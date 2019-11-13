Toyota Introduces Camry and Avalon with All-Wheel Drive

Toyota announced today that the Toyota Avalon and Camry would be getting an all-wheel drive option. It's the first time the Camry has offered all-wheel drive since 1991 and the first ever for Avalon. AWD will be available as a standalone option on Camry LE, XLE, SE, and XSE trims and on the Avalon XLE and Limited trims.

In both models, the car is powered by a 202 horsepower 2.5-liter 4-cylinder and an 8-speed automatic. Camry XSE AWD and both Avalon AWD trims get 205hp with their dual exhaust.

The AWD system is borrowed from the Toyota RAV-4 and is called Dynamic Torque Control AWD. It is designed to help with traction in slippery weather but not drag down fuel economy when the weather is clear. The AWD system can direct up to 50 percent of the torque to the rear wheels. When AWD isn't needed, the system can disengage the drive shaft from the differential to lessen the drag on fuel efficiency.

Neither of these cars was originally planned to have AWD, but given the flexibility of the TNGA architecture they and the RAV4 all ride on, Toyota's R&D department in Saline Michigan was able to modify the cars for this new option. The body of the Camry and Avalon was combined with the drivetrain of the RAV-4. Floor structure modifications were required, plus the use of an electronic parking brake. The gas tank was modified, and despite of the addition of a rear differential, the trunk floor height remains the same. The addition of AWD adds 165lbs to the Camry while the Avalon's weight remains the about the same as the FWD V6 model.

Camry AWD will be arriving for model year 2020, while Avalon AWD arrives in 2021.