New Black Edition Trim Tops the Honda Pilot Line

For 2019, the most well equipped Honda Pilot you could buy was the Elite trim. That level of Pilot brought on extra trimmings like panoramic roof, standard All-Wheel drive with variable torque management, heated and ventilated front seats, heated steering wheel, heated 2nd row, and other trappings. For 2020, Honda is building on that trim and elevating it higher with the Black Edition. Based on the Elite trim, the Black Edition comes exclusively in Crystal Black Pearl Paint, black painted 20-inch alloy wheels, and blackout treatments that remove the exterior chrome trim. Inside, there is a red accent to the perforated front and second row seating surfaces along with red accent stitching.
The Black Edition trim starts at $49,620, a $1500 increase over an equivalent Elite trim. After a destination charge of $1,095, you'll be paying over $50k for a Pilot. That's pricey, but a Chevrolet Traverse High Country will run you $54k and a Ford Explorer Platinum will easily touch $60k. The most direct price competitors would be the new Kia Telluride and Hyundai Palisade, which come in a couple thousand less than the Honda Pilot Black Edition.
In addition to the new trim, the price of the Pilot goes up by $100 for front-wheel drive trims and $200 for all-wheel drive trims. The 2020 Pilot begins arriving in dealerships today.
