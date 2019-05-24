Jump to content
  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Is Fiat the Next Dead Brand in the U.S.?

      ...Major Investment Elsewhere, but not in U.S....

    SMART just recently announced they will be leaving the U.S. and reorienting towards China.  Could Fiat be throwing in the towel in the U.S.?   It could be if the signal of investment location is the tea leaf to be read. While the Fiat brand has nearly disappeared in China and rapidly fading in the US, they are targeting the Brazilian market, Europe, and emerging markets in their new 5-year plan. 

    Fiat has been struggling in the U.S. for year, and in spite of fielding 4 models, Fiat moved just 15,521 vehicles in the U.S. in 2018, a decline of 41% over 2017. Sales continue to fall in 2019, down another 42% YTD as of April 2019

    According to a report in Bloomberg, Fiat is investing $4 billion in South America to expand and build two new SUVs for the South American market. The money will go towards expanding capacity at a Jeep factory in Pernambuco to 350,000 from 250,000 per year as well as building a new factory to build engines.  Fiat plans to release 15 new, refreshed, or special series vehicles in Latin America by 2024.  Jeep and Ram will get an additional 10. 

    Latin America is the only region other than North America where FCA made money in first quarter 2019, however Fiat's market share has been falling from first place in 2015 to third place today. At the same time, Jeep has been expanding in South America from near 0% share as recently as 2014.  Fiat brand is most popular in Brazil. 

    While the 5-year plan does not yet signal an exit from the U.S. market, the reorientation of resources to markets other than the U.S. could be a signal that the end could be near for Fiat brand in the U.S. 

    Edited by Drew Dowdell

    Source: Bloomberg

    Go to articles

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    surreal1272

    Kill it with fire. Almost a decade since they started selling cars in the US and the facts and numbers show that no one wants the POS on wheels, just like the last time they sold cars here. 

    Edited by surreal1272
    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell
    12 minutes ago, surreal1272 said:

    Kill it with fire. Almost a decade since they started selling cars in the US and the facts and numbers show that no one wants the POS on wheels, just like the last time they sold cars here. 

    I hope they move the 124 to Alfa Romeo or something. I know it's a Miata, but it's a nice little rig and the different engine gives it a different personality from the Mazda. 

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    surreal1272
    3 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    I hope they move the 124 to Alfa Romeo or something. I know it's a Miata, but it's a nice little rig and the different engine gives it a different personality from the Mazda. 

    It honestly should have been a Alfa Spyder to begin with but to me, Alfa is no better than Fiat for same reasons I mentioned earlier. Sure they look better than the Fiat models overall but their reliability is still garbage just like it was more than 35 years ago. If someone wants a 124 that bad, they should just get the car it copies. Just my two cents. 

    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Robert Hall

    I saw a new 124 (silver/black top) and a '70s 124 (brown/tan top) about 2 weeks ago...first time I'd seen either in ages. 

    22 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    I hope they move the 124 to Alfa Romeo or something. I know it's a Miata, but it's a nice little rig and the different engine gives it a different personality from the Mazda. 

    Or move it to Dodge.  Give it a new fascia and racetrack taillight, an optional Hellcat engine, etc...maybe call it Viper Jr.😀

    Edited by Robert Hall
    • Upvote 3

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Join the conversation

    You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
    Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.

    Guest
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



  • Similar Content

    • Drew Dowdell
      April 2019: Porsche Cars North America
      By Drew Dowdell
      Porsche Reports April U.S. Retail Sales
       
      First four months up 2.7 percent ahead of new Macan, 911, electric TaycanAtlanta, Georgia. Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA), importer and distributor of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster and Cayman, Panamera, Cayenne, and Macan model lines, today announced April retail sales of 5,018 vehicles. The total was an increase of 5.0 percent from March but down 9.9 percent from a record April 2018. The primary reason for the year-over-year decline was the transition to the new Macan, the best-selling Porsche model that is due in U.S. dealerships this month.

      U.S. retail sales in the first four months were 2.7 percent ahead of the same period in 2018, which itself was the seventh record retail year in a row for PCNA. 

      “We are already feeling the excitement for the refreshed Macan and later this year for the eighth generation of the iconic Porsche 911,” said Klaus Zellmer, President and CEO of PCNA. “In September we will unveil the first all-electric Porsche, the Taycan, so all in all we have a thrilling year to look forward to along with our 191 U.S. dealer partners.”

      April results were driven by strong demand for the new Cayenne, with a notable 86.1 percent increase compared to April 2018. The mid-engine 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman together were up 1.3 percent from a year ago. 

      Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) sales in the U.S. totaled 1,975
      vehicles in April, up 9.4 percent year-over-year.
       
