, France, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Egypt, Germany., England..did not have nice things to say about American cars...in 2001, in 2003 and 15 years later in 2018

    Yes. A small sample size. A very small sample size. From people that never really saw an American automobile in their lives....not even as a Hot Wheels model. 

    But...still does not change the fact that people just do not like American cars and they think that they are garbage.

    Save for the Mustang, Corvette and old skool Cadillacs And to some, even the Mustang, Corvette and old skool Cadillacs are garbage as well...

    Its OK if you do not believe me. I aint here trying to convince you otherwise either.  I do not really care.  

    And I really do think the Japanese  cars in the 1960s and 1970s were the worst crap ever. American cars get shat on for far less than  what German cars were. But it is what it is...

    And here you are...arguing with me, yet Cadillac is killing off their halo car/not their halo car, but just you wait and see what we got in store for you for this non-halo car and they are killing it just after 2 or 3 years on the market...because yeah...Americans just loooooove American cars...

    After 3 decades of Cadillac promising us a halo sedan to compete with the Germans...after billions spent...from the Cadillac that Zigs to Arts and Science to Johan...because...all because you want to discredit me and you dont wanna believe that Americans and the whole world just thinks that American cars suck...(with the exemption of the Chinese...)     

    So yeah...you got me...not the whole planet...1.386 billion Chinese think that American cars arwe OK.  7.7 billion people on the planet....that would be 20-25%% of the world that think that American cars are OK...so yeah...you got me there!!!

    daves87rs

    I love this.....this is what happens when you try to go cheap...and it will burn. GM seems to forget who makes the quality product. Coming from a UAW family-this hits home with me. IF they try to make this about the money, it will cost them more than sales...

    This is not rocket science folks. Cruze sales down? How about sending the Cruze to Mexico and bring the hot selling Equinox here? Bolt would do just fine in D Ham. Couldn’t hurt to build some trucks at Oshawa..... I know how automotive works-and what can and should be done. Would be nice to keep those loyal GM buying workers/family buying....don’t play us dumb, GM.

    I am but maybe a week or two from getting a GM product. I want to see how this plays out....could be a mind changer.

    I want to have passion in my product-or it is simply not worth it. If I just want another CUV, heck, I cold just buy a Kia.

    It just seems GM wants to play stupid at least once a decade.......

    balthazar
    1 hour ago, oldshurst442 said:

    Stop with the semantic bullsit arguments...

    If you use absolute, over-the-top terms, expect to see them challenged now & again. You cannot support your contention factually, and your sample size precludes you from objectively supporting it even anecdotally. Why bother to chose those terms, then?

    GM (and Ford) have publicly recognized the very real decline of passenger sedan volume. But people seem to think it's ONLY happening at GM & FoMoCo. Look at the numbers; EVERYONE is down in sedans, a great portion in double digits. Some established nameplates have dropped so low it's amazing their plugs weren't pulled a few years back (vs. these implications a year or more in the future). Is it some great laudable accomplishment their sedans have dwindled to the point of building what amounts to 4 cars per DAY but they're still here anyway? How so?

    I can certainly accept the market share plot line over time, but General Motors is still neck & neck with hyundai for 3rd largest OEM worldwide, and miles ahead of such competitors as honda, nissan, daimler, BMW, Chrysler/fiat, renault, among others, despite losing over a half dozen brands. How is anyone supposed to agree with your portrayal based on such sales volume- it's certainly not price-driven given GM's ATP rise over the last decade (in fact, a charting of production volume coupled with ATP might be quite illuminating).

    Further, the 1970s was a long long time ago, and recent quality assessments refute any 'garbage' claims as an outmoded holdover from that period (when everything was equally 'garbage'). We've gone from wildly different engineering, MPG, quality, amenities & tech differences, to screaming about grades of plastics.

