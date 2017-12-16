Chevrolet Unveils the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado

Chevrolet unveiled the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado today at an event in Ft. Worth, Texas. The new Silverado features new, more aerodynamic styling, and will offer a broader range of powertrain options. While details have not yet been released, expect the 10-Speed automatic co-developed with Ford to be available. GM will increase its use of mixed materials combining steel and aluminum "in the right place" according to GM. This is a subtle dig at crosstown rival Ford's all-aluminum body F-150. Chevrolet and GMC are also expected to begin offering a carbon-fiber bed option, for additional strength and "added lightness".

One of the eight new Silverado models will be the TrailBoss (pictured), a trimline first featured on the Chevrolet Colorado Trailboss. The Silverado TrailBoss combines the standard Z71 off-road package with a 2" factory lift kit, fully warrantied and backed by Chevrolet.

The surprise release was originally expected to happen during the 2018 Detroit Auto Show next month, however with Ram poised to release their new 1500, perhaps Chevy was trying to steal some thunder. We expect more powertrain details and other information to be released as we get closer to the Detroit Show.