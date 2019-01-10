Jump to content
  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Detroit 2019 Preview

      What's going to be shown at the North American Auto Show in Detroit for 2019?

    The Detroit Auto Show is smaller this year compared to years past. This year is also the last year for the show in the winter. As we've reported before, the North American International Auto Show will move to June for the 2020 show, so no more mucking about in the snow in downtown Detroit for @William Maley and I.

    Here's a rundown of what we can expect to see for Detroit 2019.

    Cadillac - 2020 Cadillac XT6

    The 2020 Cadillac XT6 will make its debut on Sunday, January 13th. We expect it will be based on the same chassis as the Buick Enclave and powered by the same 3.6 liter V6 and 9-speed automatic found in the XT5.  We could get a surprise engine option available which would be needed to take on the fantastic new Lincoln Aviator.

    Ford - Shelby GT500 and 2020 Ford Explorer

    The 2020 Ford Explorer was previewed at an event in Detroit on January 9th. We expect further trim information, including Explorer ST and an Explorer Hybrid to be released on Monday during the show.  We can't yet say what the hybrid powertrain will be, only that it will not be the same setup as in the Aviator.

    The Shelby GT500 will debut on Monday. Packing a supercharged, handbuilt V8, we expect between 600 and 800 horsepower to run with the Camaro ZL1 and the Challenger Hellcat

    GAC - Entranze Concept

    The Entranze Concept is a 7 passenger SUV that promises to add a lot of technology and comfort ergonomics.

    Hyundai - Unknown

    We can't say what Hyundai will be showing just yet. Last year they showed the Veloster N. We do hope a demo of their new augmented navigation system will be available to try. 

    Infiniti - QX Inspiration Concept EV

    Infiniti will be showing the QX Inspiration Concept. It is an electric vehicle that claims to reduce range anxiety, so expect an ambitious range estimate. It also showcases future design language for the Infiniti QX crossover and SUV lineup.

    KIA - 2020 Hyundai Telluride

    The Kia Telluride was shown at NY Fashion Week back in September, appropriately overdressed.  On Monday, we'll finally get to see the production model without all the fluff.

    Lexus - RC-F Track Edition, UX200 and UX200ht, Lexus LC Convertible Concept

    Lexus will be showing the Track Edition of their RC-F and some powertrain updates to the Lexus UX first shown in Geneva.  Lexus will also show off the LC Convertible Concept being considered for production.

    Lincoln - Continental 80th Anniversary Coach Edition

    We've seen the pictures of the 2019 Lincoln Continental Coach Edition, but now we'll get to see it in person. Lincoln is only building a limited number of these beauties, so get your reservation in now. 

    Nissan - EV Concept

    We're not 100% sure on this one, but we expect a new EV concept from Nissan.

    RAM - Heavy Duty Pickups

    Last January, RAM update the 1500 series pickups.  Now it is the Heavy Duties' turn. Expect most of the powertrains to carry over and some mild electrification.

    Subaru - WRX STI 209

    Subaru will show a limited edition WRX STI called the S209. Expect bigger brakes, better shocks, bigger wings, and limited sales numbers.

    Toyota - Supra

    Last, but not least, the Toyota Supra will be making a return after a 17-year hiatus.

    Follow CheersandGears on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram for more pictures from the show floor.

    • Upvote 1

    Go to articles Detroit Auto Show

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    regfootball

    XT6 spy shots suggest that the dash of the Xt6 is the same as the XT5.  Imagine if cadillac just makes the XT6 a three row XT5......

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell
    12 hours ago, dfelt said:

    Very excited for what might be shown that has not been talked about. Hope they show some cool concepts.

    What you see is what you get.  The only ones not listed (Hyundai, can't release the info yet) and (Nissan, honestly don't know yet) are the only surprises that will be there.  It's going to be a light show this year.

    • Thanks 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell
    2 hours ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    What you see is what you get.  The only ones not listed (Hyundai, can't release the info yet) and (Nissan, honestly don't know yet) are the only surprises that will be there.  It's going to be a light show this year.

     

    Way to go prove me wrong Lexus.....

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    William Maley
    4 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    Way to go prove me wrong Lexus.....

    Funny story about this. I was on Twitter late last night and saw a journalist mentioned that automaker had lifted an embargo on a vehicle that was debuting at the show. Couldn't find anything about it at the time. Then this morning rolls around and I find out what vehicle it is.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Your content will need to be approved by a moderator

    Guest
    You are commenting as a guest. If you have an account, please sign in.
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×