2020 Jeep Gladiator Leaks Out (We Think)

What you see before you is the 2020 Jeep Gladiator pickup - at least we think it is. According to the Jeep Gladiator forum, a poster managed to grab these pictures and text from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' media site before being taken down. A lot of the information seems to fit in line with various rumors we have been reporting over the past year or two.

Come standard with the 3.6L Pentastar V6 paired with either six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic

3.0L EcoDiesel V6 will be available as an option

Max payload comes in at 1,600 pounds, while max towing is rated at 7,650 pounds

Two four-wheel drive systems (Command and Rock-Trac) will be available

Beefy Dana 44 axles joined with electronic lockers front and rear should make for a very capable off-road machine

Bed length comes in at five feet and will feature an external power source and integrated tie-downs

Being a Wrangler, it will have the option of soft or hard top, and the ability to fold the windshield down.

We'll find out if any this information is the real deal or not when the Jeep Gladiator debuts on November 28th.