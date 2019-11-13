Jump to content
  Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Toyota Introduces Camry and Avalon with All-Wheel Drive

      ...get a grip...

    Toyota announced today that the Toyota Avalon and Camry would be getting an all-wheel drive option. It's the first time the Camry has offered all-wheel drive since 1991 and the first ever for Avalon.  AWD will be available as a standalone option on Camry LE, XLE, SE, and XSE trims and on the Avalon XLE and Limited trims.

    In both models, the car is powered by a 202 horsepower 2.5-liter 4-cylinder and an 8-speed automatic. Camry XSE AWD and both Avalon AWD trims get 205hp with their dual exhaust. 

    The AWD system is borrowed from the Toyota RAV-4 and is called Dynamic Torque Control AWD. It is designed to help with traction in slippery weather but not drag down fuel economy when the weather is clear. The AWD system can direct up to 50 percent of the torque to the rear wheels.  When AWD isn't needed, the system can disengage the drive shaft from the differential to lessen the drag on fuel efficiency. 

    Neither of these cars was originally planned to have AWD, but given the flexibility of the TNGA architecture they and the RAV4 all ride on, Toyota's R&D department in Saline Michigan was able to modify the cars for this new option.  The body of the Camry and Avalon was combined with the drivetrain of the RAV-4. Floor structure modifications were required, plus the use of an electronic parking brake.  The gas tank was modified, and despite of the addition of a rear differential, the trunk floor height remains the same.  The addition of AWD adds 165lbs to the Camry while the Avalon's weight remains the about the same as the FWD V6 model. 

    Camry AWD will be arriving for model year 2020, while Avalon AWD arrives in 2021. 

    Source: Toyota Newsroom

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments



    ccap41

    This is great news to try and keep the sedan alive but it feels like a slight miss without the V6. 

    riviera74

    I wonder why Toyota is adding AWD as an option on their two most successful sedans.  Where is the demand for another AWD sedan?

    dfelt

    Very cool, Appreciate the details about the AWD system as in the past I have not been impressed with weak AWD systems coming out on sedans, this seems to be very competitive. Should help in the winter states.

    Drew Dowdell
    18 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    This is great news to try and keep the sedan alive but it feels like a slight miss without the V6. 

    In the Camry, most are sold as 4-cylinders anyway, so I don't think the V6 will be missed.  The Avalon though, I think that's a miss without the V6.

    18 minutes ago, riviera74 said:

    I wonder why Toyota is adding AWD as an option on their two most successful sedans.  Where is the demand for another AWD sedan?

    Demand in northern climates? Trying to take some more market share from Honda/Hyundai/Kia? It sounds like it was low cost R&D to pull it off. 

    4 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    Very cool, Appreciate the details about the AWD system as in the past I have not been impressed with weak AWD systems coming out on sedans, this seems to be very competitive. Should help in the winter states.

    What weak AWD systems would they be? Most are just lifted straight out of crossovers like this one is. 

    dfelt
    7 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    What weak AWD systems would they be? Most are just lifted straight out of crossovers like this one is. 

    This is a while back, probably at least 10 years, but I remember the few cars that had AWD systems barely really put much to the rear wheels and if you wanted AWD you moved to a CUV/SUV implementation. I am just glad to know they were able to take what has been successful in the RAV4 and offer it in the sedans. This should make for a great option for those wanting or needing AWD.

    ccap41
    11 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    In the Camry, most are sold as 4-cylinders anyway, so I don't think the V6 will be missed.  The Avalon though, I think that's a miss without the V6.

    it makes sense as most are probably comparing to the 4-cylinder CUVs anyway.

    There also may not be enough room for the AWD system with the V6..?

    Drew Dowdell
    2 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    This is a while back, probably at least 10 years, but I remember the few cars that had AWD systems barely really put much to the rear wheels and if you wanted AWD you moved to a CUV/SUV implementation. I am just glad to know they were able to take what has been successful in the RAV4 and offer it in the sedans. This should make for a great option for those wanting or needing AWD.

    10 years ago the AWD choices were mostly Subaru, Audi, the Ford Fusion and the Buick Regal/Lacrosse.   All of them are quite capable AWD systems.  

    ccap41
    3 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    This is a while back, probably at least 10 years, but I remember the few cars that had AWD systems barely really put much to the rear wheels and if you wanted AWD you moved to a CUV/SUV implementation. I am just glad to know they were able to take what has been successful in the RAV4 and offer it in the sedans. This should make for a great option for those wanting or needing AWD.

