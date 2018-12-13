Jump to content
  William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Rumorpile: Electrical Issue Pushes Back Launch of Mid-Engine Corvette

      Well that would explain why it isn't planning on showing up in Detroit

    Earlier this week, we reported that Chevrolet wouldn't be showing anything at next month's Detroit Auto Show, deflating the dreams of many that the mid-engine Corvette would finally be revealed. We found ourselves wondering if something happened that caused Chevrolet to rethink their plans.

    GM Authority has learned from sources that a problem with the next-generation Corvette's electrical system has been found. The current system isn't able to carry the load necessary to support the necessary components in the vehicle. This will result in engineers making various changes to the system and suppliers to come up with new parts. This has reportedly pushed back the launch by six months.

    GM Authority does report that this delay shouldn't prevent Chevrolet from launching the mid-engine Corvette as a 2020 model-year vehicle.

    Source: GM Authority

    Robert Hall
    5 minutes ago, William Maley said:

     The current system isn't able to carry the load necessary to support the necessary components in the vehicle.  

     

    View full article

     

    Hmmm...maybe they got confused and implemented a 4.8 volt system instead of 48 volt. ;)

    KevinW

    Maybe someone remembered what happened to the ELR and convinced management that the Cadillac version needs to be released first.

    smk4565

    Better to release late and to get it right, than to release a problem filled car too early.  Plus, they never had given a release date anyway, so the car can't be "late" to market.

    regfootball

    maybe Barra is swapping out the trick new v8 with some electric motors and the "The current system isn't able to carry the load necessary to support the necessary components in the vehicle"

    as in electrical current flow for an electric motor.

    maybe they took out the steering wheel too, and its already autonomous corvette

     

    electrics and autonomous, that is GM

    Edited by regfootball
    Robert Hall
    8 minutes ago, regfootball said:

    maybe Barra is swapping out the trick new v8 with some electric motors and the "The current system isn't able to carry the load necessary to support the necessary components in the vehicle"

    as in electrical current flow for an electric motor.

    maybe they took out the steering wheel too, and its already autonomous corvette

     

    electrics and autonomous, that is GM

    Future shock. 

    d64d9f2ccd32a6011f998506f334445a705e89e8e025933afceb25e030c03141.jpg

