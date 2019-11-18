Jump to content
  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Watch the Ford Mustang Mach-E Unveiling Live, 9 PM Eastern

      ...Time to see it for real...

     

    Go to articles

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments



    dfelt

    Will be back to see what everyone thinks, my kids are taking me out for dinner. Back in a few hours ya'll! :metal:

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell
    2 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    Will be back to see what everyone thinks, my kids are taking me out for dinner. Back in a few hours ya'll! :metal:

    But you'll miss it!

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    dfelt
    7 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    But you'll miss it!

    Crazy month, the kids are busy so taking me out for my 52nd B-day dinner early. :P Steak, yummmmmm 

    🥩

    • Like 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565

    Obviously these sort of things are a lot of fluff, but they barely talked about performance other than up to 300 mile range and an estimated 0-60 time of the GT.  They didn’t talk price or trim levels, or any features outside of Sync.  And this was over a half hour, iris like these people don’t know how to sell cars.  And judging by recent performance that seems to be the case.

    When the C8 reveal happened they gave you a price, features engineering, they gave you reasons to buy it.  Every reason Ford gave to buy one of these Tesla already does, and probably better than Ford does it.

    • Downvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    regfootball

    the exterior is just fine.  looks good, i thought they would botch it.  Not a mustang but a crossover with sleek styling, well done.  I've seen a few of the new Escape already and let me tell you, those are not styled near as well as this is.  The new Escapes are mailed in, strange, don't even look like Fords.

    interior is almost hot garbage in the pictures, i.e. looks cheap, and the huge ipad sucks.  i guess we can save final judgment on that for when its in the flesh. 

    is this thing going to be sold in significant volumes or not?  If not, its a PR car.  Like the Volt and Bolt.

    Although look at this the Mach-E looks cool, the Bolt just looks nerdy.

    Edited by regfootball

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    balthazar

    Bolt : 4th place in sales on a chart of nearly 40 EVs & plug ins. Excellent acceptance... among electric car buyers.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ocnblu

    Too much Tesla influence, with the giant glued-on dash tablet and the otherworldly front end.  One must NEVER bow to Elon Musk.  And wow, they copied the 1960 Chevy Corvair with that front trunk.  Whole thing is an insult to the Mustang spirit.

    I'd rather drive a 1974 Mustang II Mach 1 with 2.8L V6 and 3-speed automatic than this faceless cyborg.

    Ford is f@#king up BIG TIME with this.

    • Downvote 4

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ccap41

    While I'm not a huge fan of throwing Mustang on the actual vehicle name I think people are missing the point in why they're doing it. Balthy can probably understand as EV sales really aren't much of anything. They're using the name to grab attention and attention they got. Chevy came out with the Bolt and hardly made a splash and it's a very adequate EV with no real downsides outside of price.. and 'looks' but those are subjective. 

    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Robert Hall
    3 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    While I'm not a huge fan of throwing Mustang on the actual vehicle name I think people are missing the point in why they're doing it. Balthy can probably understand as EV sales really aren't much of anything. They're using the name to grab attention and attention they got. Chevy came out with the Bolt and hardly made a splash and it's a very adequate EV with no real downsides outside of price.. and 'looks' but those are subjective. 

    Yes, it's definitely a marketing move.  It will be interesting to see if it works or not.  This has flashy styling, kind of Tesla-esque, some hints of Mustang.    

    Edited by Robert Hall
    • Upvote 2

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    balthazar

    My prediction is that it will do well* due to being an SUV, having strong name association and being from a volume brand. Also, it isn't priced at $70K (Rivian) or $110K (Tesla) or $125K (Bollinger). I can see it in the top 5 sales-wise in year 2 as long as it doesn't have glaring shortfalls.



    [* for an EV]

    • Like 1
    • Upvote 3

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    surreal1272
    5 hours ago, ocnblu said:

    Too much Tesla influence, with the giant glued-on dash tablet and the otherworldly front end.  One must NEVER bow to Elon Musk.  And wow, they copied the 1960 Chevy Corvair with that front trunk.  Whole thing is an insult to the Mustang spirit.

    I'd rather drive a 1974 Mustang II Mach 1 with 2.8L V6 and 3-speed automatic than this faceless cyborg.

    Ford is f@#king up BIG TIME with this.

    Who would have thought that you would have a problem with an EV? Just shocking.

    The new Corvette has a trunk in the front too but who’s keeping actual count here and aside from the ridiculous tablet it bears no resemblance to a Tesla. Hell the profile screams Jaguar to me which actually isn’t a bad thing (just slightly more “stretched”).  You always see the negative in EVs even if it looked exactly like you would want it to look so your opinion of it is always taken with a laughable grain of salt. Thanks for not disappointing with your “expert” analysis. 
     


