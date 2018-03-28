New York 2018: 2019 Cadillac XT4 Kicks Off A Product Renaissance

Pricing for the 2019 XT4 kicks off at $35,790 when it arrives at dealers this fall. Those interested can order an XT4 beginning at the end of this month.

Cadillac Introduces First-Ever XT4

All-new compact SUV delivers more for a new generation of luxury buyers

At Cadillac House in Manhattan today, Cadillac unveiled the first-ever XT4, an all-new compact SUV tailored for the next generation of luxury customers.

Developed on an exclusive compact SUV architecture, Cadillac’s entry in the industry’s fastest-growing luxury segment delivers expressive design, confident performance, spacious accommodations and new technologies.

“The first-ever 2019 Cadillac XT4 expands our successful SUV lineup to a segment where Cadillac has never been before,” said Cadillac President Johan de Nysschen. “And it sets off a dramatic expansion and elevation of the product range, that will see a new Cadillac virtually once every six months through 2021.”

Simple and sculpted lines draw the customer in and accentuate the XT4’s powerful proportions and aggressive presence. The interior is the Cadillac design aesthetic distilled: the thoughtful and artistic integration of technology and appealing style. The cabin is exceptionally refined, with expected segment-leading rear-seat spaciousness.

All models are driven by an all-new Cadillac 2.0L Turbo engine that features new efficiency-enhancing technologies including Active Fuel Management (cylinder deactivation), coupled with a nine-speed automatic transmission with next-generation Electronic Precision Shift.

Cadillac also debuts its new global “Y” trim strategy on the XT4. Distinctive Premium Luxury and Sport models build from the well-equipped Luxury (base) trim. Specific content and styling cues tailor the Premium Luxury and Sport trims to different customer tastes and preferences.

Cadillac will roll out this new trim strategy beginning with the XT4 and the 2019 CT6 top-of-range sedan.

The XT4 will be priced starting at $35,790 including destination charge, excluding tax, title, license, dealer fees and optional equipment, when it goes on sale in fall 2018. Starting at the end of March 2018, customers will be able to preorder their XT4s from participating U.S. Cadillac dealers nationwide.

Additional XT4 highlights include:

Cadillac user experience with all-new rotary controller

Smart chassis features including available twin-clutch, decoupling all-wheel drive

Available Active Sport Suspension featuring Continuous Damping Control and new electro-hydraulic braking assist

STYLE WITH SUBSTANCE

A team of young designers representing the heart of the XT4’s target customer demographic helmed the design, penning an expressive SUV that injects a higher degree of sculpture into Cadillac’s lineup — and today’s vehicle is very close to their original visions for the exterior and interior.

“The XT4 has a great presence that is confident and poised,” said Therese Pinazzo, exterior design manager. “It exudes Cadillac’s DNA, but with a new boldness that speaks to the youthfulness of its team and its customers.”

In keeping with Cadillac’s new “Y” trim strategy, the Luxury, Premium Luxury and Sport models offer distinctive styling cues and trim finishes to create unique personas and greater choice for customers. XT4 Sport models feature a gloss black mesh grille inspired by Cadillac’s high-performance V-Series models, gloss black window moldings and specific Sport alloy wheel choices. Luxury and Premium Luxury models feature grilles with bright metallic accents, satin aluminum window moldings and satin chrome-accented door handles.

All models feature advanced LED lighting technology front and rear, with front LED low and high beams and an LED-illuminated light blade for the daytime running lamps. Cadillac’s vertical L-shaped lighting signature is stretched horizontally, emphasizing the XT4’s width and confident stance.

Standard LED taillights are housed in traditional red lenses on Luxury and Premium Luxury, while the Sport model receives tinted neutral-density (clear) lenses that complement the generally darker exterior color choices.

Eight exterior colors will be offered on the 2019 XT4 at launch: Atlantic Metallic, Autumn Metallic, Crystal White Tricoat, Twilight Blue Metallic, Shadow Metallic, Red Horizon Tintcoat, Stellar Black Metallic and Radiant Silver Metallic.

BOLD, REFINED AND SPACIOUS CABIN

Echoing the exterior design themes, the new XT4’s cabin conveys boldness and strength with youthful athleticism. Sweeping arcs and tapered lines enhance the feeling of spaciousness and give it a taut, tightly wrapped appearance.

The interior elements come together in a sophisticated and modern design. Intuitive technology includes available next-generation wireless device charging and an in-cabin air ionizer.

“With the XT4’s interior, we distilled Cadillac to its essence,” said Phillip Kucera, Interior Design manager. “We’ve been able to be simpler and bolder than we have ever been before, giving the SUV attitude and a sporty connotation.”

The all-new XT4 offers exceptional space for a compact luxury SUV, particularly for rear-seat passengers. It is expected to lead the segment in rear-seat roominess, with 39.5 inches (1,004 mm) of legroom. The XT4 also offers 48.9 cubic feet (1,385 liters) of maximum cargo volume with the rear seat folded.

