Jump to content

  • Welcome Guest!

    Founded in 2001, CheersandGears.com is one of the oldest continuously running automotive enthusiast communities on the net. 

    Sign up is free and easy, come join the fun!

  • William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    New York 2018: 2019 Cadillac XT4 Kicks Off A Product Renaissance

    Finally a new product from Cadillac!

    The 2019 Cadillac XT4 is an important vehicle for the brand for a number of reasons. It's the first vehicle part of a major product offensive by Cadillac that will see them introduce a new/redesigned model almost every six months through 2021. It also gives Cadillac a contender in the growing small luxury crossover class.

    The overall design of the XT4 is very similar to the larger XT5 with sharp angles, large front grille, headlights that extend downward to the bumper, and taillights that run from the top of the tailgate to underneath the window. 18-inch wheels come standard, while larger 20-inch wheels are optional. The overall dimensions of the XT4 - 181.1-inch overall length, 109.4-inch wheelbase, 74.1-inches wide, and 64.1-inches tall - puts it between subcompact and compact crossovers.

    Inside, Cadillac went for a modern and clean look. An 8-inch touchscreen housing the Cadillac User Experience infotainment system is standard on XT4s. Like the CT6 refresh, the XT4 will have a rotary control knob to control the system. Cargo space measures out 22.5 cubic feet with the rear seats up and 48.9 cubic feet when folded.

    Powering all XT4s will be a turbocharged 2.0L four-cylinder with 237 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. This will come paired with a nine-speed automatic and the choice of front or all-wheel drive. Cadillac estimates fuel economy figures of 25 City/30 Highway/27 Combined - we're assuming the numbers are for the front-wheel drive model.

    The suspension is comprised of a front strut and five-link rear setup. Sport models get the option of a Continuous Damping Control system that automatically adjusts the firmness based on a number of parameters.

    Pricing for the 2019 XT4 kicks off at $35,790 when it arrives at dealers this fall. Those interested can order an XT4 beginning at the end of this month.

    Source: Cadillac 
    Press Release is on Page 2

    Cadillac Introduces First-Ever XT4

    • All-new compact SUV delivers more for a new generation of luxury buyers

    At Cadillac House in Manhattan today, Cadillac unveiled the first-ever XT4, an all-new compact SUV tailored for the next generation of luxury customers.

    Developed on an exclusive compact SUV architecture, Cadillac’s entry in the industry’s fastest-growing luxury segment delivers expressive design, confident performance, spacious accommodations and new technologies.

    “The first-ever 2019 Cadillac XT4 expands our successful SUV lineup to a segment where Cadillac has never been before,” said Cadillac President Johan de Nysschen. “And it sets off a dramatic expansion and elevation of the product range, that will see a new Cadillac virtually once every six months through 2021.”

    Simple and sculpted lines draw the customer in and accentuate the XT4’s powerful proportions and aggressive presence. The interior is the Cadillac design aesthetic distilled: the thoughtful and artistic integration of technology and appealing style. The cabin is exceptionally refined, with expected segment-leading rear-seat spaciousness.

    All models are driven by an all-new Cadillac 2.0L Turbo engine that features new efficiency-enhancing technologies including Active Fuel Management (cylinder deactivation), coupled with a nine-speed automatic transmission with next-generation Electronic Precision Shift.

    Cadillac also debuts its new global “Y” trim strategy on the XT4. Distinctive Premium Luxury and Sport models build from the well-equipped Luxury (base) trim. Specific content and styling cues tailor the Premium Luxury and Sport trims to different customer tastes and preferences.

    Cadillac will roll out this new trim strategy beginning with the XT4 and the 2019 CT6 top-of-range sedan.

    The XT4 will be priced starting at $35,790 including destination charge, excluding tax, title, license, dealer fees and optional equipment, when it goes on sale in fall 2018. Starting at the end of March 2018, customers will be able to preorder their XT4s from participating U.S. Cadillac dealers nationwide.

    Additional XT4 highlights include:

    • Cadillac user experience with all-new rotary controller
    • Smart chassis features including available twin-clutch, decoupling all-wheel drive
    • Available Active Sport Suspension featuring Continuous Damping Control and new electro-hydraulic braking assist

    STYLE WITH SUBSTANCE
    A team of young designers representing the heart of the XT4’s target customer demographic helmed the design, penning an expressive SUV that injects a higher degree of sculpture into Cadillac’s lineup — and today’s vehicle is very close to their original visions for the exterior and interior.