     

     

    961DB429-A189-4FFC-8ACA-89E72B82E769.jpeg
     

    04E580D5-7E9D-43A5-AEC8-BA27C8486A77.jpeg

    Edited by surreal1272
    • Haha 1
    • Upvote 3

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Robert Hall

    I'll admit to being a Mustang fan since childhood, and have owned multiple Mustangs.   I'm also 'EV-curious'...not likely to buy one any time soon, but I'm not rabidly anti-EV like some.   Looking forward to seeing this one in person.   The performance and range sound great at first read. 

    • Upvote 3

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    surreal1272
    3 minutes ago, Robert Hall said:

    I'll admit to being a Mustang fan since childhood, and have owned multiple Mustangs.   I'm also 'EV-curious'...not likely to buy one any time soon, but I'm not rabidly anti-EV like some.   Looking forward to seeing this one in person.   The performance and range sound great at first read. 

    It’s called having an open mind which is sorely lacking for some. As long as Ford doesn’t bitch this up (i.e. the Explorer/Aviator launch), they may actually be on to something here. Still not crazy about that oversized tablet though. That is a maintenance and damage nightmare waiting to happen. 

    • Downvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ccap41

    ccap41 3,473

    Posted (edited)

    I think it is an all around interesting move that their first real EV(excluding the joke of a Focus Electric) is near coupe-like and performance oriented as opposed to something basic as sht like an electric Escape or Fusion sized/shaped vehicles. 

    31 minutes ago, surreal1272 said:

    It’s called having an open mind which is sorely lacking for some. As long as Ford doesn’t bitch this up (i.e. the Explorer/Aviator launch), they may actually be on to something here. Still not crazy about that oversized tablet though. That is a maintenance and damage nightmare waiting to happen.

    I have a feeling the massive tablet is going to become more and more common as it reduces costs and people like big screens, in general. 

    Enthusiasts notice it doesn't flow well but AverageAshley just sees something that looks highly technologically advanced because big screen and sees fancy.  

    Edited by ccap41
    • Upvote 2

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    surreal1272
    13 hours ago, smk4565 said:

    Obviously these sort of things are a lot of fluff, but they barely talked about performance other than up to 300 mile range and an estimated 0-60 time of the GT.  They didn’t talk price or trim levels, or any features outside of Sync.  And this was over a half hour, iris like these people don’t know how to sell cars.  And judging by recent performance that seems to be the case.

    When the C8 reveal happened they gave you a price, features engineering, they gave you reasons to buy it.  Every reason Ford gave to buy one of these Tesla already does, and probably better than Ford does it.

    They talked about plenty and it looks better than anything from Daimler. The C8 had years of coverage prior to it’s official release so you are not even close to comparing apples to oranges here. Again, anything to besmirch a domestic product. 

    3 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    I think it is an all around interesting move that their first real EV(excluding the joke of a Focus Electric) is a near coupe-like and performance oriented as opposed to something basis as sht like an electric Escape or Fusion sized/shaped vehicles. 

    Agreed. Ford should be give a ton of credit for not going the route you mentioned and giving  a clean slate product while carrying a familiar face (Mustang in this case). 

    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565

    smk4565 1,051

    Posted (edited)

    1 hour ago, surreal1272 said:

    They talked about plenty and it looks better than anything from Daimler. The C8 had years of coverage prior to it’s official release so you are not even close to comparing apples to oranges here. Again, anything to besmirch a domestic product. 

    Agreed. Ford should be give a ton of credit for not going the route you mentioned and giving  a clean slate product while carrying a familiar face (Mustang in this case). 

    The C8 had a better presentation.  I was comparing the events.  This Mach-e presentation was overly scripted and even Bill Ford seemed wooden and stiff, he didn’t even seem that excited.  Tadge Juecter or however you spell it was super excited and passionate about the C8, he made you want to go out and buy one.  Bill Ford and Jim Hackett didn’t sell me on anything.  

    Edited by smk4565

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Robert Hall
    45 minutes ago, frogger said:

    I would sure take it over the GM-China effort Menlo EV

     

    image.thumb.png.f73acb9e055a36e4da2434db601b54f8.png

    Though this might be a good addition to the US Chevy line, it looks more appealing than the Bolt.

    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    oldshurst442
    6 hours ago, Robert Hall said:

    I'll admit to being a Mustang fan since childhood, and have owned multiple Mustangs.   I'm also 'EV-curious'...not likely to buy one any time soon, but I'm not rabidly anti-EV like some.   Looking forward to seeing this one in person.   The performance and range sound great at first read. 

    Im a muscle car guy through and through (and in my definition, pony cars are certainly included) and I do like the Mustang throughout its history, although there are more than a couple of generations that I cant stand. From 1971-2004 to be exact, by I digress...

    I do like the looks of this "Mustang" Mach E. Its performance and range is on par with Tesla products. In the looks department, it surpasses the Tesla Model X by miles... 

