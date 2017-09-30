Hyundai Spills the Beans on 2018 Accent for U.S.

Pricing hasn't been announced, but Hyundai says the 2018 Accent will arrive at dealers later this fall.

Power comes from a 1.6-liter four-cylinder producing 130 horsepower and 119 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed manual will come standard, with a six-speed automatic available as an option.

Everything else pretty much is the same as our report when the Accent debuted at the Canadian International Auto Show in Toronto. The 2018 Accent is more upscale in its design with a larger grille, new headlights, optional 17-inch alloy wheels, and rear-end styling borrowed from the Elantra. The interior is nothing too special to look at, but Hyundai has equipped all models with a 5-inch touchscreen with a backup camera as standard equipment. A 7-inch screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability is optional. Interior space has increased thanks to a slightly longer length and width.

Let's get to the most important news for the U.S.; the 2018 Accent will only be available as a sedan. Everywhere else will get a hatchback variant. Boo!

Hyundai finally decided to spill the beans on the 2018 Accent for the U.S. by debuting it yesterday at the Orange County International Auto Show in Anaheim, California.

Anaheim, Calif., Sept. 28, 2017 – Hyundai Motor America debuts the all-new 2018 Accent at the 2017 Orange County International Auto Show. The 2018 Accent enters its fifth generation by building on the strengths of its predecessors with Hyundai’s modern engineering prowess. The result is a car with an expressive design, a high-tech interior, a more efficient powertrain, reduced cabin noise and remarkably improved driving dynamics. The company also infused its newest subcompact car with the latest safety and convenience features. The 2018 Accent will arrive in Hyundai dealerships in the fall of 2017.

Advanced High Strength Steel at the Core

The all-new Accent was developed to be the segment benchmark for driving dynamics and safety while delivering outstanding fuel efficiency and maintaining Hyundai’s unbeatable value position. Key to achieving those goals was the car’s use of Advanced High Strength Steel. Accent is composed of 54.5 percent Advanced High Strength Steel—up 13 percentage points from the fourth generation—from the company’s captive Hyundai Steel plant. In addition, Accent’s torsional rigidity improved by 32 percent.

This new, rigid chassis improves noise isolation and overall driving dynamics. The application of Advanced High Strength Steel also improves collision energy management without adding weight, helping to reduce fuel consumption and deliver better driving feel.

Improved ride comfort, handling and stability are achieved through key developments in the suspension. Accent’s steering feel has been refined with improvements to steering efficiency, while enhancements to handling and ride comfort have been made by raising the rear roll center and increasing the leverage ratio of the rear shock absorbers. The standard Motor-Driven Power Steering (MDPS) system instantly adjusts to changing driving conditions for greater precision and steering feel while improving fuel economy.

Striking Exterior Design

The design of the new Accent exhibits confidence and sophistication with sculpted body forms and smoothly contoured lines delivering a new interpretation of Hyundai’s signature design language.

The car features Hyundai’s cascading grille, a visual signature integral to the company’s identity. The grille is flanked by wraparound headlights and available LED signature daytime running lights.

Accent’s sweeping roof profile and sharp character lines run the length of the car. These character lines meet available slim LED wraparound taillights. Features such as 17-inch alloy wheels and side mirror LED turn signal indicators add to the upscale feel of the car. The car’s form is also functional, achieving balance between design and engineering for standout styling with aerodynamic improvements. The underside of the car is also sculpted for aerodynamics, and a new front-lip spoiler, together with a lower ride height, contributes to Accent’s efficient design. All of these attributes allow the 2018 Accent to slip through the wind with a 0.28 coefficient of drag.

Compared with the last generation, the 2018 Accent is larger and has more interior room. Accent is wider by 1.2 inches, and the overall length has increased by 0.6 inches, yet its height remains unchanged, giving the car a more grounded stance. The wheelbase has also increased by 0.4 inches, pushing the wheels farther to the corners and improving interior roominess.

Specification 2017 Accent Change 2018 Accent Overall Length (in.) 172.0 +0.6 172.6 Overall Width (in.) 66.9 +1.2 68.1 Overall Height (in.) 57.1 - 57.1 Wheelbase (in.) 101.2 +0.4 101.6



Modern Interior Design

Accent’s interior continues the modern, confident, sophisticated look seen on the exterior. A driver-oriented layout with intuitive controls combines with improved interior roominess, high-quality materials and premium technology features to raise the standard for subcompacts. Premium, soft-touch materials in key points create an inviting and comfortable environment for the driver and passengers.