    “The XT4 has a great presence that is confident and poised,” said Therese Pinazzo, exterior design manager. “It exudes Cadillac’s DNA, but with a new boldness that speaks to the youthfulness of its team and its customers.”

    In keeping with Cadillac’s new “Y” trim strategy, the Luxury, Premium Luxury and Sport models offer distinctive styling cues and trim finishes to create unique personas and greater choice for customers. XT4 Sport models feature a gloss black mesh grille inspired by Cadillac’s high-performance V-Series models, gloss black window moldings and specific Sport alloy wheel choices. Luxury and Premium Luxury models feature grilles with bright metallic accents, satin aluminum window moldings and satin chrome-accented door handles.

    All models feature advanced LED lighting technology front and rear, with front LED low and high beams and an LED-illuminated light blade for the daytime running lamps. Cadillac’s vertical L-shaped lighting signature is stretched horizontally, emphasizing the XT4’s width and confident stance.

    Standard LED taillights are housed in traditional red lenses on Luxury and Premium Luxury, while the Sport model receives tinted neutral-density (clear) lenses that complement the generally darker exterior color choices.

    Eight exterior colors will be offered on the 2019 XT4 at launch: Atlantic Metallic, Autumn Metallic, Crystal White Tricoat, Twilight Blue Metallic, Shadow Metallic, Red Horizon Tintcoat, Stellar Black Metallic and Radiant Silver Metallic.

    BOLD, REFINED AND SPACIOUS CABIN
    Echoing the exterior design themes, the new XT4’s cabin conveys boldness and strength with youthful athleticism. Sweeping arcs and tapered lines enhance the feeling of spaciousness and give it a taut, tightly wrapped appearance.

    The interior elements come together in a sophisticated and modern design. Intuitive technology includes available next-generation wireless device charging and an in-cabin air ionizer.

    “With the XT4’s interior, we distilled Cadillac to its essence,” said Phillip Kucera, Interior Design manager. “We’ve been able to be simpler and bolder than we have ever been before, giving the SUV attitude and a sporty connotation.”

    The all-new XT4 offers exceptional space for a compact luxury SUV, particularly for rear-seat passengers. It is expected to lead the segment in rear-seat roominess, with 39.5 inches (1,004 mm) of legroom. The XT4 also offers 48.9 cubic feet (1,385 liters) of maximum cargo volume with the rear seat folded.

    "The XT4 was envisioned holistically to deliver a dynamic sporty exterior without compromising comfort and functionality for passengers,” said Cadillac Exterior Design Director Jim Fleming, who helped create the vehicle’s architecture.

    “It’s a great balance that delivers style and comfort on long drives such as a weekend getaway to a favorite ski slope, while still offering excellent cargo room for that ski trip’s gear.”

    Additional interior features and highlights include:

    • The thick, three-spoke, leather-wrapped steering wheel is all new and was developed to enhance the sporty feel of the vehicle while maintaining driver comfort on long drives.
    • Sport-inspired seating with prominent seat-bottom and seatback bolsters balances comfort with the kind of support typically found in sports sedans. A massage feature is available.
    • Available white ambient lighting casts a sophisticated glow and highlights important features.
    • Technology integration includes Cadillac’s first rotary controller for the Cadillac user experience and other vehicle features (see below for more information), along with streamlined vehicle controls for easier, more intuitive use.

    At launch, the 2019 XT4 will be offered in seven interior environments, based on Luxury, Premium Luxury or Sport trims:

    • XT4 Luxury — Light Platinum/Jet Black with Aluminum Metallized decor trim
    • XT4 Premium Luxury — Jet Black with Diamond-Cut Aluminum, Light Platinum/Jet Black with Linear Galaxy High-Gloss Wood, Sedona/Jet Black with Fineline Calico High-Gloss Wood
    • XT4 Sport — Jet Black with Cinnamon Accents with Twenty-Two High-Gloss Carbon Fiber, Light Wheat/Jet Black with Red Accents and Morello Red High-Gloss Carbon Fiber, Sedona/Jet Black with Fineline Calico High-Gloss Wood

    INTUITIVE TECHNOLOGIES 
    Led by the latest Cadillac user experience, the brand’s most advanced infotainment interface, the XT4 offers a connected environment.

    The Cadillac user experience is a dynamic platform that offers a smartphone-like experience with an intuitive interface, faster response and improved voice recognition that can be updated over time to meet a customer’s evolving connectivity needs. It leverages the cloud and available embedded 4G LTE connection to enable personalization, available connected navigation and news, marketplace and entertainment applications via the app store and a new rotary controller that offers users alternative ways to interact with the system.

