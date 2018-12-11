Mid-Engine Corvette Reportedly Not Appearing In Detroit

If you were hoping that Chevrolet would bring the house down next month with the debut of the mid-engine Corvette at the Detroit Auto Show, we have some bad news for you.

GM Authority has learned from GM that Chevrolet isn't planning to show anything car or crossover related at the show. Motor Authority was able to confirm this report by speaking to sources who know GM's plans for future vehicles. It is expected that the Cadillac XT6 crossover will debut at the show.

Rumor has it that GM could debut the mid-engine Corvette at the New York Auto Show - the original 1953 Corvette debuted at the Motorama event that year in New York - or hold its own event to have the media focus on the new model and nothing else. The latter option seems the most likely to us.

We'll keep you posted if anything changes.

Source: GM Authority, Motor Authority