    For the respective class though, all it's really for is not getting stuck in snow and a little more traction in the rain. You barley need anything to the rear to just not get stuck. 

    Drew Dowdell
    1 minute ago, ccap41 said:

    it makes sense as most are probably comparing to the 4-cylinder CUVs anyway.

    There also may not be enough room for the AWD system with the V6..?

    That's probably it.  Or the transmission they use for the AWD system isn't rated for the power of the V6. 

    ccap41
    26 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    That's probably it.  Or the transmission they use for the AWD system isn't rated for the power of the V6. 

    Oh yeah, I didn't think about that. If it was pulled from the RAV4, it probably isn't rated for the output of the V6.

    regfootball

    Car and driver just had a new comparison of Altima AWD vs legacy. Now Camry is adding AWD. GM should add it to the Malibu because customers in snow climes would respond if the system is low cost like it is in Altima and Subaru.  Ford had AWD fusion but you had to upgrade quite a bit.  Altima offers it at one of the more base models. 

    Since I got the tourx recently I will say the AWD on that is fairly unobtrusive apart from the fuel economy hit, which is noticeable.  The tourx has the old GM 2.0 turbo four which moves the unit well and has good power rating but in practice doesn’t have good aural qualities and can seem unrefined at times.  The 1.5 in the Malibu is a smoother running engine. Just smaller.  GM is already rolling out the new 2.0 turbo which now I understand better.  It is smoother but needs more power.  Where I am going with this I still see where having a v6 turbo or non as a choice would still be good.  I used to think the turbo 4 was the better option in the Regal but now I may be swayed back to thinking ultimately that the GS and its v6 would be a more enjoyable powertrain.  

     

    If camry and Altima can offer cheap AWD on those sedans I think it’s a real win.  

    Edited by regfootball

    dfelt
    3 minutes ago, regfootball said:

    Car and driver just had a new comparison of Altima AWD vs legacy. Now Camry is adding AWD. GM should add it to the Malibu because customers in snow climes would respond if the system is low cost like it is in Altima and Subaru.  Ford had AWD fusion but you had to upgrade quite a bit.  Altima offers it at one of the more base models. 

    Since I got the tourx recently I will say the AWD on that is fairly unobtrusive apart from the fuel economy hit, which is noticeable.  The tourx has the old GM 2.0 turbo four which moves the unit well and has good power rating but in practice doesn’t have good aural qualities and can seem unrefined at times.  The 1.5 in the Malibu is a smoother running engine. Just smaller.  GM is already rolling out the new 2.0 turbo which now I understand better.  It is smoother but needs more power.  Where I am going with this I still see where having a v6 turbo or non as a choice would still be good.  I used to think the turbo 4 was the better option in the Regal but now I may be swayed back to thinking ultimately that the GS and its v6 would be a more enjoyable powertrain.  

    GM would probably make AWD on the Malibu a $7,500 option. 🙄

    regfootball
    5 minutes ago, Robert Hall said:

    I wonder if there will even be a next gen Malibu..

    Exactly.  

    But all wheel drive is a 1350 dollar option on Altima.  If GM chose to do it for say 1500 on its base models it would make sense.  

    14 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    GM would probably make AWD on the Malibu a $7,500 option. 🙄

    Yes. At least that. And leave a bunch of desired equipment off of it still as well.  

    Robert Hall
    10 minutes ago, regfootball said:

    Exactly.  

    But all wheel drive is a 1350 dollar option on Altima.  If GM chose to do it for say 1500 on its base models it would make sense.  

    Yes. At least that. And leave a bunch of desired equipment off of it still as well.  

    It's not a crossover or luxury sedan, though, so GM isn't going to put any effort into it or update it...not enough profit in bread-and-butter sedans for GM anymore.

    Edited by Robert Hall
    smk4565

    It is a good idea and I am surprised they have not done it already.  A lot on consumers want all wheel drive whether they actually need it or not.  So this broadens the customer base and gets existing buyers to fork over another $1500 because they think awd is safer.

    ccap41
    45 minutes ago, regfootball said:

     Ford had AWD fusion but you had to upgrade quite a bit.