"The XT4 was envisioned holistically to deliver a dynamic sporty exterior without compromising comfort and functionality for passengers,” said Cadillac Exterior Design Director Jim Fleming, who helped create the vehicle’s architecture.

“It’s a great balance that delivers style and comfort on long drives such as a weekend getaway to a favorite ski slope, while still offering excellent cargo room for that ski trip’s gear.”

Additional interior features and highlights include:

The thick, three-spoke, leather-wrapped steering wheel is all new and was developed to enhance the sporty feel of the vehicle while maintaining driver comfort on long drives.

Sport-inspired seating with prominent seat-bottom and seatback bolsters balances comfort with the kind of support typically found in sports sedans. A massage feature is available.

Available white ambient lighting casts a sophisticated glow and highlights important features.

Technology integration includes Cadillac’s first rotary controller for the Cadillac user experience and other vehicle features (see below for more information), along with streamlined vehicle controls for easier, more intuitive use.

At launch, the 2019 XT4 will be offered in seven interior environments, based on Luxury, Premium Luxury or Sport trims:

XT4 Luxury — Light Platinum/Jet Black with Aluminum Metallized decor trim

XT4 Premium Luxury — Jet Black with Diamond-Cut Aluminum, Light Platinum/Jet Black with Linear Galaxy High-Gloss Wood, Sedona/Jet Black with Fineline Calico High-Gloss Wood

XT4 Sport — Jet Black with Cinnamon Accents with Twenty-Two High-Gloss Carbon Fiber, Light Wheat/Jet Black with Red Accents and Morello Red High-Gloss Carbon Fiber, Sedona/Jet Black with Fineline Calico High-Gloss Wood

INTUITIVE TECHNOLOGIES

Led by the latest Cadillac user experience, the brand’s most advanced infotainment interface, the XT4 offers a connected environment.

The Cadillac user experience is a dynamic platform that offers a smartphone-like experience with an intuitive interface, faster response and improved voice recognition that can be updated over time to meet a customer’s evolving connectivity needs. It leverages the cloud and available embedded 4G LTE connection to enable personalization, available connected navigation and news, marketplace and entertainment applications via the app store and a new rotary controller that offers users alternative ways to interact with the system.

The new controller includes volume and seek forward/back controls for the audio system; shortcut buttons for fast access to the most frequently used apps such as Audio, Phone, Navigation (if available) and Home; and a large center dial to operate primary features of the most frequently used apps, scroll menus and lists and select other apps to be displayed.

Additional XT4 technologies include:

The 8-inch diagonal Cadillac user experience interface screen has 768p HD resolution

Near-Field Communication, a Cadillac-first integration, greatly improves the process of pairing a phone (if compatible) with Cadillac user experience.

Next-generation, 15-watt wireless charging is available and offers faster charging timesi .

There are four standard USB Ports and three 12-volt accessory power outletsii. Models equipped with the available navigation radio also receive an SD memory card reader in the center console.

The full suite of active safety features includes Surround Vision and second-generation Rear Camera Mirror (available)iii.

XT4 DRIVING DYNAMICS

The new Cadillac XT4’s confident, athletic appearance is complemented by great agility. It is characteristically Cadillac in refinement and responsiveness, but with a youthful edginess derived from the brand’s critically acclaimed sports sedans.

It starts with an all-new Cadillac 2.0L Turbo engine. This advanced, power-dense inline-four-cylinder — 118.5 hp per liter — features an industry-first tripower system. The system is designed to optimize performance and efficiency by having three distinct operating modes, including high and low valve lift and Active Fuel Management (cylinder deactivation).

The engine also features a twin-scroll turbocharger to enhance torque production at lower speeds, as well as direct injection, active thermal management and stop/start technologies. Output is SAE-certified at 237 hp (177 kW) and 258 lb-ft of torque (350 Nm). A nearly flat torque curve gives the XT4 surprising responsiveness throughout the engine’s RPM range.

A nine-speed automatic transmission is paired with the new engine, helping the XT4 achieve a Cadillac-estimated 30 mpg in highway drivingiv. The vehicle also features the next generation of electronic precision shift, which features an intuitive shifting sequence.

When it comes to channeling the XT4’s power to the pavement, a strut-type front suspension and five-link independent rear suspension are tuned to balance refinement with responsiveness. The standard Driver Select Mode allows that tuning to be adjusted on demand for different driving styles and road conditions.

A twin-clutch all-wheel-drive system is available and offers the convenience of decoupling entirely from the rear wheels when the driver chooses, eliminating drivetrain friction.

XT4 Sport’s available Active Sport Suspension features Continuous Damping Control and takes driving dynamics and control to a higher threshold, using electronic sensors to monitor the road in real time and making damping adjustments every 2 milliseconds.

