    Next-Generation Dodge Challenger To Embrace Electrification

      You can also kiss that 700 horsepower supercharged V8 good-bye

    The Dodge Challenger has been enjoying a resurgence for the past couple of years, due in part to the supercharged variants known as the Hellcat and Demon. But Fiat Chrysler CEO Mike Manley tells the Detroit News, the next-generation Challenger will be quite different.

    "The reality is those platforms and that technology we used does need to move on. They can’t exist as you get into the middle-2020s. New technology is going to drive a load of weight out, so we can think of the powertrains in a different way. And we can use electrification to really supplement those vehicles," said Manley.

    "I think that electrification will certainly be part of the formula that says what is American muscle in the future. What it isn’t going to be is a V-8, supercharged, 700-horsepower engine."

    It is unclear what is in store for the next-generation Challenger. We previously reported that the model would move to the Giorgio platform - what underpins the Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio. But last year, a story came out that next-generation Challenger and Charger would use a heavily re-worked version of the current LX platform - one that can trace its roots back to Mercedes-Benz models from the 1990s.

    As for possible engines, we wouldn't be surprised if the 2.0L turbo-four found in the Jeep Wrangler becomes available in the next-generation Challenger. There is also the rumor of a new inline-six taking the place of the current Pentastar V6, which we would assume could get some form of electrification. But Kelly Blue Book analyst Karl Brauer is skeptical about muscle cars and electrification co-existing.

    "There's a long-standing rule about what constitutes American muscle, but electrification is not part of it. I need something that gets my blood pumping," said Brauer.

    "The Challenger is now challenging the Mustang for sales primacy with a V-8. Who would have thought that? In terms of sales, the supercharged V-8s have worked well."

    We're guessing that FCA will be keeping some sort of V8 option, possibly one with some sort of electric boost.

    Source: The Detroit News

    Edited by William Maley

    riviera74

    So no new platform for the Charger/300/Challenger triplets.  That is so Sergio: undercut ChryCo products and coddle FIAT products at ChryCo expense.  Apparently the new guy may not want ChryCo to succeed either.

    balthazar

    Most all electric cars are heavier than their counterparts, not lighter. A Bolt is 300-400 lbs heavier than a Malibu.

    Robert Hall
    5 minutes ago, balthazar said:

    Most all electric cars are heavier than their counterparts, not lighter. A Bolt is 300-400 lbs heavier than a Malibu.

    So a Challenger EV could be potentially 4500lbs...cool.   The Giorgio platform was too small and lightweight anyway compared to the current LX/LC. 

    dfelt
    25 minutes ago, Robert Hall said:

    So a Challenger EV could be potentially 4500lbs...cool.   The Giorgio platform was too small and lightweight anyway compared to the current LX/LC. 

    Plus Tesla has proven what a proper P100D could do, I can so see a New Demon Challanger destroying the Tesla and the Mustang and Camaro if done right.

    Cool :metal:

    dfelt
    1 hour ago, balthazar said:

    Demon already destroys the P100D. It's done right.

    Yes for an ICE it is, No reason to not give up the noise and fumes and have a Demon 2.0 that can strike in the night in stealthy quietness. :D 

    oldshurst442

    Giorgio platform (I guess the platform is a good one. The looks of the Guilia are sexy enough, but its the motor under the suit that get my vote...but that Ferrari V6 is NOT OR WILL EVER BE a MOPAR V8!!!)

    Giorgio Armani  (Im not into his fashions) but there is one Giorgio that I dig...

    Giorgio Moroder 

     

    I feel love for an electrified Muscle Car.  I want my muscle car Challenger to remain beefy as it is. Maybe a tad less weight do to a newer platform that benefits from weight reduction materials, but I do want it to retain more or less the same exterior and interior dimensions. No substantially bigger and no substantially smaller therefore maybe a Giorgio platform is not the answer for a new Challenger. 

    So... the old platform seems to be gettiing reworked again. The Challenger brings the goods with this version of a re-worked platform. I do not see this as a bad thing...

    Back to an electrified Muscle Car. I dig that too. I buy into that idea....BUT...it looks like the MOPAR folk dont think that a muscle car should be 100% electrified.   That is a very good thing.  It looks like the Challenger might be trading in supercharge assist for electric motor assist while retaining V8 goodness.  That I applaud. Maybe the supercharger stays too?   All the better if it does. More muscle car badassery to kick Teutonic and Japanese and Swedish and Chinese ass!!!  

    MUSCLE CARS RULE. NO MATTER WHAT IS UNDER THE HOOD.  Or...um...under the seats because skateboard platform with a battery pack residing there. 