    Ford's was only in the Fusion Sport... I think that started at like 34k, when it was still around. Actually, I don't know if they're still making them or if they're done yet. @Drew Dowdell, are they done making the Fusion? 

    The one downside i see to this, from Toyota's point of view, is this will be stealing some sales from the RAV4 or Highlander now. 

    This is probably why companies have held off for so long in offering AWD in their sedans, they sell AWD CUVs with better margins. 

    Drew Dowdell
    28 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    Ford's was only in the Fusion Sport... I think that started at like 34k, when it was still around. Actually, I don't know if they're still making them or if they're done yet. @Drew Dowdell, are they done making the Fusion? 

    That's not true, you could get AWD on a Fusion SE... $26,480.  You can go on Ford's Build-It site and build one right now.

    They're still building Fusions for 2020... don't know when that will stop. 

    40 minutes ago, frogger said:

    I wonder if they won't offer a V6 AWD Avalon until the Lexus ES has it.

     

    The ES will probably get eAWD in the hybrid only.  Uses a system like the Pruis's AWD. 

    1 hour ago, Robert Hall said:

    I wonder if there will even be a next gen Malibu..

    Highly unlikely. 

    USA-1

    Dynamic Torque Control AWD borrowed from RAV4 that was borrowed from the Subaru Torque Vectoring AWD system.

    Dynamic TORQUE Control AWD with a non turbo 4 BANGER sure is a contrasting description...

     

    ccap41
    42 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    That's not true, you could get AWD on a Fusion SE... $26,480.  You can go on Ford's Build-It site and build one right now.

    They're still building Fusions for 2020... don't know when that will stop. 

    Oh no sh!t?? I genuinely thought it was only in the Sport. Good to know. 

    Okay, also good to know. I didn't really think they were done as the sales numbers still seemed fairly strong and those would diminish more if the supply was limited.

    regfootball
    2 hours ago, ccap41 said:

    Ford's was only in the Fusion Sport... I think that started at like 34k, when it was still around. Actually, I don't know if they're still making them or if they're done yet. @Drew Dowdell, are they done making the Fusion? 

    The one downside i see to this, from Toyota's point of view, is this will be stealing some sales from the RAV4 or Highlander now. 

    This is probably why companies have held off for so long in offering AWD in their sedans, they sell AWD CUVs with better margins. 

    No. Ford Fusion had an AWD option on the 2.0. For 2019 they had a 2.0 AWd se package that was a great deal. Ford’s had 2.0 AWD available on the fusion the entire time.  I took a hard look at getting one. 

    An mkz 3.0 AWD would be a great used car find. 

    Edited by regfootball
    riviera74

    GM should consider putting AWD on all of its (non-Cadillac) sedans as a $1000 option.  They already do that on the CUVs (although not as inexpensively).

    daves87rs
    10 hours ago, Robert Hall said:

    I wonder if there will even be a next gen Malibu..

    Nope, It's dead- coming quite soon.....

    Think this could be the shot in the arm that the sedan market needs to keep going...maybe even grow. People want the year round safety....and may not want to spend 50k to do it.

    And they wonder why Subies sell so well....

    Another car that would benefit from AWD - Ford Fusion. OH wait, that's gone too......

    regfootball
    8 minutes ago, daves87rs said:

    Nope, It's dead- coming quite soon.....

    Think this could be the shot in the arm that the sedan market needs to keep going...maybe even grow. People want the year round safety....and may not want to spend 50k to do it.

    And they wonder why Subies sell so well....

    Another car that would benefit from AWD - Ford Fusion. OH wait, that's gone too......

    GM knows they can’t sell a 40k AWD Malibu but they certainly sell a 40k equinox.  GM doesn’t want to give the buyers a chance for cheap AWD if they can force them to buy an expensive suv to ultimately get it. 

    Now though a basic ct5 AWD is actually an option I guess   .....