A wide instrument panel prominently features a standard backup camera system with a 5-inch or optional 7-inch color TFT LCD display. Beneath the screen, the control panel is laid out in a horizontal design with buttons and controls logically grouped by function.

The seat frame is engineered to be lightweight but extremely strong, to help keep occupants safe in collisions. For added comfort and convenience, passengers enjoy available heated front seats, while the standard rear seats fold with a 60/40 split. Accent also offers class-above total interior volume. Accent sedan passenger volume has grown to 103.9 cubic feet. With this figure, Accent is actually classified as a compact car, versus a subcompact car, according to the EPA. In fact, Accent has more interior and cargo volume than the Ford Fiesta and Toyota Yaris.

2018 Accent Interior Volume

Interior Volume (cu. ft.) 2018

Accent 2017

Fiesta 2017

Yaris iA Passenger 90.2 85.1 85.9 Cargo 13.7 12.8 13.5 Total 103.9 97.9 99.4



Efficient Powertrain

For 2018, the new Accent receives an updated powertrain tuned for better fuel efficiency and drivability. The updated 1.6-liter Gamma four-cylinder Gasoline Direct Injected (GDI) engine produces 130 horsepower and 119 lb.-ft. of torque. Compared with the previous-generation Accent, the engine’s powerband has improved, with increased low-end torque to make drivability easier.

The 1.6-liter Gamma four-cylinder GDI engine is paired with either a six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed automatic transmission. Fuel efficiency has also been improved by an estimated 7 percent overall. In the engine, components such as low-friction piston rings, a variable fuel pressure module and upgraded software for the engine control module improve overall operation. Further, improvements to the return springs in the braking system have reduced drive friction. The automatic transmission has also been redesigned to reduce the unit’s overall weight by 4 pounds and improve operational efficiency.

In addition, Accents with automatic transmissions include the company’s Drive Mode Select feature to adjust both powertrain performance and steering calibration, allowing the driver to customize the driving character by selecting two modes—Normal or Sport—by simply touching a button on the center console.

Comprehensive Safety and Convenience Features

The 2018 Accent features several improvements to the front side members and inner side sill for improved collision protection. The front crumple zones have been increased, front side airbags have been upgraded and reinforcements have been added to improve the car’s collision energy management performance, especially in small overlap crashes.

A six-airbag system is standard, along with Electronic Stability Control, Vehicle Stability Management, Traction Control and ABS.

New for 2018 and for the segment, Accent offers a wide array of advanced safety technologies to provide another layer of protection for passengers. For example, Accent offers available Forward Collision-avoidance Assist that utilizes a front forward facing radar to detect a vehicle and warn the driver of a potential collision. If the driver does not react to avoid the impact, the system will apply emergency braking.

Advanced Connectivity and Multimedia Systems

Most 2018 Accent trims will feature technologies ahead of the subcompact competition that enhance driver confidence and convenience. For example, Accent offers a proximity key with push button start, so drivers never need to pull out a key from their pocket or purse. Accent offers available dual USB charging and auxiliary input jacks and available SiriusXM satellite radio. New for 2018, Accent has an available advanced infotainment system that includes a 7-inch Display Audio touchscreen system and rearview camera. The 7-inch display also has both Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ for seamless and intuitive operation of the most commonly used smartphone functions, including app-based navigation, streaming audio and voice-controlled search capabilities.

Enhanced Hyundai Blue Link Remote Start and Blue Link Integration with Amazon Alexa and Google Home

Hyundai Blue Link customers have performed more than 25 million remote starts since Blue Link its debuted in 2011. Although remote start is a great feature for hot weather, most take place in cold climates during January, February and March. In fact, Blue Link Remote Start with Climate Control is three times more popular in the winter. With this in mind, Hyundai engineers have enhanced the Remote Start with Climate Control feature to include control of the rear defroster and heated side mirrors into the Blue Link mobile app.

For the ultimate level of convenience when it comes to remote-starting a car on a bitterly cold winter morning, Hyundai has its new Blue Link integrations for Amazon Alexa and Google Home. These integrations work by a customer simply asking an Alexa-enabled or Google Assistant–enabled device, like an Amazon Echo or Google Home, to start their car. The interaction actually sounds like this: “Alexa, tell Blue Link to start my car at 80 degrees” or: “Okay, Google, ask Blue Link to start my Accent and set the temperature to 72 degrees.” To send commands to Hyundai vehicles via Alexa or Google, users must enable the Blue Link integration in their Alexa or Google Home app, available on iOS and Android devices, and then link their existing Blue Link account within the Alexa or Google Home app. Voice commands will be sent to Hyundai vehicles only after Alexa or Google Home prompts owners for their Blue Link Personal Identification Number (PIN).