    Related image

    Image result for Muscle cars rule meme

    Related image

     

    (BUT IM DOWN WITH ELECTRIC MOTOR ASSIST IN THAT HELLCAT!!!) 

    Guest Potluck

    Guest Potluck

    Posted

    Breaking news, there will be a next gen Challenger of any kind.

    smk4565

    I am sure for the right price Mercedes will sell them a mid 2000s E-class platform if they want something newer.  That LX platform is way dated now, they have to do something, and Giorgio is a good platform I don’t see why they couldn’t just use that.

    As far as electrification goes, Tesla is now American muscle, though not a muscle car, the American performance car is a Tesla.  Especially with the new roadster that “will accelerate at the limit of what humans can withstand “ and do 250 mph.

    balthazar
    3 hours ago, dfelt said:

    Yes for an ICE it is, No reason to not give up the noise and fumes and have a Demon 2.0 that can strike in the night in stealthy quietness. :D 

    You glossed over the part where I said "already destroys".

    regfootball

    At this point now I will be surprised if there is a nex gen challnger.  or maybe it goes back to front drive!  R/T!  Turismo!  GLH!  Shelby!

    The market is not driving these changes, it is outside forces.  I like electrics but it is now starting to get forced down our throats.

     

    Related image

     

    Image result for dodge stratus coupe

     

    should compete well with the next Camaro!  inspired by citation X11!  Front drive, electric option and look at the improved visibility!  just what everyone is asking for!

     

    Image result for citation x11

     

     

     

    dfelt
    1 hour ago, balthazar said:

    You glossed over the part where I said "already destroys".

    Nope, did not miss that at all, just pointing out a different kind of Demon that has better low center of gravity due to the battery pack in the skateboard concept that should give even better track grip.

    I see both ICE and EV Demon having a place on the auto lot.

    balthazar

    Tesla Model S is on the same wheelbase as a Challenger, but weighs 700lbs more. Plus, center of gravity has little to no bearing on acceleration. EV-ing a Demon will very likely make it slower, not quicker.

    I agree that there is room for both types of motivation. But all the talk about banning IC is nonsense we won't see in our lifetimes.

    Was reading elsewhere about Tesla & VW, and how VW (and others) may surpass Tesla. It mentioned VW's claim that it would introduce 50 EV models in a short span. Why do journalists just lap PRs up like unvarnished truth?? It's like a kid assuring you Santa Claus is real. VW sold 42,xxx Golfs in 2018. Know how many were the e-Golf? 1,385. I guarantee you VW will back away from their proclamation; they cannot survive the resulting plunging sales volume.

    smk4565

    VW group might do 50 EV's.  Spread that out over VW, Skoda, Seat, Bentley, Audi, Porsche, etc and 50 would be easy to hit.  They have a ton of brands to spread that over.

    Robert Hall

    I can see VWAG building a Bugatti EV to out do Tesla’s new roadster.  Something insane with performance like 0-60 in 1 sec and 300mph top speed...

    daves87rs

    This is all assuming that FCA will have money to do things like this, with the start of a larger sales decline....

    I just don’t see the money there-I see a future for some electric Jeeps, and a phase out of dodge with special editions on it’s way out....

    A Horse With No Name
    1 hour ago, daves87rs said:

    This is all assuming that FCA will have money to do things like this, with the start of a larger sales decline....

    I just don’t see the money there-I see a future for some electric Jeeps, and a phase out of dodge with special editions on it’s way out....

    Quoted for truth my friend.

    Drew Dowdell
    15 hours ago, smk4565 said:

    I am sure for the right price Mercedes will sell them a mid 2000s E-class platform if they want something newer.  That LX platform is way dated now, they have to do something, and Giorgio is a good platform I don’t see why they couldn’t just use that.

    As far as electrification goes, Tesla is now American muscle, though not a muscle car, the American performance car is a Tesla.  Especially with the new roadster that “will accelerate at the limit of what humans can withstand “ and do 250 mph.

    1

    Again you keep repeating this and other falsehoods. First warning.

    There is nothing left of the original LX platform. The 5-speed automatic is gone, the interior trim pieces have been replaced, the rear differential and suspension setup are all replaced.  All of this is researchable by you even if you don't believe what we've been telling you for a long time now.

     

    ykX
    15 hours ago, balthazar said:

    You glossed over the part where I said "already destroys".

    For Demon to destroy Tesla you need to put those funny little wheels on the front, change computer and put in it 100 octane gas.   I don't think it can destroy Tesla in a street form.