     

    Edited by regfootball

    • FAPTurbo
      Mitsubishi Outlander Sport

      By FAPTurbo · Posted

      for a rental I got a Mitsubishi Outlander Sport (RVR in Canada) with about 200 miles on the odo.   the target buyer is your weird aunt who always called herself ‘the fun aunt’ when you were 11 because she’s 44 but says she looks 41, unmarried, says words like ‘groovy’ , funky’ and ‘kiddo’ and always takes you to applebees for appy hour for some belated birthdate you had a week and a half ago. the aunt whose name your mom would slowly sigh out after hanging up another phone call where the subjects shifted between dried ovaries, outdated match.com profile photos, gravity’s toll and questioning why that nice boy way back in grade 12 never called again, while your dad sat at the kitchen table staring stone faced at the newspaper knowing if he made one smart remark, he’d be hit with it. she was on a tuesday evening date with a divorced 47-year old beergut named richie who drives the shuttle for an automall, and the sales manager at the mitsu dealer promised richie a $100 gift card to montana’s for each successful referral. your aunt jumped at the chance for a second date to ride richie’s short bus around the dealerships all day. unfortunately, richie interpreted ‘ride richie’s short bus’ incorrectly on the second date, so your aunt was promptly dropped off in front of a shiny Mitsubishi Outlander Sport. she loved how ‘it looks like a little truck’ and couldn’t believe the giant sunroof. a sales rep upon seeing an actual person on the lot, thought she was lost opening the door, the old navy yoga pants on aunt’s diminishing derrière slid onto the cheap, plasticky leather seating, her chunky jewelry-laden hands running along hard, hollow, textured plastics, leaving fingerprints on the sparse piano black plastic accents.  ‘ooooh i can fit all my girlfriends in this for a road trip’ exclaimed your aunt to the sales rep, who silently doubted the plural in girlfriends as he looked at the decent interior space that welcomed nobody.  as if by magic, the radio is tuned to 95.9 SPLASH FM, ‘WITH TRIX AND THE CHIX,‘ and shania is belting out on speakers tinnier than the discman headphones you had when she was popular. unable to see over the exaggerated hood and rear quarter panels, your aunt doesn’t care because the outlander allegedly has four wheel drive, so even snow won’t stop her from safely getting to her administrative job at the caster wheel wholesaler. in just a few short hours, the young finance guy who politely yet deftly ignored any ‘is there a missus todd?’ questions has put your aunt in the outlander for 72 months at just a little over $100 a week. now your aunt has plenty of hatchback to put bumper stickers like ‘I got crabs in Maryland’ and ‘Caution: Blonde Driving,’ and you’ll appreciate the last one because the mitsu’s handling isn’t good and feels disconnected from the road. the cvt makes the engine seem lazy, devoid of pep and drive. like your aunt, the mitsubishi outlander sport just... exists. it pleases no one even if it’s trying and it makes you feel bad.
    • oldshurst442
      Random Thoughts Thread

      By oldshurst442 · Posted

      Yeah but...cramped interior. Especially for such a larger vehicle than the Fusion. The Fusion I believe, has about the same interior volume. Maybe just a minuscule amount less.  
    • oldshurst442
      Toyota News: Toyota Introduces Camry and Avalon with All-Wheel Drive

      By oldshurst442 · Posted

      What if...a potential customer does not want or need AWD even if they live in snow country. AWD should be an option, but it shouldnt be forced upon a client to buy it if the customer chooses to want the highest trim of that vehicle.  Take like me for instance. I bought in 2012, an Acura TL SH-AWD. I did not buy it for the AWD. I bought it for the extra horsepower and torque available on the SH-AWD trim versus the lower trim.  Although the AWD system is trick and awesome, I dont need it, or even want it 7 years later.  Yes, the car seems nimbler when all those trick SH-AWD stuff kick in, but, its still unnecessary heft on my TL that I do NOT appreciate...  And yes, now that Quebec has made winter tires mandatory since like...20 yeas now or something, I really do not need AWD to get me through Quebec winters.  In other words,  make all the goodies and highest horsepower ratings available with FWD or RWD only and AWD should be an option on top of that as the final option.  Not as the highest possible trim includes AWD...    
    • regfootball
      Random Thoughts Thread

      By regfootball · Posted

      Well there was the AWD Taurus.....
    • regfootball
      Toyota News: Toyota Introduces Camry and Avalon with All-Wheel Drive

      By regfootball · Posted

      GM knows they can’t sell a 40k AWD Malibu but they certainly sell a 40k equinox.  GM doesn’t want to give the buyers a chance for cheap AWD if they can force them to buy an expensive suv to ultimately get it.  Now though a basic ct5 AWD is actually an option I guess   .....  