      Model April Sales Year-to-Date 2019 2018 2019 2018 ALL 911 655 804 3,549 3,315 ALL 718 612 604 1,277 1,956 ALL PANAMERA 992 1,026 2,690 2,942 ALL CAYENNE 1,645 884 7,204 4,171 ALL MACAN 1,114 2,252 5,322 7,140 GRAND TOTALS 5,018 5,570 20,042 19,524
    • Drew Dowdell
      Sales: April 2019 Sales Figures
      By Drew Dowdell
      Quarterly:
      Ford Motor Company - Not reported
      General Motors Co. - Not Reported
      Tesla - Not Reported
      FCA has announced that beginning October 2019, they will be reporting sales quarterly

      Monthly:
      Audi of America -  Down 21% for the month, Down 8.7% for the year
      BMW of North America -  Down 2.9% for the month, Down 2.1% for the year
      FCA US LLC -  Down 6% for the month, Down 4% for the year
      Genesis Motor America - 
      Honda Motor Co. -  Up 0.1% for the month,  Up 1.5% for the year
      Hyundai Motor America -  Up 0.7% for the month, Up 1.7% for the year
      Jaguar Land Rover North America - 
      Kia Motors America - Up 1.6% for the month, Up 5.9% for the year
      Mazda North American Operations - Down 14.5%  for the month, Down 15.4% for the year
      Mercedes-Benz USA - Down 14.6% for the month, Down 10.7% for the year
      Mitsubishi Motors North America -  Down 12.9% for the month, Up 12% for the year
      Nissan Group - Up 9.0% for the month, Down 8.4% for the year
      Porsche Cars North America Inc. -  
      Subaru of America, Inc. - Up 7.7% for the month, Up 5.5% for the year
      Toyota Motor North America - Down 4.4% for the month, Down 4.8% for the year
      Volkswagen of America -  Up 8.7% for the month, Up 3.9% for the year
      Volvo Cars of North America, LLC - Up 0.4% for the month, Up 7.1% for the year

      Brands (Quarterly):
      Buick -  Not Reported
      Cadillac -  Not Reported
      Chevrolet - Not Reported
      GMC - Not Reported
      Ford - Not Reported
      Lincoln - Not Reported
      Tesla - Not Reported

      Brands (Monthly):
      Acura - Down 1.7% - 11,687 MTD / 48,072 YTD
      Alfa Romeo - Down 14% - 1,584 MTD / 5,870 YTD
      Audi - Down 21% 15,024 MTD / 63,139 YTD
      BMW - Up 1.4% - 23,816 MTD / 97,704 YTD
      Chrysler - Down 37% - 9,987 MTD / 40,578 YTD
      Dodge - Down 24% - 31,262 MTD / 141,779 YTD
      Fiat - Down 34% - 931 MTD / 3,145 YTD
      Genesis - 
      Honda - Up 0.2% - 114,088 MTD / 447,490 YTD
      Hyundai - Up 0.7% - 55,420 MTD / 203,005 YTD
      Infiniti - Down 5.2% - 8,491 MTD / 42,806 YTD
      Jaguar - 
      Jeep - Down 8% - 76,325 MTD / 289,129 YTD
      Kia - Up 1.6% - 51,385 MTD / 187,981 YTD
      Land Rover -
      Lexus - Down 1.3 - 21,360 MTD  / 88,151 YTD
      Mazda - Down 14.5% - 19,702 MTD / 90,535 YTD
      Mercedes-Benz - Down 15.7% 22,949 MTD / 94,120 YTD
      Mercedes-Benz Vans - Down 4.7% - 2,682 MTD / 10,158 YTD
      MINI - Down 29.8% - 2,621 MTD / 11,526 YTD
      Mitsubishi - Down 12.9% - 6963 MTD / 49,030 YTD
      Nissan - Up 10.7% - 87,207 MTD / 418,743 YTD
      Porsche - 
      Ram Trucks - Up 25% - 53,811 MTD / 190,824 YTD
      Smart - Down 8.6% - 85 MTD / 316 YTD
      Subaru - Up 7.7% - 57,288 MTD / 214,042 YTD
      Toyota - Down 4.8% - 162,506 MTD / 639,431 YTD
      Volkswagen - Up 8.7% - 31,309 MTD / 117,181 YTD
      Volvo - Up 0.4% - 8,367 MTD / 30,425 YTD

      View full article
    • Drew Dowdell
      April 2019 Sales Figures
      By Drew Dowdell
      Quarterly:
      Ford Motor Company - Not reported
      General Motors Co. - Not Reported
      Tesla - Not Reported
      FCA has announced that beginning October 2019, they will be reporting sales quarterly

