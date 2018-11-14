Jump to content
  William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    2020 Jeep Gladiator Leaks Out (We Think)

      The name wasn't the only thing to be leaked out

    What you see before you is the 2020 Jeep Gladiator pickup - at least we think it is. According to the Jeep Gladiator forum, a poster managed to grab these pictures and text from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' media site before being taken down. A lot of the information seems to fit in line with various rumors we have been reporting over the past year or two.

    • Come standard with the 3.6L Pentastar V6 paired with either six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic
    • 3.0L EcoDiesel V6 will be available as an option
    • Max payload comes in at 1,600 pounds, while max towing is rated at 7,650 pounds
    • Two four-wheel drive systems (Command and Rock-Trac) will be available
    • Beefy Dana 44 axles joined with electronic lockers front and rear should make for a very capable off-road machine
    • Bed length comes in at five feet and will feature an external power source and integrated tie-downs
    • Being a Wrangler, it will have the option of soft or hard top, and the ability to fold the windshield down.

    We'll find out if any this information is the real deal or not when the Jeep Gladiator debuts on November 28th.

    Source: JeepGladiatorForum.com
    Pic Credit: Jeep Gladiator Forum

    dfelt

    Very cool, I like the Rubicon in both hard top and convertible edition.

    2020-Jeep-Gladiator-JT-Pickup-3_zpsgezcs

    [âIMG]

    Excited that the wheels are 33 inch off road. Tru-Lock electric front and rear axle lockers, trac-lok limited-slip diff and it seems it has the Power Wagon electronic sway-bat disconnect! :metal:

    Shipping with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

    Rubicon edition has optional Forward facing off-road camera system for ease of obstruction detection when on trail. Pictures look like they have a rear camera too under the Jeep Logo.

    Interesting notice, the 3.0 liter V6 EcoDiesel with ESS and 8sp auto trans will be available in 2020, guess as a 2021 model. Cool to see ESS on a Diesel.

    So you only get the 3.6 V6 Pentastar at launch on the 2020 models

    ccap41
    17 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    Excited that the wheels are 33 inch off road. Tru-Lock electric front and rear axle lockers, trac-lok limited-slip diff and it seems it has the Power Wagon electronic sway-bat disconnect! :metal:

    Already makes the Bison look like crap. 

    dfelt
    2 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    Already makes the Bison look like crap. 

    Yup, GM had their 10 days of spotlight, Jeep has stolen it pre-release! :roflmao:

    Scout
    2 hours ago, dfelt said:

    Pictures﻿ look like ﻿they ﻿﻿﻿have a rear camera too under the Jeep Logo.﻿﻿﻿

    I'm sure it does. I believe it is a federal mandate thing. All new vehicles sold after a certain time must have a back up camera. With that said, I would not be surprised to see other options for trailering borrowed from the Ram. 

    Suaviloquent

    I think it looks just a tiny bit ungainly. From the side. Now RAM has no need to provide a midsize competitor. 

     

    And the Ranger Raptor would get buried halfway back to Australia by this Gladiator. Good on Ford for eating this humble pie.

     

    Every off-road trim of the competition has been put on notice, this thing will bury ALL of them.

