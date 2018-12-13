Rumorpile: Electrical Issue Pushes Back Launch of Mid-Engine Corvette

Earlier this week, we reported that Chevrolet wouldn't be showing anything at next month's Detroit Auto Show, deflating the dreams of many that the mid-engine Corvette would finally be revealed. We found ourselves wondering if something happened that caused Chevrolet to rethink their plans.

GM Authority has learned from sources that a problem with the next-generation Corvette's electrical system has been found. The current system isn't able to carry the load necessary to support the necessary components in the vehicle. This will result in engineers making various changes to the system and suppliers to come up with new parts. This has reportedly pushed back the launch by six months.

GM Authority does report that this delay shouldn't prevent Chevrolet from launching the mid-engine Corvette as a 2020 model-year vehicle.

Source: GM Authority