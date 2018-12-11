Jump to content
  William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Mid-Engine Corvette Reportedly Not Appearing In Detroit

      It would have been nice for the Corvette to appear at Detroit, but that's not happening

    If you were hoping that Chevrolet would bring the house down next month with the debut of the mid-engine Corvette at the Detroit Auto Show, we have some bad news for you.

    GM Authority has learned from GM that Chevrolet isn't planning to show anything car or crossover related at the show. Motor Authority was able to confirm this report by speaking to sources who know GM's plans for future vehicles. It is expected that the Cadillac XT6 crossover will debut at the show.

    Rumor has it that GM could debut the mid-engine Corvette at the New York Auto Show - the original 1953 Corvette debuted at the Motorama event that year in New York - or hold its own event to have the media focus on the new model and nothing else. The latter option seems the most likely to us.

    We'll keep you posted if anything changes.

    Source: GM Authority, Motor Authority

    Edited by William Maley


    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    dfelt

    Maybe a Family of Mid engine Corvette auto's? ;) 

    Maybe they are planning to shelve the Ice version and go all EV! :P 

    Robert Hall

    Instead of a low volume niche mid engined model, they probably should have done a high performance crossover.  Something to compete w/ the Cayenne.  

    riviera74
    11 minutes ago, Robert Hall said:

    Instead of a low volume niche mid engined model, they probably should have done a high performance crossover.  Something to compete w/ the Cayenne.  

    It cannot be named Corvette.  Now a Cadillac that competes with the Cayenne is a great idea.

    Robert Hall
    8 minutes ago, riviera74 said:

    It cannot be named Corvette.  Now a Cadillac that competes with the Cayenne is a great idea.

    No reason it couldn't be named Corvette.  Porsche has sports cars and SUVs.  i like the idea of a family of Corvette models--front engine sports car like the C7,   mid engine sports car like the C8, a performance SUV, maybe a EV sports car, maybe a hypercar.   And within VWAG, Porsche coexists w/ Audi and higher brands.    Corvette could be relative to Cadillac how Porsche is to Audi.

    The idea of a multi-model Corvette line is an old one, I remember seeing the idea proposed in Car & Driver maybe 20 years ago. 

    Edited by Robert Hall