      Monthly:
      Audi of America -  Down 21% for the month, Down 8.7% for the year
      BMW of North America -  Down 2.9% for the month, Down 2.1% for the year
      FCA US LLC -  Down 6% for the month, Down 4% for the year
      Genesis Motor America - 
      Honda Motor Co. -  Up 0.1% for the month,  Up 1.5% for the year
      Hyundai Motor America -  Up 0.7% for the month, Up 1.7% for the year
      Jaguar Land Rover North America - 
      Kia Motors America - Up 1.6% for the month, Up 5.9% for the year
      Mazda North American Operations - Down 14.5%  for the month, Down 15.4% for the year
      Mercedes-Benz USA - Down 14.6% for the month, Down 10.7% for the year
      Mitsubishi Motors North America -  Down 12.9% for the month, Up 12% for the year
      Nissan Group - Up 9.0% for the month, Down 8.4% for the year
      Porsche Cars North America Inc. -  
      Subaru of America, Inc. - Up 7.7% for the month, Up 5.5% for the year
      Toyota Motor North America - Down 4.4% for the month, Down 4.8% for the year
      Volkswagen of America -  Up 8.7% for the month, Up 3.9% for the year
      Volvo Cars of North America, LLC - Up 0.4% for the month, Up 7.1% for the year

      Brands (Quarterly):
      Buick -  Not Reported
      Cadillac -  Not Reported
      Chevrolet - Not Reported
      GMC - Not Reported
      Ford - Not Reported
      Lincoln - Not Reported
      Tesla - Not Reported

      Brands (Monthly):
      Acura - Down 1.7% - 11,687 MTD / 48,072 YTD
      Alfa Romeo - Down 14% - 1,584 MTD / 5,870 YTD
      Audi - Down 21% 15,024 MTD / 63,139 YTD
      BMW - Up 1.4% - 23,816 MTD / 97,704 YTD
      Chrysler - Down 37% - 9,987 MTD / 40,578 YTD
      Dodge - Down 24% - 31,262 MTD / 141,779 YTD
      Fiat - Down 34% - 931 MTD / 3,145 YTD
      Genesis - 
      Honda - Up 0.2% - 114,088 MTD / 447,490 YTD
      Hyundai - Up 0.7% - 55,420 MTD / 203,005 YTD
      Infiniti - Down 5.2% - 8,491 MTD / 42,806 YTD
      Jaguar - 
      Jeep - Down 8% - 76,325 MTD / 289,129 YTD
      Kia - Up 1.6% - 51,385 MTD / 187,981 YTD
      Land Rover -
      Lexus - Down 1.3 - 21,360 MTD  / 88,151 YTD
      Mazda - Down 14.5% - 19,702 MTD / 90,535 YTD
      Mercedes-Benz - Down 15.7% 22,949 MTD / 94,120 YTD
      Mercedes-Benz Vans - Down 4.7% - 2,682 MTD / 10,158 YTD
      MINI - Down 29.8% - 2,621 MTD / 11,526 YTD
      Mitsubishi - Down 12.9% - 6963 MTD / 49,030 YTD
      Nissan - Up 10.7% - 87,207 MTD / 418,743 YTD
      Porsche - 
      Ram Trucks - Up 25% - 53,811 MTD / 190,824 YTD
      Smart - Down 8.6% - 85 MTD / 316 YTD
      Subaru - Up 7.7% - 57,288 MTD / 214,042 YTD
      Toyota - Down 4.8% - 162,506 MTD / 639,431 YTD
      Volkswagen - Up 8.7% - 31,309 MTD / 117,181 YTD
      Volvo - Up 0.4% - 8,367 MTD / 30,425 YTD
    • Drew Dowdell
      April 2019: Mercedes-Benz
      By Drew Dowdell
      Mercedes-Benz USA (MBUSA) today reported April sales of 22,949 Mercedes- Benz models. Mercedes-Benz Vans reported April sales of 2,682 units and smart reported 85, bringing MBUSA to a grand total of 25,716 vehicles for the month. On a year-to-date basis, MBUSA recorded sales of 94,120, adding 10,158 units for Vans and 316 vehicles for smart, bringing the year-to-date sales volume to 104,594.
      "Sales in April were again impacted by model changes and availability constraints of our high-volume SUV and compact model lines," said Dietmar Exler, president and CEO of MBUSA. "We expect increased vehicle availability in the coming months."
      Mercedes-Benz sales leaders in April included the GLC, C-Class and E-Class model lines. The GLC lead totals with 5,378 vehicles followed by C-Class sales of 4,054. The E-Class rounded out the top three with 3,372.
      April sales of Mercedes-AMG high-performance models totaled 2,796 units (+3.3%) with 12,480 vehicles sold year-to-date (+20.9%).
      Separately, Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned (MBCPO) models recorded sales of 10,311 vehicles in April, an increase of 10.9% versus last year. On a year-to-date basis, MBCPO sold 40,676 vehicles, an increase of 4.2% from the previous year.
      Mercedes-Benz
      Passenger Vehicles
      Apr-19
      Apr-18
      Monthly %
      YTD 2019
      YTD 2018
      Yearly %
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
      A-CLASS
      804
      _
      _
      1,694
      _
      _
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
      B-CLASS
      1
      7
      -85.7%
      4
      129
      -96.9%
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
      CLA
      986
      1,910
      -48.4%
      6,196
      7,365
      -15.9%
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
      C-CLASS
      4,054
      5,148
      -21.3%
      19,056
      18,498
      3.0%
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
      E-CLASS/CLS
      3,372
      3,945
      -14.5%
      13,766
      16,380
      -16.0%
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
      S-CLASS
      958
      1,535
      -37.6%
      4,109
      6,100
      -32.6%
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
      SLC
      303
      197
      53.8%
      812
      783
      3.7%
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
      SL
      193
      202
      -4.5%
      629
      842
      -25.3%
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
      AMG GT
      340
      178
      91.0%
      984
      559
      76.0%
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
      GLA
      1,770
      2,011
      -12.0%
      6,491
      8,535
      -23.9%
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
      GLC
      5,378
      5,853
      -8.1%
      20,744
      22,113
      -6.2%
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
      GLE
      2,566
      4,110
      -37.6%
      9,101
      15,766
      -42.3%
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
      GLS
      1,678
      1,794
      -6.5%
      7,695
      7,290
      5.6%
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
      G-CLASS
      546
      317
      72.2%
      2,839
      1,321
      114.9%
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
      TOTAL
      22,949
      27,207
      -15.7%
      94,120
      105,681
      -10.9%
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
      Vans
      2,682
      2,815
      -4.7%
      10,158
      11,001
      -7.7%
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
      smart
      85
      93
      -8.6%
      316
      414
      -23.7%
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
      MBUSA
      Combined Total
      Apr-19
      Apr-18
      Monthly %
      YTD 2019
      YTD 2018
      Yearly %
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
      GRAND TOTAL
      25,716
      30,115
      -14.6%
      104,594
      117,096
      -10.7%
      1 Mercedes-Benz, Freightliner Sprinter and Metris Vans are sold and marketed in the U.S. by Mercedes-Benz USA and Daimler Vans USA, respectively.
    • Drew Dowdell
      April 2019: Kia Motors America
      By Drew Dowdell
      KIA MOTORS AMERICA ANNOUNCES APRIL SALES Year-to-Date Sales Up 5.9-Percent
      IRVINE, Calif., May 1, 2019 – Kia Motors America today announced April sales of 51,385 vehicles. Sales were led by Soul which posted an 18-percent increase over the same period last year. Telluride sales remained strong with 5,570 units sold during the model’s second full month of availability.