The XT4 is also the first Cadillac to introduce electro-hydraulic braking assist, which supplants the traditional vacuum-assisted power braking system with an electro-hydraulic system that enhances fuel economy and takes up less space under the hood.

KEY STANDARD AND AVAILABLE FEATURES (Premium Luxury and Sport content is in addition to or in place of Luxury content)

XT4 LUXURY XT4 PREMIUM LUXURY XT4 SPORT STANDARD STANDARD STANDARD 18-in. 10-spoke alloy wheels with Bright Silver finish

LED headlamps and taillamps

Satin aluminum side glass moldings

Leatherette trim

8-way driver/6-way passenger power front seats

Aluminum metallized interior decor

Rotary controller

Rear Park Assistiii

Teen Driveriii

Cadillac user experience

Four USB ports

60/40-split rear seat

Dual-zone automatic climate control

Adaptive Remote Start 18-inch 10-spoke wheels with Pearl Nickel finish

Illuminated door handles with satin chrome accents

Front and Rear Park Assistiii

Power-folding outside mirrors

Satin aluminum finish on roof rails

Leather seat surfaces

Ambient lighting

Wood or aluminum interior décor

Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alertiii

Rear Cross Traffic Alertiii

Safety Alert Seatiii

Auto-dimming inside mirror

Driver’s seat memory

Power liftgate 18-inch 10-spoke alloy wheels with Diamond Cut/Argent Metallic finish

LED front turn signal and cornering lamps

Tinted neutral-density taillamp lenses

Gloss Black finish on the front grille, side glass moldings and roof rails

Body-color door handles

Front and Rear Park Assistiii

Power-folding outside mirrors

Leatherette trim with sport accents

Ambient lighting

Carbon fiber or wood interior décor

Sport steering wheel and pedals

Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alertiii

Rear Cross Traffic Alertiii

Safety Alert Seatiii

Auto-dimming inside mirror

Driver’s seat memory

Power liftgate AVAILABLE AVAILABLE AVAILABLE Sunroof and roof rails

Trailering package

All-wheel drive

Navigation radio and Bose audio system

Cold weather package Sunroof

Trailering package

All-wheel drive

Navigation radio and Bose audio system

Cold weather package

Comfort and Convenience package

20-inch Luxury wheels

Driver Awareness Package

Visibility Package

Driver Assist Package

Technology Package Sunroof

Trailering package

All-wheel drive

Navigation radio and Bose audio system

Cold weather package

Comfort and Convenience package

20-inch Sport wheels

Driver Awareness Package

Visibility Package

Driver Assist Package

Technology Package

Active Sport Suspension with Continuous Damping Control

2019 CADILLAC XT4 PRELIMINARY SPECIFICATIONS

(North American specs, as of time of publication)

OVERVIEW

Model 2019 Cadillac XT4 Body Style 5 door, 5 passenger compact luxury SUV Manufacturing location Fairfax Assembly, Kansas City, Kansas

EXTERIOR

Wheelbase (in / mm) 109.4 / 2779 Overall length (in / mm) 181.1 / 4599 Overall width (in / mm) 74.1 / 1881 (excluding outside rearview mirrors) Overall height (in / mm) 64.1 / 1627 (including roof rails) Turning circle (feet) 38.0 Ground clearance (in / mm) 6.7 / 171

INTERIOR DIMENSIONS & CARGO VOLUME

Seating capacity (front / rear) 2 / 3 Headroom

(in / mm) 39.4 / 1000 (front)

38.3 / 973 (rear) Legroom

(in. / mm) 40.4 / 1026 (front)

44.1 / 1121 (front, maximum)

39.5 / 1004 (rear) Cargo volume (cu ft) 22.5 (behind 1st row)

48.9 (behind 2nd row)

WEIGHTS & CAPACITIES

Curb weight (lbs / kg) 3660 / 1660 (FWD Luxury – est.) Max. towing capacity (lbs) 3500 (with available towing package)

CADILLAC-ESTIMATED FUEL ECONOMY

City 25 mpg Highway 30 mpg Combined 27 mpg

ENGINE

Type: 2.0L Turbocharged I4 DOHC with Active Fuel Management, direct injection and stop/start Bore and stroke (in. / mm): 3.26 x 3.63 / 83 x 92.3 Block material: Cast aluminum Cylinder head material: Cast aluminum Valvetrain: Dual overhead camshafts, four valves per cylinder with tripower system Fuel delivery: Direct injection with electronic throttle control Horsepower (hp / kW @ rpm): 237 / 177 @ 5000 (SAE cert.) Torque

(lb.-ft. / Nm): 258 / 350 @ 1500-4000 (SAE cert.)

TRANSMISSION

Type: Hydra-Matic 9T50 nine-speed electronically controlled automatic

CHASSIS & SUSPENSION