    The new controller includes volume and seek forward/back controls for the audio system; shortcut buttons for fast access to the most frequently used apps such as Audio, Phone, Navigation (if available) and Home; and a large center dial to operate primary features of the most frequently used apps, scroll menus and lists and select other apps to be displayed.

    Additional XT4 technologies include:

    • The 8-inch diagonal Cadillac user experience interface screen has 768p HD resolution
    • Near-Field Communication, a Cadillac-first integration, greatly improves the process of pairing a phone (if compatible) with Cadillac user experience.
    • Next-generation, 15-watt wireless charging is available and offers faster charging timesi .
    • There are four standard USB Ports and three 12-volt accessory power outletsii. Models equipped with the available navigation radio also receive an SD memory card reader in the center console.
    • The full suite of active safety features includes Surround Vision and second-generation Rear Camera Mirror (available)iii.

    XT4 DRIVING DYNAMICS
    The new Cadillac XT4’s confident, athletic appearance is complemented by great agility. It is characteristically Cadillac in refinement and responsiveness, but with a youthful edginess derived from the brand’s critically acclaimed sports sedans.

    It starts with an all-new Cadillac 2.0L Turbo engine. This advanced, power-dense inline-four-cylinder — 118.5 hp per liter — features an industry-first tripower system. The system is designed to optimize performance and efficiency by having three distinct operating modes, including high and low valve lift and Active Fuel Management (cylinder deactivation).

    The engine also features a twin-scroll turbocharger to enhance torque production at lower speeds, as well as direct injection, active thermal management and stop/start technologies. Output is SAE-certified at 237 hp (177 kW) and 258 lb-ft of torque (350 Nm). A nearly flat torque curve gives the XT4 surprising responsiveness throughout the engine’s RPM range.

    A nine-speed automatic transmission is paired with the new engine, helping the XT4 achieve a Cadillac-estimated 30 mpg in highway drivingiv. The vehicle also features the next generation of electronic precision shift, which features an intuitive shifting sequence.

    When it comes to channeling the XT4’s power to the pavement, a strut-type front suspension and five-link independent rear suspension are tuned to balance refinement with responsiveness. The standard Driver Select Mode allows that tuning to be adjusted on demand for different driving styles and road conditions.

    A twin-clutch all-wheel-drive system is available and offers the convenience of decoupling entirely from the rear wheels when the driver chooses, eliminating drivetrain friction.

    XT4 Sport’s available Active Sport Suspension features Continuous Damping Control and takes driving dynamics and control to a higher threshold, using electronic sensors to monitor the road in real time and making damping adjustments every 2 milliseconds.

    The XT4 is also the first Cadillac to introduce electro-hydraulic braking assist, which supplants the traditional vacuum-assisted power braking system with an electro-hydraulic system that enhances fuel economy and takes up less space under the hood.

    KEY STANDARD AND AVAILABLE FEATURES (Premium Luxury and Sport content is in addition to or in place of Luxury content)

    XT4 LUXURY

    XT4 PREMIUM LUXURY

    XT4 SPORT

    STANDARD

    STANDARD

    STANDARD

    18-in.  10-spoke alloy wheels with Bright Silver finish
    LED headlamps and taillamps
    Satin aluminum side glass moldings
    Leatherette trim
    8-way driver/6-way passenger power front seats
    Aluminum metallized interior decor
    Rotary controller
    Rear Park Assistiii
    Teen Driveriii
    Cadillac user experience
    Four USB ports
    60/40-split rear seat
    Dual-zone automatic climate control
    Adaptive Remote Start

    18-inch 10-spoke wheels with Pearl Nickel finish
    Illuminated door handles with satin chrome accents
    Front and Rear Park Assistiii
    Power-folding outside mirrors
    Satin aluminum finish on roof rails
    Leather seat surfaces
    Ambient lighting
    Wood or aluminum interior décor
    Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alertiii
    Rear Cross Traffic Alertiii
    Safety Alert Seatiii
    Auto-dimming inside mirror
    Driver’s seat memory
    Power liftgate

    18-inch 10-spoke alloy wheels with Diamond Cut/Argent Metallic finish
    LED front turn signal and cornering lamps
    Tinted neutral-density taillamp lenses
    Gloss Black finish on the front grille, side glass moldings and roof rails
    Body-color door handles
    Front and Rear Park Assistiii
    Power-folding outside mirrors
    Leatherette trim with sport accents
    Ambient lighting
    Carbon fiber or wood interior décor
    Sport steering wheel and pedals
    Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alertiii
    Rear Cross Traffic Alertiii
    Safety Alert Seatiii
    Auto-dimming inside mirror
    Driver’s seat memory
    Power liftgate

