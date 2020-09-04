Jump to content
  William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Interactive Review: 2020 Hyundai Sonata Limited 1.6T

      A jaw-dropping midsize sedan arrives in C&G's garage for a weeklong evaluation

    Taking the place of the Toyota 86 this week at the Cheers & Gears' Detroit bureau is the 2020 Hyundai Sonata Limited. A car which I have been wanting to drive since it made its North American debut last spring at the New York Auto Show. The new model solves one of the biggest criticisms I had with the last-generation model, a very boring and plain design. Taking it out last night, I was noticing people glancing at this midsize sedan.

    Power comes from a turbocharged 1.6L four-cylinder producing 180 horsepower and 195 pound-feet of torque. This is paired with an eight-speed automatic. The as-tested price is a surprising $34,465 considering what you get on this including Smart Park, 10.25-inch touchscreen, heads-up display, heated/cooled seats, and more.

    Some first impressions,

    • Hyundai has provided an Android smartphone (Samsung Galaxy Note 8) so various writers can try the digital key, which allows a smartphone to take the place of the actual key. I haven't tried it in place of the key yet, but I'm having some confidence issues with it. Whenever I try to connect the phone with car from inside the house, it cannot find the vehicle. I know I'm within range - 10 meters or 32 feet. So far, I have been able to connect with the vehicle once.
    • The interior in my Limited tester is very impressive. Handsome design, quality materials, and roomy.
    • Fuel economy is one area I wasn't expecting to be this good - currently seeing around 33 mpg.

    I'll have more updates throughout the Sonata's stay, including Smart Park and Digital Key. In the meantime, drop your questions below.

    67EA8669-02F2-47B2-B046-2B5AAABC62F9.JPEG

    IMG_3513.JPG

    5NPEH4J28LH000762.png

    Paolino

    I do not like the exterior styling at all, but it stands out and that will appeal to many.  The interior styling I think is a home run (except for that steering wheel, which wouldn't make me walk away).  Hyundai went above and beyond with this.

    ykX

    I agree, I really dislike the exterior.  I thought maybe in person it looks better, but I recently saw one on the road and it doesn't.  The interior looks very good.

    David

    Meh to the exterior, Love the interior, Shocked by a Note 8 smartphone to show off when they are on the Note 20 now, not 1 but 4 generations behind. If the Android system is current in the auto, then the Note 8 is flaky as this specific phone which my wife had stopped getting updates at the start of 2019. My wife is now on a Note 20 which is awesome. 

    Bill if you have a newer Android phone, I would install the Hyundai software from the play store and try it, bet it works better.

    Questions:

    1. How is it off the line from a stop?
    2. How is it for passing at freeway speed?
    3. Rear seat head room and leg room for larger people?
    4. Blind spots?

    smk4565
    3 hours ago, Paolino said:

    I do not like the exterior styling at all, but it stands out and that will appeal to many.  The interior styling I think is a home run (except for that steering wheel, which wouldn't make me walk away).  Hyundai went above and beyond with this.

    Agree, interior looks great and a lot of features on this car.  I am not too crazy about the outside though, the 2011 Sonata nailed it and this looks a bit odd.

    William Maley
    23 hours ago, David said:

    Meh to the exterior, Love the interior, Shocked by a Note 8 smartphone to show off when they are on the Note 20 now, not 1 but 4 generations behind. If the Android system is current in the auto, then the Note 8 is flaky as this specific phone which my wife had stopped getting updates at the start of 2019. My wife is now on a Note 20 which is awesome. 

    Bill if you have a newer Android phone, I would install the Hyundai software from the play store and try it, bet it works better.

    Questions:

    1. How is it off the line from a stop?
    2. How is it for passing at freeway speed?
    3. Rear seat head room and leg room for larger people?
    4. Blind spots?

    My guess is to why they're using an older Android phone comes down to cost. If they were to supply all of the Sonatas in the press fleet for the U.S., that would be quite expensive. I guess they had a stockpile from another thing or something. I did get it to work, but I found that I had to be a bit closer to the vehicle, like on the front porch to get a good connection.

    Also, I am an iPhone user, not Android. This is one of those times where I wished I had one.

    1 & 2: Excellent performance for both of these situations. Engine perks right up and moves the sedan at a quick rate. Also, doesn't hesitate to downshift when needing to make a pass.
    3. Might be a bit tight in headroom due to the sloping roofline and panoramic sunroof on my tester. I fit in there fine but I'm 5'8"
    4. There is some in the rear pillars.

    William Maley
      Interactive Review: 2020 Toyota 86 GT
      By William Maley
      Next up on the review vehicle playlist here at C&G's Detroit Bureau is the 2020 Toyota 86, a vehicle I haven't driven since it was called the Scion FR-S. A lot has changed with this model aside from its name since the one I drove back in 2013. The styling has been refreshed, various tweaks made the suspension, and minor updates to the interior. What hasn't changed is the 2.0L boxer-four from Subaru that produces 205 horsepower and 156 pound-feet of torque. My test vehicle has the standard six-speed manual.
      The as-tested price for this 86 comes to $34,783, partly due to a couple of TRD options being fitted. Here's some first impressions,
      The 2.0L boxer-four isn't a great sounding to begin with, sounding like a bucket of bolts being shaken. The optional TRD exhaust only makes the noise worse. Handling is still this car's strong suit, offering minimal body roll and crisp steering. The touchscreen radio is very barebones, but does offer Apple CarPlay. I'll have more thoughts throughout the week, and will be doing my best to answer various questions from you. 


    William Maley
      Interactive Review: 2020 Volvo V60 T8 Polestar
      By William Maley
      Taking the place of the Genesis G70 this week in the C&G Detroit Bureau is the 2020 Volvo V60 T8 Polestar. Aside from the long name, this Volvo gives us our first chance to check out the T8 powertrain. In Volvo terms, this is a 2.0L four-cylinder that comes super and turbocharged, and boasts two electric motors. This gives a total of 415 horsepower and 494 pound-feet of torque. It also gives the wagon an electric only range of 22 miles - something I'll be checking out once I get the battery fully charged.
      Pricing on this wagon comes in at an as-tested price of $68,940.
      Some first impressions below,
      This powertrain pulls the V60 along like a train. Being a Polestar Engineered model, the V60 comes with adjustable Ohlins Dampers and a stiffer front strut bar. I can't comfirm its handling characteristics yet, but can say ride quality is a bit on the rough side. Gold seatbelts. I'll have a bit more to talk about as the week goes on with the V60 Polestar, so stay tuned. Also, drop a question or two on this speedy Swede.