    It should do well in the market place as it mimics Tesla quite well.  From range and performance to interior simplicity and iPad screens. And its a better looker to boot! 

    If it does not sell well, its because

    1. The EV people really do NOT trust the status quo automakers such as Ford, GM VW and the like, and are ONLY loyal to Tesla

    2. The curious folk that are intrigued by EVs are NOT ready just yet, if ever, to commit to buying an EV. 

    And if it does not sell, it will be a damned shame as it seems like Ford, as a late comer to the 100% pure BEV market, has done it right. And done it right the FIRST timea around. Nobody can accuse the Mach E as a compliance EV as some do the Bolt...

    The Porsche Taycan is a good try. But it aint a Tesla Killer.

    The Jaguar whatever its called, is an OK try...but it fails to be in the same vicinity as a Tesla product.

    The Bolt is a good try too, but its far from being a Tesla product equivalent.

    The Mach E as Ford's first BEV, is in the same territory!!!  Quite the accomplishment!!!

    Edited by oldshurst442
    • Like 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    oldshurst442
    4 hours ago, Robert Hall said:

    Though this might be a good addition to the US Chevy line, it looks more appealing than the Bolt.

    The Menlo and it seems like the Buick Velite 6 are more on par of what GM should be offering in North America. 

    These are NOT Tesla competitors as Tesla is geared towards speed and performance. Performance enthusiasts love Teslas as do average folk too, and these offerings from GM looks to be more geared for the normal folk, which is a good thing. Nothing wrong with that. The Bolt is just too damned small for North American family hauling duties. The Model 3 is at the limit. The Model S is perfect. The Model X is duh...an SUV.  The Bolt is a sub-compact econobox...  When in history  have sub-compact econoboxes sold well in the US and Canada?  Let alone an EV sub-compact...

     

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    regfootball

    Ford's engines and trannies and all wheels drive setups break down after the last payment is made, so they decided to make a car without a gas engine and complex corresponding driveline.  So maybe this vehicle exists for Ford to improve their reliability ratings,

    • Haha 2

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    oldshurst442

    The Mustang name to this EV could be a detriment to the Mustang name...but it could be a genius move.  Only time will tell.

    The thing is, I think Ford is ready to expand the Mustang portfolio and kinda make it into some sort of brand. I do not mean that Ford will branch off Mustang into its own division, but expand the Mustang portfolio...

    Image result for Mustang Mach e"

    The Mustang was always special in the Ford line-up. Immediately the year after its launch even.  There were Mustangs, and then there were SHELBY Mustangs and today, Mustang is sold all over the world. 

    A 4 door SUV EV Mustang?  Why the hell not? 

    Mustangs, from Ford or from the Shelby years are synonymous with performance.  And this Mustang Mach-E has the performance to back up its Mustang branded name....

    Im ready to call this a genius move. 

     

    • Upvote 1
    • Downvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ocnblu

    Apparently, the Mustang name is now only sacred to customers, not the company that has peddled it since 1962-63.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Join the conversation

    You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
    Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.

    Guest
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



  • Similar Content

    • Drew Dowdell
      Ford News: Ford Workers Ratify Union Contract
      By Drew Dowdell
      After a lengthy strike at General Motors that cost the company $2.9 billion, the UAW has agreed to a contract with Ford that looks remarkably similar to the one they got with General Motors.  Ford workers ratified the deal on Friday with 56.3 percent voting yes to the new four year agreement.
      The agreement says that Ford will invest more than $6 billion in its U.S. plants and add or retain 8,500 UAW jobs. The UAW used the GM contract as a template for negotiations with Ford. Like the GM contract, there are no changes in healthcare coverage, there is a pathway to full-time employment for temporary workers, pay raises, and lump-sum payments spread over 4 years. 
      The UAW now will turn its attention on FCA where negotiations are due to begin on Monday.