    AVAILABLE

    AVAILABLE

    AVAILABLE

    Sunroof and roof rails
    Trailering package
    All-wheel drive
    Navigation radio and Bose audio system
    Cold weather package

    Sunroof
    Trailering package
    All-wheel drive
    Navigation radio and Bose audio system
    Cold weather package
    Comfort and Convenience package
    20-inch Luxury wheels
    Driver Awareness Package
    Visibility Package
    Driver Assist Package
    Technology Package

    Sunroof
    Trailering package
    All-wheel drive
    Navigation radio and Bose audio system
    Cold weather package
    Comfort and Convenience package
    20-inch Sport wheels
    Driver Awareness Package
    Visibility Package
    Driver Assist Package
    Technology Package
    Active Sport Suspension with Continuous Damping Control

    ###

    2019 CADILLAC XT4 PRELIMINARY SPECIFICATIONS 
    (North American specs, as of time of publication)

    OVERVIEW

    Model

    2019 Cadillac XT4

    Body Style

    5 door, 5 passenger compact luxury SUV

    Manufacturing location

    Fairfax Assembly, Kansas City, Kansas

     

    EXTERIOR

    Wheelbase (in / mm)

    109.4 / 2779

    Overall length (in / mm)

    181.1 / 4599

    Overall width (in / mm)

    74.1 / 1881 (excluding outside rearview mirrors)

    Overall height (in / mm)

    64.1 / 1627 (including roof rails)

    Turning circle (feet)

    38.0

    Ground clearance (in / mm)

    6.7 / 171

     

    INTERIOR DIMENSIONS & CARGO VOLUME

    Seating capacity (front / rear)

    2 / 3

    Headroom
    (in / mm)

    39.4 / 1000 (front)
    38.3 / 973 (rear)

    Legroom
    (in. / mm)

    40.4 / 1026 (front)
    44.1 / 1121 (front, maximum)
    39.5 / 1004 (rear)

    Cargo volume (cu ft)

    22.5 (behind 1st row)
    48.9 (behind 2nd row)

     

    WEIGHTS & CAPACITIES

    Curb weight (lbs / kg)

    3660 / 1660 (FWD Luxury – est.)

    Max. towing capacity (lbs)

    3500 (with available towing package)

     

    CADILLAC-ESTIMATED FUEL ECONOMY

    City

    25 mpg

    Highway

    30 mpg

    Combined

    27 mpg

     

    ENGINE

    Type:

    2.0L Turbocharged I4 DOHC with Active Fuel Management, direct injection and stop/start

    Bore and stroke       (in. / mm):

    3.26 x 3.63 / 83 x 92.3

    Block material:

    Cast aluminum

    Cylinder head material:

    Cast aluminum

    Valvetrain:

    Dual overhead camshafts, four valves per cylinder with tripower system

    Fuel delivery:

    Direct injection with electronic throttle control

    Horsepower             (hp / kW @ rpm):

    237 / 177 @ 5000 (SAE cert.)

    Torque
    (lb.-ft. / Nm):

    258 / 350 @ 1500-4000 (SAE cert.)

     

    TRANSMISSION

    Type:

    Hydra-Matic 9T50 nine-speed electronically controlled automatic

     

    CHASSIS & SUSPENSION

    Front Suspension:

    MacPherson strut with coil-over spring; direct-acting stabilizer bar. Active Sport Suspension with Continuous Damping Control (avail. on Sport)

    Rear Suspension:

    Five-link independent with coil springs and fully isolated cradle

    Steering Type:

    Electric variable-assist power rack-and-pinion

    Brake Type:

    Four-wheel disc with ABS; electro-hydraulic assist

    Wheel Size:

    18-in. alloy (std.)
    20-in. alloy (avail.)


    Go to articles New York Auto Show

    User Feedback


    dfelt

    Love the modern and yet sporty look. Interior dash is outstanding. Rear lights remind me of Volvo but have the Vertical portion to clearly state Cadillac. Engine is peppy, like the mid size version of it being between subcompact and compact.

    The dash is very nice and I like it better than the dash in the XT5, I hope they update the XT5 for next year with this dash. I see what looks like a HUD system in the shot looking down over the dash. Very cool. HUD should be standard on all Cadillacs.