      “Telluride is Kia’s fastest turning vehicle in America right now and its popularity is driving new customers into Kia showrooms on a daily basis,” said Bill Peffer, vice president, sales operations, Kia Motors America.  “When you add the new 2020 Soul launch campaign which is airing now and Kia’s Summer Sales Program which is set to kick off, we’re confident Kia’s momentum will continue to grow as we move swiftly into the summer sales season.”
       
      About Kia Motors America
      Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America continues to top quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands and 50 Best Global Green Brands by Interbrand.  Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in West Point, Georgia.*
      For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com.  To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.
        *The Telluride, Sorento and Optima (excluding Hybrid and Plug-In Hybrid) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

         
        MONTH OF APRIL
      YEAR-TO-DATE
      Model
      2019
      2018
      2019
      2018
      Rio
      2,082
      1,964
      7,926
      6,989
      Forte
      7,336
      9,199
      28,710
      32,930
      Optima
      8,411
      8,276
      31,079
      27,886
      Cadenza
      117
      510
      528
      2,689
      Stinger
      939
      1,378
      4,166
      5,298
      K900
      43
      40
      145
      131
      Soul
      10,431
      8,825
      35,984
      30,243
      Niro
      1,839
      2,340
      7,185
      8,675
      Sportage
      6,077
      7,653
      25,275
      27,112
      Sorento
      7,473
      8,915
      31,092
      30,301
      Telluride
      5,570
      N/A
      10,965
      N/A
      Sedona
      1,067
      1,485
      4,926
      5,276
      Total
      51,385
      50,585
      187,981
      177,530

  • Social Stream

  • Who's Online (See full list)

  • My Clubs

About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×
×
  • Create New...