      View full article
    • Drew Dowdell
      Ford Workers Ratify Union Contract
      By Drew Dowdell
      After a lengthy strike at General Motors that cost the company $2.9 billion, the UAW has agreed to a contract with Ford that looks remarkably similar to the one they got with General Motors.  Ford workers ratified the deal on Friday with 56.3 percent voting yes to the new four year agreement.
      The agreement says that Ford will invest more than $6 billion in its U.S. plants and add or retain 8,500 UAW jobs. The UAW used the GM contract as a template for negotiations with Ford. Like the GM contract, there are no changes in healthcare coverage, there is a pathway to full-time employment for temporary workers, pay raises, and lump-sum payments spread over 4 years. 
      The UAW now will turn its attention on FCA where negotiations are due to begin on Monday.
    • Drew Dowdell
      Ford News: Ford Mustang Mach-E Leaks Out Ahead of LA Auto Show
      By Drew Dowdell
      Leaks of privileged information happen.  In this case, Ford pushed these images and pages to their consumer website in a way which was easy for the folks at MachEForum to find. 
      Here are the basics, the best of each spec, the 2021 Ford Mach-E will have up to 300 miles of driving range, run 0-60 in mid-three second range, and have optional all-wheel drive.  You're going to prioritize those specs though because you won't be able to get them all in the same car.
      All models of Mach-E will be able to recharge 47 miles in 10 minute of DC fast charging in a 150-kw charger
      The base model is called Select and starts at $43,895. It is powered by a 255 horsepower, 306 lb.-ft of torque motor in the rear.  You can opt for all-wheel drive which increases torque to 429lb.ft. This model gets an EPA estimated range of 230 miles and a 0 to 60 sprint of mid 5-seconds. If you qualify for the full $7,500 federal tax credit, the price can be as low as $36,395. It's equipped with 18-inch wheels
      Next up is the Premium trim, starting at $50,600. This comes with 19-inch wheels and again in RWD or AWD configurations. EPA estimated range is 300 miles on the RWD model and 0 to 6- remains mid 5-seconds. 
      There will be a trim called California Route 1 which is an extended range rear-wheel drive model. It has an EPA range of 300 miles and a mid 6-second range sitting on 18-inch wheels.
      Then there is the top of the line GT, starting at $60,500. EPA range is estimated at 235 miles and a mid 3-second range. It comes standard with all-wheel drive. 
      For early adopters, there is a Mach-E First Edition. It offers three exterior colors, including and exclusive "Grabber Blue Metallic", interior contrast stitching, First Edition scuff plates, brushed aluminum pedals, and red brake calipers. This model seems to be a happy medium on range and performance with a 270 mile EPA estimated range, mid 5-second 0-60, AWD, and 19-inch wheels. 
      Inside the Mach-E is a large Telsa-like center screen though with a single physical dial at the bottom. A simple dash and slim gauge cluster sit behind a 3-spoke wheel badged with the Mustang logo. 
      Ford will officially share more information on Sunday night, and the specs listed above are subject to change. We'll keep you updated as more information comes out. In the meantime, scroll down to see all of the information grabbed in the screenshots.








       

      View full article
    • Drew Dowdell
      Ford Mustang Mach-E Leaks Out Ahead of LA Auto Show
      By Drew Dowdell
      Leaks of privileged information happen.  In this case, Ford pushed these images and pages to their consumer website in a way which was easy for the folks at MachEForum to find. 
      Here are the basics, the best of each spec, the 2021 Ford Mach-E will have up to 300 miles of driving range, run 0-60 in mid-three second range, and have optional all-wheel drive.  You're going to prioritize those specs though because you won't be able to get them all in the same car.
      All models of Mach-E will be able to recharge 47 miles in 10 minute of DC fast charging in a 150-kw charger
      The base model is called Select and starts at $43,895. It is powered by a 255 horsepower, 306 lb.-ft of torque motor in the rear.  You can opt for all-wheel drive which increases torque to 429lb.ft. This model gets an EPA estimated range of 230 miles and a 0 to 60 sprint of mid 5-seconds. If you qualify for the full $7,500 federal tax credit, the price can be as low as $36,395. It's equipped with 18-inch wheels
      Next up is the Premium trim, starting at $50,600. This comes with 19-inch wheels and again in RWD or AWD configurations. EPA estimated range is 300 miles on the RWD model and 0 to 6- remains mid 5-seconds. 
      There will be a trim called California Route 1 which is an extended range rear-wheel drive model. It has an EPA range of 300 miles and a mid 6-second range sitting on 18-inch wheels.
      Then there is the top of the line GT, starting at $60,500. EPA range is estimated at 235 miles and a mid 3-second range. It comes standard with all-wheel drive. 
      For early adopters, there is a Mach-E First Edition. It offers three exterior colors, including and exclusive "Grabber Blue Metallic", interior contrast stitching, First Edition scuff plates, brushed aluminum pedals, and red brake calipers. This model seems to be a happy medium on range and performance with a 270 mile EPA estimated range, mid 5-second 0-60, AWD, and 19-inch wheels. 
      Inside the Mach-E is a large Telsa-like center screen though with a single physical dial at the bottom. A simple dash and slim gauge cluster sit behind a 3-spoke wheel badged with the Mustang logo. 
      Ford will officially share more information on Sunday night, and the specs listed above are subject to change. We'll keep you updated as more information comes out. In the meantime, scroll down to see all of the information grabbed in the screenshots.








       

  • Posts

  • Social Stream

  • Today's Birthdays

    1. Justin
      Justin
      (30 years old)
    2. Pa.Bill
      Pa.Bill
      (73 years old)

  • Who's Online (See full list)

  • My Clubs

About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×
×
  • Create New...