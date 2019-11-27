Ask Me Anything: 2020 Hyundai Palisade AWD

In the C&G garage for the week is the 2020 Hyundai Palisade Limited AWD with a sticker price of $47,605. This is Hyundai's newest SUV, at least until the diminutive Hyundai Venue takes its place at the other end of the size spectrum. The first impression I got from the Palisade was how big it is. Even though it is around 7 inches shorter than a Buick Enclave, it looks bigger and beefier. Being a Limited means that it is in top trim with only carpeted floor mats as an additional option. It's powered by a 3.8 liter naturally aspirated V6 producing 291 HP and 262 lb-ft of torque and equipped with start/stop. On my quick initial test drive I found the start/stop function to be unobtrusive and quick to restart the vehicle when I was ready to roll. Another immediate impression was with the sound quality of the Harmon Kardon sound system. I hooked my phone up via USB and Android Auto took over, playing my favorite Pandora station loud and clear.
Another feature I like is the video display in the dash when using the turn signal. It helps clear any blind spots one might have in this big SUV.
So while you're stuffing your faces with turkey this Thursday, think of questions you have about the 2020 Hyundai Palisade and post them below.
