Sales Figure Ticker: September 2018

Quarterly:

General Motors Co. - Down 11.1% (694,638 Vehicles Sold This Quarter, 2,168,808 Vehicles Sold This Year)



Monthly:

FCA US LLC - Up 15% (199,819 Vehicles Sold This Month, 1,679,983 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Volvo Cars of North America, LLC - Up 10.3% (8,715 Vehicles Sold This Month, 69,981 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Subaru of America, Inc. - Up 3.5% (57,044 Vehicles Sold This Month, 503,418 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Hyundai Motor America - Up 1% (57,359 Vehicles Sold This Month, 501,701 Vehicles Sold This Year)

BMW of North America - Up 0.2% (29,369 Vehicles Sold This Month, 259,258 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Kia Motors America - Down 1.8% (51,503 Vehicles Sold This Month, 452,042 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Volkswagen of America - Down 4.8% (30,555 Vehicles Sold This Month, 266,228 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Mercedes-Benz USA - Down 5% (30,715 Vehicles Sold This Month, 254,366 Vehicles Sold This Year)

American Honda Motor Co. - Down 7% (132,668 Vehicles Sold This Month, 1,206,997 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Jaguar Land Rover North America - Down 7.1% (9,006 Vehicles Sold This Month, 86,080 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Porsche Cars North America, Inc. - Down 7.1% (5,102 Vehicles Sold This Month, 42,626 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Mitsubishi Motors North America - Down 8.6% (7,705 Vehicles Sold This Month, 93,398 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Toyota Motor North America - Down 10.4% (203,098 Vehicles Sold This Month, 1,824,235 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Ford Motor Company - Down 11.2% (197,404 Vehicles Sold This Month, 1,887,625 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Nissan Group - Down 12.2% (122,819 Vehicles Sold This Month, 1,124,682 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Mazda North American Operations - Down 17.4% (21,257 Vehicles Sold This Month, 235,122 Vehicles Sold This Year)



Audi of America -

Brands (Quarterly):

Buick - Down 7.3% (45,911 Vehicles Sold This Quarter, 155,606 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Cadillac - Down 10.7% (37,291 Vehicles Sold This Quarter, 113,240 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Chevrolet - Down 11.4% (485,019 Vehicles Sold This Quarter, 1,504,038 Vehicles Sold This Year)

GMC - Down 11.3% (126,417 Vehicles Sold This Quarter, 395,924 Vehicles Sold This Year)



Brands (Monthly):

Acura - Up 4.4% (13,511 Vehicles Sold This Month, 114,483 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Alfa Romeo - Up 29% (1,639 Vehicles Sold This Month, 18,160 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Audi -

BMW - Up 1.3% (25,908 Vehicles Sold This Month, 225,065 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Chrysler - Down 7% (14,683 Vehicles Sold This Month, 127,156 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Dodge - Up 41% (42,101 Vehicles Sold This Month, 359,728 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Fiat - Down 46% (1,185 Vehicles Sold This Month, 12,084 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Ford - Down 11.3% (189,236 Vehicles Sold This Month, 1,812,345 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Genesis - Down 75.8% (419 Vehicles Sold This Month, 8,909 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Honda - Down 8.2% (119,157 Vehicles Sold This Month, 1,092,514 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Hyundai - Up 3% (56,940 Vehicles Sold This Month, 492,792 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Infiniti - Down 1.6% (12,536 Vehicles Sold This Month, 105,249 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Jaguar - Down 38.1% (2,040 Vehicles Sold This Month, 20,947 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Jeep - Up 14% (83,764 Vehicles Sold This Month, 746,194 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Kia - Down 1.8% (51,503 Vehicles Sold This Month, 452,042 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Land Rover - Up 8.7% (6,966 Vehicles Sold This Month, 746,194 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Lexus - Down 6.1% (24,597 Vehicles Sold This Month, 213,622 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Lincoln - Down 7.2% (8,168 Vehicles Sold This Month, 75,280 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Mazda - Down 17.4% (21,257 Vehicles Sold This Month, 235,122 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Mercedes-Benz - Down 9.8% (26,169 Vehicles Sold This Month, 225,384 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Mercedes-Benz Vans - Up 44% (4,448 Vehicles Sold This Month, 28,023 Vehicles Sold This Year)

MINI - Down 7.4% (3,461 Vehicles Sold This Month, 34,193 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Mitsubishi - Down 8.6% (7,705 Vehicles Sold This Month, 93,398 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Nissan - Down 13.3% (110,283 Vehicles Sold This Month, 1,019,433 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Porsche - Down 7.1% (5,102 Vehicles Sold This Month, 42,626 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Ram Trucks - Up 9% (56,447 Vehicles Sold This Month, 416,661 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Smart - Down 59.3% (98 Vehicles Sold This Month, 959 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Subaru - Up 3.5% (57,044 Vehicles Sold This Month, 503,418 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Toyota - Down 10.9% (178,501 Vehicles Sold This Month, 1,610,613 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Volkswagen - Down 4.8% (30,555 Vehicles Sold This Month, 266,228 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Volvo - Up 10.3% (8,715 Vehicles Sold This Month, 69,981 Vehicles Sold This Year)