Next-Generation Dodge Challenger To Embrace Electrification

The Dodge Challenger has been enjoying a resurgence for the past couple of years, due in part to the supercharged variants known as the Hellcat and Demon. But Fiat Chrysler CEO Mike Manley tells the Detroit News, the next-generation Challenger will be quite different.

"The reality is those platforms and that technology we used does need to move on. They can’t exist as you get into the middle-2020s. New technology is going to drive a load of weight out, so we can think of the powertrains in a different way. And we can use electrification to really supplement those vehicles," said Manley.

"I think that electrification will certainly be part of the formula that says what is American muscle in the future. What it isn’t going to be is a V-8, supercharged, 700-horsepower engine."

It is unclear what is in store for the next-generation Challenger. We previously reported that the model would move to the Giorgio platform - what underpins the Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio. But last year, a story came out that next-generation Challenger and Charger would use a heavily re-worked version of the current LX platform - one that can trace its roots back to Mercedes-Benz models from the 1990s.

As for possible engines, we wouldn't be surprised if the 2.0L turbo-four found in the Jeep Wrangler becomes available in the next-generation Challenger. There is also the rumor of a new inline-six taking the place of the current Pentastar V6, which we would assume could get some form of electrification. But Kelly Blue Book analyst Karl Brauer is skeptical about muscle cars and electrification co-existing.

"There's a long-standing rule about what constitutes American muscle, but electrification is not part of it. I need something that gets my blood pumping," said Brauer.

"The Challenger is now challenging the Mustang for sales primacy with a V-8. Who would have thought that? In terms of sales, the supercharged V-8s have worked well."

We're guessing that FCA will be keeping some sort of V8 option, possibly one with some sort of electric boost.

Source: The Detroit News