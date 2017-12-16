Jump to content

  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Chevrolet Unveils the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado

    Updated Silverado gets lean and beefy.

    Chevrolet unveiled the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado today at an event in Ft. Worth, Texas.   The new Silverado features new, more aerodynamic styling, and will offer a broader range of powertrain options.  While details have not yet been released, expect the 10-Speed automatic co-developed with Ford to be available.   GM will increase its use of mixed materials combining steel and aluminum "in the right place" according to GM.  This is a subtle dig at crosstown rival Ford's all-aluminum body F-150.   Chevrolet and GMC are also expected to begin offering a carbon-fiber bed option, for additional strength and "added lightness".

    One of the eight new Silverado models will be the TrailBoss (pictured), a trimline first featured on the Chevrolet Colorado Trailboss.  The Silverado TrailBoss combines the standard Z71 off-road package with a 2" factory lift kit, fully warrantied and backed by Chevrolet. 

    The surprise release was originally expected to happen during the 2018 Detroit Auto Show next month, however with Ram poised to release their new 1500, perhaps Chevy was trying to steal some thunder.  We expect more powertrain details and other information to be released as we get closer to the Detroit Show.

    AR-171219767.jpg

    chevy1.jpg

    chevy3.jpg

    • Like 1

    balthazar

    That. Is. Tasty!

    Can't quite get a 3-D impression of what's going on in those front corners... or of the contour on the front fender. Eager to see more pics, esp of lower-line trims. This'll be every bit of a $50K sticker, yes?

    • Upvote 1

    Cubical-aka-Moltar

    The light cluster corners have those odd tabs like the Tahoe/Suburban, but different.   The current model only had a 5 yr run, pretty short compared to past GM pickups.  I still like the '14-15 Silvi front better than the busier fronts since then. 

    ocnblu

    CHEVROLET embossed in the tailgate makes me fall in love.  Also the Trail Boss is a Rebel killer.  Love the idea of a friendlier, but still badass off-road package v. the Raptor.  I will never be able to afford one.  Sigh.  Regular cab shortbed Trail Boss in Deepwoods Green or Kinetic Blue would get my rocks off so bad.

    • Upvote 1

    oldshurst442

    Why is Ford and Chevy creating these ugly trucks?

    Its bad enough that Nissan's and Toyota's full sized offerings are ugly as sin. (with Toyota's mid-sized offering being uglier than that still...)

    There is no need for  Ford and Chevy to over style these. There is no need to go overboard with the machismo.

     

    • Upvote 1

    NINETY EIGHT REGENCY

    I like they fixed the headlight clusters.  Thank God!  The new Silverado looks great. I can't wait to see the GMC Sierra.  Is it just me but don't some of the lines remind you of Ford F150?  I also think the front end reminds me of past successful Silverados like the 1988 to 2002 Silverados.  It is aggressive looking too as well. Great to see. 

    • Like 1

    oldshurst442
    29 minutes ago, ocnblu said:

    Spoken like a true Justin Trudeau constituent.  :P

    Sure...why the hell not???!!!

    Image result for justin trudeau mercedes 300 sl

     

    Shyte...Id be a George W. Bush Jr. constituent had the F Series pick-up been as attractive as it was back in the day...

    Image result for george w bush ford truck

     

    Its sad though...that the most macho-est truck out there with the most intimidating motorvation ever is a decade old and never coming back...

    Related image

     

    These new Chevys and Fords though...

    Related image

    Edited by oldshurst442
    • Haha 1
    • Upvote 2

    oldshurst442
    10 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    It's better than the current one... But I think I'll wait for the GMC.

    I too, hope the GMC version is nicer.  It usually is.

    At least  that is how it  was for the last couple of generations. 

    Edited by oldshurst442
    • Upvote 2

    Cubical-aka-Moltar
    14 hours ago, oldshurst442 said:

     

     

    Its sad though...that the most macho-est truck out there with the most intimidating motorvation ever is a decade old and never coming back...

    Related image

     

     

    I am surprised there isn't a Ram Hellcat out now...would be so perfectly over the top... 

    • Upvote 3

    Suaviloquent

    Well, it does finally look like a new Silverado for a new incoming decade. At first I thought that Chevy was going away from the current planted to the road look of the current Silvy, but then I remembered that this is the Z71 Trailboss.

    Good luck with carbon fibre beds, because if that's true, and they're using high modulus stuff, they must have figured out a way to make it compliant at the same time. Probably that bed option will be only for LTZ and High Country trims, but I think the weight savings of going that route will be inconsequential. A better place for CF is the roof or hood, out of harms and reality as well as disappointment's way if Chevy made another stupid concrete block commercial without bed liners. Plus using it on roof and hood would actually lower the center of gravity, help handling....

    Glad to see the rounded fender arches, honestly, seeing the frame and other under-body innards on the current gen - especially if you didn't opt for the wheel arch covers factory or aftermarket - looked so cheap or like as if something had taken a bite off out of the fenders.

    FAPTurbo
    Quote

    GM will increase its use of mixed materials

    a) "we had to rush this out because our stuff is bad compared to Ford and RAM"
    or
    b) "our brilliant marketing team has completely hamstrung our engineering department's ability to make anything class leading anymore"

    • Upvote 1

    Drew Dowdell
    3 minutes ago, FAPTurbo said:

    a) "we had to rush this out because our stuff is bad compared to Ford and RAM"
    or
    b) "our brilliant marketing team has completely hamstrung our engineering department's ability to make anything class leading anymore"

    Neither. Using mixed materials was a technical breakthrough that first showed on the CT6. It doesn't always pay off to use aluminum on every part of the body. High strength steel, ultra high strength steel, and Aluminum each have different properties.  

    On the CT6 the found they might save 5 pounds switching a body component to aluminum, but then they needed 8 pounds of sound deadening due to the different acoustic properties of aluminum.

    They built an entire technology around using mixed materials.... It wasn't some phoned in thing.

    • Upvote 3

    ocnblu
    3 hours ago, Scout said:

    Now, on to the interior of the truck.  I hope they got rid of the brown eye popping out a stereo.

    Ewwww

    For those who weren't alive then, compare this to the new 2019 and you will see what Chevrolet did there.  Clear lineage, strong and good.

    1999_Chevrolet_Silverado_1500_11677.jpg

    Guest Hemidakota
    22 hours ago, Cubical-aka-Moltar said:

    I am surprised there isn't a Ram Hellcat out now...would be so perfectly over the top... 

    I guess you forgot the RAM TRX with the Hellcat motor. LOL  If there is market for it, then year

    Cubical-aka-Moltar
    1 hour ago, Guest Hemidakota said:

    I guess you forgot the RAM TRX with the Hellcat motor. LOL  If there is market for it, then year

    Interesting...hadn't heard of that concept...I was thinking of something more like an SRT style Ram Hellcat, not off road style. 

    Edited by Cubical-aka-Moltar

×