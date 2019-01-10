Detroit 2019 Preview

The Detroit Auto Show is smaller this year compared to years past. This year is also the last year for the show in the winter. As we've reported before, the North American International Auto Show will move to June for the 2020 show, so no more mucking about in the snow in downtown Detroit for @William Maley and I.

Here's a rundown of what we can expect to see for Detroit 2019.

Cadillac - 2020 Cadillac XT6

The 2020 Cadillac XT6 will make its debut on Sunday, January 13th. We expect it will be based on the same chassis as the Buick Enclave and powered by the same 3.6 liter V6 and 9-speed automatic found in the XT5. We could get a surprise engine option available which would be needed to take on the fantastic new Lincoln Aviator.

Ford - Shelby GT500 and 2020 Ford Explorer

The 2020 Ford Explorer was previewed at an event in Detroit on January 9th. We expect further trim information, including Explorer ST and an Explorer Hybrid to be released on Monday during the show. We can't yet say what the hybrid powertrain will be, only that it will not be the same setup as in the Aviator.

The Shelby GT500 will debut on Monday. Packing a supercharged, handbuilt V8, we expect between 600 and 800 horsepower to run with the Camaro ZL1 and the Challenger Hellcat

GAC - Entranze Concept

The Entranze Concept is a 7 passenger SUV that promises to add a lot of technology and comfort ergonomics.

Hyundai - Unknown

We can't say what Hyundai will be showing just yet. Last year they showed the Veloster N. We do hope a demo of their new augmented navigation system will be available to try.

Infiniti - QX Inspiration Concept EV

Infiniti will be showing the QX Inspiration Concept. It is an electric vehicle that claims to reduce range anxiety, so expect an ambitious range estimate. It also showcases future design language for the Infiniti QX crossover and SUV lineup.

KIA - 2020 Hyundai Telluride

The Kia Telluride was shown at NY Fashion Week back in September, appropriately overdressed. On Monday, we'll finally get to see the production model without all the fluff.

Lexus - RC-F Track Edition, UX200 and UX200ht, Lexus LC Convertible Concept

Lexus will be showing the Track Edition of their RC-F and some powertrain updates to the Lexus UX first shown in Geneva. Lexus will also show off the LC Convertible Concept being considered for production.

Lincoln - Continental 80th Anniversary Coach Edition

We've seen the pictures of the 2019 Lincoln Continental Coach Edition, but now we'll get to see it in person. Lincoln is only building a limited number of these beauties, so get your reservation in now.

Nissan - EV Concept

We're not 100% sure on this one, but we expect a new EV concept from Nissan.

RAM - Heavy Duty Pickups

Last January, RAM update the 1500 series pickups. Now it is the Heavy Duties' turn. Expect most of the powertrains to carry over and some mild electrification.

Subaru - WRX STI 209

Subaru will show a limited edition WRX STI called the S209. Expect bigger brakes, better shocks, bigger wings, and limited sales numbers.

Toyota - Supra

Last, but not least, the Toyota Supra will be making a return after a 17-year hiatus.