    Hood with the bulge in the center tell me they could easily make a V edition or at least a V-Sport. Very impressed with what I see.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Cubical-aka-Moltar

    Looks good..not sure about the c-pillar trim--the rear door cutline is way back..from a left front pic, I thought it was a 6 light greenhouse like the XT5, but from the other photos I realized it is not.   Rear lights when lit up kind of remind me of the CR-V (though those have more a BMW look to the horizontal sections). 

     

    Edited by Cubical-aka-Moltar

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565

    I wonder if people will complain about same sausage and different lengths since it has the same face as the XT5 and CT6, hmm...

    I think it looks good from the front, it has a bold, sharp look to it that should stand out.  With the rear end, I don't get these hockey stick shaped tail lights, the CT6 did that sideways jut out too with the taillights, what happened to classic Cadillac vertical tail lights?  This car from the rear looks like a CR-V:

    2017-Honda-CR-V-rear-unveiled.jpg

    On the inside, I like the idea behind the clean, modern, minimalist look, it is Tesla-like, the gauge cluster looks good.  So I like it in one way, but it looks rather spartan also.  The door trim looks like it belongs in a Chevy, there is a lot of plastic around the shift lever.  I'd have to sit in and and look around to be sure, but the pictures make me wonder if the people that designed it ever sat in an Audi.

    Engine is fine, 2.0T is pretty much standard operating procedure for every small lux crossover.  

    My prediction is they made it too small, and it will get compared to the X3, Q5, and GLC and the Cadillac will get criticized for having less interior room by all the car magazines and reviewers.

    Forgot to say, the price I think is a very good starting point.  They got the pricing part right, because I assume it is $34,995 with a $795 destination fee. 

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    frogger

    Less cargo room than a Volkswagen Golf, seats up or down.  I didn't realize they were going this small, I figured there would be an XT3 that was that small.

     

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    balthazar

    I have reservations. I really like the XT5's looks, but not so much on this one. Not a fan so far on the 'Escala' grille- it doesn't look expensive. There's a few other minor lines I would've done differently, too.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565
    26 minutes ago, frogger said:

    Less cargo room than a Volkswagen Golf, seats up or down.  I didn't realize they were going this small, I figured there would be an XT3 that was that small.

     

    I could see them doing an XT3 below this.   Automakers see no end to crossovers.

    • Upvote 1
    • Downvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Cubical-aka-Moltar

    I would think a smaller model would be inevitable.  But not Tracore small.  . I assume this is on D2XX (Equinox,  Envision, Terrain?).  Slightly longer wheelbase than those. 

    Edited by Cubical-aka-Moltar

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    regfootball

    Styling wise they did ok  but I might have thought it was a smaller Ford Edge from the side profile  caddy played it safe with styling here because they almost had to  

    interior quality will be a concern but the design of it looks good

    35k is more of a Buick price point ?

    not enough power in that 2.0 liter. Why is it detuned?

    cargo area figures seem small. Makes me wonder just how small this thing is. 

    This essentially replaces the function of the ATS. except they should make sales volume with this which will keep caddys doors open enough to sell ct6's. There's no premise of performance here and the plain styling doesn't command big prices. This becomes caddys lease special queen. If anything it should bring new customers to the brand finally. Problem is this may be cheap enough to steal what really should be buick customers. Hell if this were cheap enough I might even want one  

    Overall still i worry about why GM is overall still behind the curve in crossovers. GM needs to awake from their stupor of dumping huge $$$ on stuff like autonomous vehicles and earn back some market segments. It feels like GM has no product types in the company any more. Just 'marketing' types.  Is it stempel era again? At least the xt4 should help win some business back. It signals a pretty passionless future for Cadillac though if every thing following is this neutered. 

    Edited by regfootball

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ocnblu

    The absolutely SMASHING new Aviator (while admittedly a near production version) renders this invisible.  It's decent I guess, but the black lower perimeter cheapens the look considerably, I mean, the Buick Encore has less black textured plastic around the lower extremities than this.  I'm thinking part of the issue with that is the "sport" trim.  And the horizontal jag on the taillights takes away its Cadillac identity, forcing people to get up close to ID it.  I agree with SMK on the door trims... plain.  Not luxury.  I guess they're trying to sell a "first Cadillac" to people who don't know or care about Cadillac history.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Your content will need to be approved by a moderator

    Guest
    You are commenting as a guest. If you have an account, please sign in.
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoticons maximum are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We  Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×